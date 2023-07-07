Oil Prices Rise as Resilient Demand Offsets Fears of Higher U.S. Interest Rates

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks remain under pressure, tracking weaker broader index futures and recent downward trends amid expectations of further Fed tightening. Nonfarm payrolls for June increased 209,000, while the unemployment rate was 3.6%, the Labor Department reported this morning. The figure missed expectations of +240,000. Futures erased some losses on this news, which offers some dovish readthroughs for the Fed, though hike expectations remain the likely outcome for at least the next meeting. Sector news flow is light.

Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for their second straight weekly gain, as resilient demand resulted in a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. oil stockpiles, offsetting fears of higher U.S. interest rates. U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected and gasoline inventories posted a large draw, the EIA said on Thursday. Top oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia this week have also announced fresh output cuts bringing total cuts by OPEC and its allies to around five million bpd, equating to 5% of global oil demand.

Natural gas futures are higher by a penny, inching higher alongside oil prices.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP is in talks with insurers over a so-called buy-in deal for its 30 billion pound ($38.30 billion) pension scheme.

Equinor has paused production at its Oseberg East oil field in the North Sea due to staffing shortages.

Shell said it expects second-quarter trading at its gas division to be "significantly lower" compared with the previous quarter. In an update ahead of its second-quarter results on July 27, the company also announced writedowns of up to $3 billion for the quarter, primarily driven by a 1% increase in the discount rate used for impairment testing.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy said that due to a cyber security incident on June 21, unauthorized party obtained Petro-Points members' basic contact information.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

PAA and PAGP announced the following quarterly cash distributions, each of which will be payable on August 14, 2023 to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on July 31, 2023: PAA Common Units – $0.2675 per Common Unit ($1.07 per unit on an annualized basis), which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2023. PAGP Class A Shares – $0.2675 per Class A Share ($1.07 per Class A Share on an annualized basis), which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2023. PAA Series A Preferred Units – $0.61524 per Series A Preferred Unit (approximately $2.46 per unit on an annualized basis).

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped, while European shares were little changed following slightly cooler employment data. In Asian equity markets, Chinese stocks ended lower, dragged down by semiconductor companies, while Japan's Nikkei closed in the red on Fed tightening concerns. The dollar fell sharply against the yen which got a lift from the Japanese wage data. Gold prices edged up, but were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

