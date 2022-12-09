Oil Prices Rise, Concern Over Weak Global Economic Outlook Persists

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and despite weakness in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures turned negative after a higher-than-expected rise in producer prices in November fanned worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its policy tightening for longer.

Following five consecutive sessions of losses, WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher, although both benchmarks are headed for their worst weekly drops since August on worries over weak economic outlook in China, Europe and the United States. Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. China may close the year with record shipments of key transportation fuels in December as refiners rush to use their export quotas and maximize overseas profits to compensate for tepid domestic fuel demand caused by COVID-related curbs. Furthermore, surging infections in China look to dampen economic growth in the next few months despite some restrictions being eased, bringing a rebound only later in 2023.

Natural gas futures are trading higher as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps for parts of New England and the Tri-State area, as well as FL. Below-normal temps are expect west of the MS river, especially the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

bp confirmed the current status of its business and interests in Russia. bp is exiting Russia. bp has no operations in Russia. The decision to leave Russia had a material impact on bp. bp has not received any dividends or other revenues nor reported any profits from Russia since its decision - and does not expect to. bp continues to actively pursue the disposal of its shareholding in Rosneft.

Lightsource bp secured a A$540m green financing package on Wellington North & Wunghnu solar farms.

Aramco and Shandong Energy Group, are exploring collaboration on integrated refining and petrochemical opportunities in China. The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which includes a potential crude oil supply agreement and chemicals products offtake agreement, supporting Aramco’s role in building a thriving downstream sector in Shandong Province.

According to Reuters, SA's Competition Commission approved the proposed transaction whereby Aramco intends to acquire VGP, without conditions.

Repsol plans with Naturgy and Reganosa renewable hydrogen hub of up to 200 MW in Meirama, Spain.

TotalEnergies, one of the last Western holdouts in Russia after the war in Ukraine, said it was withdrawing its two members from Novatek's board and would take a $3.7 billion hit to write off the value of its stake in the Russian group. The charge brings the total impairments TotalEnergies has taken on its Russian holdings so far this year to $14.4 billion, still below the $25.5 billion pre-tax impairment rival BP took on the value of its Russian assets at the end of March.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Crescent Point has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain Kaybob Duvernay assets from Paramount Resources Ltd. for cash consideration of $375 million. Given the Company's strong operational results in 2022, its continued success in improving its financial position and the additional excess cash flow it expects to generate from the Assets, the Board of Directors has approved and declared a 25 percent increase to the quarterly base dividend to $0.10 per share, or $0.40 per share annually, up from $0.32 per share previously. This increased base dividend is payable on April 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. Crescent Point's 2023 annual average production guidance is now 138,000 to 142,000 boe/d, an increase of 4,000 boe/d, with development capital expenditures unchanged at $1.0 to $1.1 billion. The Company now expects to generate approximately $1.25 billion of excess cash flow at US$80/bbl WTI. This budget, including the base dividend, is fully funded at US$50/bbl WTI. During fourth quarter 2022, Crescent Point successfully renewed and extended its unsecured, covenant-based credit facilities with a maturity date of November 2026. The size of the Company's credit facilities is currently $2.36 billion, which is expected to remain primarily undrawn upon closing of the announced acquisition.

PDC Energy announced that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission unanimously approved, with overwhelming support of PDC’s efforts, the Company’s Guanella Comprehensive Area Plan, which encompasses approximately 33,000 consolidated net acres, 22 locations and approximately 450 wells in Weld County, Colorado.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Brooge Energy’s Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper resigned from his positions as Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Board.

Citi initiated coverage on the ff: Cheniere Energy, Crestwood Equity Partners, Energy Transfer, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Plains GP Holdings, and Targa Resources with a Buy rating; Delek Logistics Partners LP, EnLink Midstream LLC, Equitrans Midstream, Holly Energy Partners LP, Kinder Morgan, MPLX LP, andWilliams Companies with a Neutral rating.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that it has exercised options to extend its bareboat charter agreements with American Shipping Company ASA for six vessels. The six bareboat charter extensions provide for additional three-year terms commencing in December 2023. With these extensions, seven vessels will continue on lease from AMSC – six with maturity dates aligned to end in December 2026 and one with a maturity of 2025.

TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. There have been no effects on drinking water wells or the public, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement, though surface water of Mill Creek was affected. The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) ordered the pipeline to remain shut until the regulator authorizes a restart, it said in a statement late Thursday. In addition, Keystone will have to operate at a lower pressure in the affected segment of the line when it is restarted.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures ticked up ahead of monthly producer prices data that could offer more clues on how long the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame decades-high inflation. World stocks rose as hopes grew that China's easing of its COVID-19 curbs will boost global economic growth. The U.S. dollar was broadly flat against major currencies as jitters reemerged about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week, while gold prices gained. Oil was stable but both benchmarks were headed for a weekly loss on worries over weak economic outlooks in China, Europe and the United States weighing on oil demand.

