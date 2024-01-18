Oil Prices Rise as the IEA Joins OPEC in Forecasting Relatively Strong Growth in Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open around the flatline, weighing moderately higher S&P 500 futures and oil prices that are inching higher, while natural gas futures remain in the red. News flow continues to be light as quiet periods are in full force ahead of the oncoming earnings train. Kinder Morgan unofficially kicked off the earnings season, posting a lower-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, as higher interest expenses and weakness in the natural gas pipeline segment hurt margins during the period.

Oil prices rose on Thursday as the IEA joined producer group OPEC in forecasting relatively strong growth in global oil demand this year, with price impetus also coming from disruption to U.S. output and geopolitical risks in the Middle East. The IEA has again raised its 2024 global oil demand growth forecast, though its projection remains lower than OPEC's expectations, and said the market looked well supplied because of strong growth outside the producer group.

Natural gas futures are lower by a nickel, continuing to pullback from two-month highs reached last week as moderating forecasts for next week across much of U.S. weigh on near-term demand expectations.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

An Azerbaijani parliamentary committee urged the government on Thursday to suspend all economic ties with France in protest against what it called an "anti-Azerbaijani" vote by the French Senate. The foreign affairs committee specifically called for the expulsion of TotalEnergies from projects in Azerbaijan. The company has a 35% interest in the Absheron gas field, the country's second largest.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EQT announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% senior notes due 2034. EQT expects the Offering to close on January 19, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Talos Energy announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million of shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase $45.0 million of additional shares of its common stock.

Talos Energy announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its common stock, for total gross proceeds of approximately $351.0 million. In connection with the offering, the Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

NOV announced that Patricia B. "Patti" Melcher has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 17, 2024. Ms. Melcher is currently a Managing Partner of EIV Capital, an energy-focused private equity firm she co-founded in 2009.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Kinder Morgan board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.2825 per share for the fourth quarter ($1.13 annualized), payable on February 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2024. This dividend is a 2% increase over the fourth quarter of 2022. The company is reporting Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results: Fourth quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share of $0.52, down 10% and 4%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to KMI of $594 million, compared to $670 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. DCF of $1,171 million compared to $1,217 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted Earnings of $633 million for the quarter versus $708 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The board of directors of ONEOK increased its quarterly dividend to 99 cents per share, an increase of 3.7%. This increase results in an annualized dividend of $3.96 per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 30, 2024. For future dividend increases, ONEOK expects to target an annual dividend growth rate ranging between 3% to 4%. ONEOK's board has also authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program and targets it to be largely utilized over the next four years. This program will complement the dividend growth rate as a key pillar of shareholder return in the future. The combination of common dividends and share repurchases is expected to trend towards a target of approximately 75% to 85% of forecasted cash flow from operations after capital expenditures over the next four years, allowing ONEOK to continue pursuing additional high-return growth opportunities, debt reduction or share repurchases.

Stifel initiated coverage of Enbridge with a Hold rating.

Stifel initiated coverage of TC Energy with a Buy rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures ticked up with futures tracking the Nasdaq getting a lift from TMSC’s upbeat earnings that boosted chip stocks. In Europe, stock indexes rose on upbeat corporate earnings, as markets awaited minutes of ECB's December meeting. Meanwhile, Japanese shares ended almost flat, due to investor caution about recent gains in the index that prompted stock selling and Chinese stocks recovered to close higher as several large-cap ETF’s saw trading spike indicating support from state-backed funds. Softening dollar and the widening Middle East conflict raised gold’s appeal.

