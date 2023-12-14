Oil Prices Rise, Boosted by a Weaker Dollar and the IEA Lifting Its Oil Demand Forecast

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, tracking strength in oil futures and the broader benchmarks. Near- and medium-term outlooks have improved significantly following yesterday’s dovish tone set by the FOMC and Fed Chair Jay Powell, in which he indicated that rate cuts are likely in 2024. The market is pricing in at least three rate cuts next year. In their projections released Wednesday, officials see the federal-funds rate target ending 2024 between 4.5% and 4.75%, 0.75 percentage point lower than today. Looser borrowing costs are expected to aid corporate and economic activity. The 10-year yield fell below 4% overnight for the first time since early August.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's gains, boosted by a weaker dollar and as the IEA lifted its oil demand forecast for next year. World oil consumption will rise by 1.1 million bpd in 2024, the IEA said in a monthly report, up 130,000 bpd from its previous forecast, citing an improvement in the outlook for the United States and lower oil prices. The 2024 estimate is less than half the forecast of OPEC. A weaker dollar after the U.S. central bank signaled lower borrowing costs for 2024 also boosted prices.

Natural gas futures are higher by a penny, trading around $2.35, with weekly inventory data due out this morning. Analysts expect a draw of 52 bcf. Near-term domestic production is moderating, while warmer than average December temperatures remain a headwind.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Saudi oil giant Aramco is boosting its big data and artificial intelligence unit that links up its assets to help maximise profit, assisting on decisions from trading to acquisitions, a senior executive told Reuters.

BP has signed an agreement with BWT Alpine F1 Team to support its net zero journey at its site in Enstone (Oxfordshire), where the team designs, develops, manufactures, and builds parts and systems for its Formula 1 cars.

Energy trading company Danske Commodities, fully owned by Equinor, said it had signed balancing agreements with two wind farms in Sweden which have a combined capacity of 235 megawatt (MW).

Equinor has entered into an agreement to acquire Shell's equity in and operatorship of the Linnorm discovery in the Norwegian Sea. Under this agreement, Equinor will acquire a 30% interest in the PL 255 covering the Linnorm discovery, conditional upon taking over the operatorship from A/S Norske Shell. The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024.

Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Shell, has acquired the 20% Working Interest of MOEX North America LLC, a 100% subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., in the Kaikias field in the US Gulf of Mexico. Shell now has 100% WI and remains the operator.

The broadband empire founded by Sir Charles Dunstone is to acquire nearly half a million retail customers following Shell's decision to exit the British residential energy market. Sky News has learnt that TalkTalk Telecom has clinched a deal to absorb the 480,000-strong broadband customer base of Shell Energy Retail UK from Octopus Energy.

TotalEnergies announced a wage hike and bonus for staff in France, with the French government keen that workers get paid more to cope with inflation. TotalEnergies said it had agreed a deal with leading French trade unions for a 5% salary increase in France for 2024, and a bonus ranging from 2,000 euros ($2,181) up to 4,000 euros.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy announced its 2024 budget, delivering disciplined capital investment and balancing growth of the company’s base business with meaningful shareholder returns. Continuing with the growth plan embarked on in 2023, Cenovus expects to invest capital of between $4.5 billion and $5.0 billion in 2024. This investment includes $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion of optimization and growth capital, primarily for progressing the West White Rose project as well as incrementally growing production at the Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Sunrise oil sands facilities. Additionally, Cenovus will implement further initiatives in its downstream business to improve reliability and increase margin capture as well as invest in opportunities in the Conventional business. Approximately $3.0 billion will be directed towards sustaining production and supporting continued safe and reliable operations.

U.S. E&PS

UBS Securities upgraded Coterra Energy to Buy from Neutral, and downgraded Chesapeake Energy and Marathon Oil to Neutral from Buy.

EOG Resources announced that Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Leitzell has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective December 18, 2023. Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., currently President and Chief Operating Officer, will continue serving as President. EOG also announced that Ann D. Janssen will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2024, and that Laura B. Distefano, Vice President, Accounting, will succeed Ann as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

Berkshire Hathaway has acquired nearly 10.5 million shares of Occidental Petroleumso far this week for about $588.7 million, according to a filing at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canadian Natural's President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company's 2024 budget, "Our teams remain focused on safe, reliable, effective and efficient operations throughout our asset base. Our unique and diversified asset base provides us a key competitive advantage as we can manage the pace and timing of development activities to maximize value growth from our assets. As part of our 2024 budget, the drilling program is weighted towards longer cycle projects in the first half of the year, primarily thermal in situ. During the second half of the year we will focus on shorter cycle development opportunities to better align with incremental market egress and potentially improved commodity pricing, maximizing value for our shareholders.

OILFIELD SERVICES

The consortium of EDF (40%) TotalEnergies (30%) and Sumitomo Corporation (30%) announced that it has been selected as strategic partner by the Government of Mozambique. The public and private sponsors entered together into a joint development agreement for the development of the Mphanda Nkuwa hydropower project.

DRILLERS

Seadrill Limited recently completed its $250 million share repurchase program which was announced in September 2023. In furtherance of the November 2023 authorization, the Company also announced that it has put in place an agreement with Fearnley Securities AS and its subsidiary, Fearnley Securities, Inc., for the repurchase of the Company's common shares in open market transactions on the OSE and the NYSE. Under this agreement, Fearnley will make its own trading decisions independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company, subject to instructions provided by the Company in the agreement.

REFINERS

Wells Fargo Securities upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Overweight from Equal Weight.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 50.0% interest in Alliance Pipeline and its 42.7% interest in Aux Sable to Pembina Pipeline Corporation for a purchase price of $3.1 billion, including non-recourse debt at Alliance of approximately $0.3 billion, and subject to customary closing adjustments. The effective date of the transaction is January 1, 2024, with closing expected to occur in the first half of 2024, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Enbridge's 2024 financial guidance and near-term growth outlook through 2025 remain unchanged as a result of this announcement.

Wells Fargo downgraded Excelerate Energy to Equal Weight from Overweight.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures climbed, while Treasury yields and the dollar fell pushing gold prices higher, a day after the Federal Reserve hinted an end to its recent aggressive rate hikes and signaled that borrowing costs would be lower next year. European shares jumped, buoyed by gains in real estate and declining euro zone bond yields as investors awaited the ECB's decision. Japan’s Nikkei ended in red, weighed down by losses in automakers and banking stocks.

