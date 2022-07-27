Oil Prices Rise as Supply Concerns Outweigh Fears of Rising U.S. Interest Rates

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and the major market indices. U.S. stocks rose in the pre-market as upbeat quarterly earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet eased investors’ worries about of a key U.S. interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve today. Earnings continue to stream in across the producer and OFS groups.

WTI and Brent crude oil are up in early trading on a report of lower inventories and on cuts due to ongoing issues at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which outweighed fears of rising U.S interest rates. The API reported crude stocks fell by 4 million barrels, much more than what analysts had anticipated. Overseas, issues persist at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as Russia delivered less gas to Europe on Wednesday, further escalating tensions between Moscow and the European Union. European leaders now face an unprecedented problem that will incur more costs for the bloc to full up storage ahead of the winter.

Natural gas futures fell this morning ahead of the expiration of the August contract and on forecasts for lower demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

NextDecade said it will supply 1 million metric tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a unit of Exxon Mobil for 20 years from its Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas.

ExxonMobil has made two new discoveries offshore Guyana to the southeast of the Liza and Payara developments in the Stabroek block. The discoveries at Seabob and Kiru-Kiru are the sixth and seventh in Guyana this year, with the total number of discoveries in Guyana at more than 25.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

CGG announced a major multi-year global data transformation and curation agreement with bp, that will play a key role in supporting bp’s Subsurface digital strategy.

bp has opened its first ultra-fast-charging facilities aimed at medium and heavy-duty electric trucks to support the decarbonisation of the sector – where, according to the IEA, tailpipe CO2 emissions have increased on average 2.2% annually since 2000.

BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC has exercised all four weeks of options for the Safe Concordia to continue providing gangway connected operations through September 2022 at Cassia C offshore Trinidad. Total value of the contract extensions is approximately USD 3.5 million.

Eni said it would receive about 27 million cubic metres of gas from Russia's Gazprom, down from the daily average volumes of around 34 million cubic metres in recent days.

Equinor delivered adjusted earnings of USD 17.6 billion and USD 5.00 billion after tax in the second quarter of 2022. Net operating income was USD 17.7 billion and the net income was reported at USD 6.76 billion. The board of directors has decided a cash dividend of USD 0.20 per share for the second quarter. Based on continued strong earnings in the quarter the board of directors has decided an increase in extraordinary cash dividend from USD 0.20 to USD 0.50 per share for second and third quarter of 2022. Furthermore, based on the strength of the brent price, balance sheet and commodity prices, the board of directors has decided to initiate a third tranche of share buy-back of USD 1.83 billion and increase the share buy-back programme for 2022 from previously communicated up to USD 5.00 billion to up to USD 6.00 billion. The third tranche will commence on 28 July and will end no later than 26 October 2022.

Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media about the divestment process of Albacora, in the Campos Basin, clarified that Albacora is part of the portfolio of assets for sale by the company, as disclosed in the Strategic Plan 2022-2026. The Company also clarifies that there is no decision to suspend the divestment process.

India's cabinet has approved an additional investment of $1.6 bln by Bharat PetroResource's Ltd (BPRL) in an oil project in Brazil, a government statement said. BPRL, the exploration arm of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp, holds 40% stake in BM-SEAL-11 project, while the remainder is held by Brazil's national oil company Petrobras.

TotalEnergies and Veolia have signed an agreement to start the construction of the largest solar photovoltaic (PV) systems providing power for a desalination plant in Oman, in the city of Sur. The power plant will be located on the site of the Sharqiyah Desalination plant, which is a reference in Oman and in the gulf region, supplying drinking water to more than 600,000 inhabitants of the Sharqiyah region.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Crescent Point Energy announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted funds flow totaled $599.1 million during second quarter 2022, or $1.04 per share diluted, driven by a strong operating netback of $76.57 per boe. Crescent Point reported net income of $331.5 million, or $0.58 per share diluted, for second quarter 2022.

Hess reported net income of $667 million, or $2.15 per common share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a net loss of $73 million, or $0.24 per common share, in the second quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation had net income of $74 million, or $0.24 per common share, in the second quarter of 2021. The improvement in after-tax earnings compared with the prior-year quarter adjusted results was primarily due to higher realized selling prices in the second quarter of 2022.

Hess announced two new discoveries at the Seabob-1 and Kiru-Kiru-1 wells on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. The discoveries, which are the sixth and seventh this year, will add to the block’s previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of approximately 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Matador Resources reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2022 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $415.6 million, or adjusted earnings of $3.47 per diluted common share, a 50% sequential increase from adjusted net income of $277.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, and a 242% year-over-year increase from adjusted net income of $121.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter, Matador used a portion of its free cash flow to pay down the remaining $50 million in borrowings outstanding under its reserves-based revolving credit facility. In addition, during the second quarter and through July 25, 2022, Matador repurchased $158 million of its outstanding senior notes in a series of open market transactions, reducing its outstanding bonds from $1.05 billion to $892 million today.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ChampionX announced second quarter of 2022 results. Revenue was $932.6 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $27.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $138.3 million. Income before income taxes margin was 2.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.8%. Cash from operating activities was $74.2 million and free cash flow was $53.5 million.

As per SEC filing, on July 25, 2022, Core Laboratories N.V. and Core Laboratories (U.S.) Interests Holdings entered into an Eighth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with various financial institutions who are parties to the Amended Credit Agreement, with Bank of America, N.A. also serving as administrative agent for the Lenders and as collateral agent for various secured parties. Additionally, Bank of America is serving as swing line lender and letter of credit issuing bank. The Amended Credit Agreement primarily includes the following changes: To appropriately size the credit facility in line with the Company’s intended uses, the aggregate borrowing commitment has been reduced from $225 million to $135 million, with a $50 million accordion option; The maturity date has been extended for a four-year period ending on July 25, 2026, subject to springing maturity on July 12, 2025 if any portion of the Company’s 4.09% Series A Senior Notes due January 12, 2026, in the aggregate principal amount of $45 million, remain outstanding on July 12, 2025, unless the Company's liquidity equals or exceeds the principal amount of the 2026 Notes outstanding on such date.

Granite announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston Metro Area. The project will increase connectivity on the south side of the Houston metro area and improve access to the Texas Medical Center. The contract was awarded by and will be funded by the TxDOT. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s third quarter CAP.

RBC Capital Markets upgraded Liberty Energy to Outperform from Sector Perform.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported second quarter 2022 financial results. Total revenue was $842.9 million, a 33% sequential increase and 189% year-over-year. Net income was $68.5 million ($0.27 per diluted share), compared to $8.8 million ($0.04 per diluted share) in the prior quarter and net loss of $31.8 million in second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $98.5 million ($0.39 per diluted share), compared to $20.8 million ($0.08 per diluted share) in the prior quarter and adjusted net loss of $41.7 million in second quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, it anticipates sequential revenue growth of 8-10%. It expects the third quarter of 2022 to see improved profitability and expanded margins relative to the second quarter of 2022.

RPC announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, RPC generated revenues of $375.5 million, an increase of 31.9 percent compared to $284.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, due to higher customer activity levels and pricing improvements. Operating profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $60.4 million compared to an operating profit of $23.0 million in the prior quarter. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $46.9 million, or $0.22 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $15.1 million, or $0.07 diluted earnings per share, in the prior quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter of 2022 was $80.6 million, an increase of 87.4 percent, compared to $43.0 million in the prior quarter.

RPC announced that its Board of Directors reinstated and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share payable September 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2022.

Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger to Buy from Hold.

SECURE ENERGY Services reported the Corporation's financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Generated revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale) was $355 million up 203% from Q2 2021. The Company achieved net income of $54 million and $0.17 per share, an increase of $67 million from Q2 2021.

Toromont Industries Ltd. reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Revenues decreased 4% in the quarter against a tough comparable. Revenues in 2021 benefited from timing of project construction activity, as well as accelerated purchasing by customers as COVID restrictions began to ease and reflecting historically high activity. Equipment sales were down 19% compared to prior year, with the Equipment Group down 16% and CIMCO package revenues down 38%, as both groups continue to experience delays in construction project schedules and deliveries due to supply chain constraints in the current year. Product support revenues were 14% higher on increased demand and technician headcount, with work-in-process levels remaining high, while rental revenues grew 19% on a larger fleet and higher utilization. Net earnings increased $26.3 million or 31% in the quarter versus a year ago to $111.7 million or $1.35 EPS.

Mizuho initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners LP with a Neutral rating.

DRILLERS

Precision Drilling announced 2022 second quarter financial results: Revenue for the quarter was $326 million, an increase of 62% as compared with 2021 as our North American drilling activity increased by 38% and drilling day rates increased in the U.S. and Canada by 25% and 30%, respectively. Net loss of $25 million or $1.81 per share compared with a net loss of $76 million or $5.71 per share in 2021.

REFINERS

As per SEC filing, as previously reported, CVR Energy and certain of its affiliates are parties to consolidated lawsuits pending before the Delaware Court of Chancery, primarily alleging breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and seeking monetary damages and attorneys’ fees, among other remedies, filed by purported former unitholders of CVR Refining, LP on behalf of themselves and an alleged class of similarly situated unitholders relating to the Company’s exercise of the call option under the CVR Refining Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership assigned to it by CVR Refining’s general partner. On July 20, 2022, the Company and the Call Defendants entered into a confidential, binding term sheet pursuant to which the Company, the Call Defendants and plaintiffs are expected to execute a final agreement to settle the Call Option Lawsuits for $78.5 million, subject to approval by the Chancery Court and other conditions contained therein. In connection with the execution of the term sheet, the Company expects to accrue a charge of $78.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. If finalized, settlement of the Call Option Lawsuits is not currently expected to have any further impact on the Company’s financial position or results of operations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Ardmore Shipping reported a net profit of $28.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, or $0.82 earnings per basic share and $0.81 earnings per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.2 million, or $0.24 loss per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted for certain costs, it reported Adjusted earnings of $28.9 million, or $0.82 Adjusted earnings per basic share and $0.81 Adjusted earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to an Adjusted loss of $7.7 million, or $0.23 Adjusted loss per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Ardmore Shipping announced the planned departure of its current Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Paul Tivnan and appointment of new CFO Bart Kelleher, effective 28 September 2022.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share payable on August 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2022.

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1, 2022 dividend. The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022.

Energy Transfer LP announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.23 per Energy Transfer common unit ($0.92 on an annualized basis) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, which will be paid on August 19, 2022 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022. The distribution per unit is more than a 50 percent increase over the second quarter of 2021 and is a 15 percent increase over the first quarter of 2022. This distribution increase represents another step in Energy Transfer’s plan to return additional value to unitholders while maintaining its target leverage ratio of 4.0x-4.5x debt-to-EBITDA. Future increases to the distribution level will be evaluated quarterly with the ultimate goal of returning distributions to the previous level of $0.305 per quarter, or $1.22 on an annual basis, while balancing the partnership’s leverage target, growth opportunities and unit buy-backs.

Golar LNG Limited announced that Perenco Cameroon S.A. and Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures, together the customer of FLNG Hilli, have elected to exercise 0.2 million tons per annum of their optional Dutch Title Transfer Facility linked production volumes from 2023 to July 2026, continuing Hilli’s 2022 production volume of 1.4 million tons per annum.

BTIG upgraded International Seaways to Buy from Neutral.

Sunoco LP announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.8255 per common unit or $3.3020 per common unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on August 19, 2022 to common unitholders of record on August 8, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as well-received quarterly results from technology giants Microsoft and Alphabet calmed investors ahead of a key U.S. interest rate decision later in the day. European shares were boosted by strong results from Britain's Reckitt Benckiser and Russia-exposed lender UniCredit. Japan's Nikkei ended higher, helped by gains in chip stocks. The U.S. dollar was lower, while gold prices rose ahead of the looming Fed hike. Oil was higher on a drop in U.S. inventories and cuts in Russian gas flows to Europe. On the economic calendar are durable goods, pending home sales, goods trade balance and wholesale inventories data scheduled for release.

