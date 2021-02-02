Oil Prices Rise As Producers Commit To Output Reductions

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a higher opening, building on the strong rally in the previous session as oil prices build on yesterday’s strength.

BP and Credit Suisse today both said they expect global crude inventories to continue to fall this year and offered a bullish outlook. Meanwhile, OPEC's Joint Technical Committee meets today with Energy Intelligence reporting that total OPEC+ overproduction that still needs to be compensated is 1.56M bpd and that 7 nations (including Russia) that have overproduced have not submitted compensation cut plans. API stockpile data comes tonight ahead of the DOE Weekly tomorrow with consensus currently expecting crude, Cushing and distillate draws while gasoline is expected to build, extending the trends from the prior week.

Exxon Mobil said that it lost $20.1 billion during the most recent quarter, its fourth straight quarter of losses. Yesterday the company noted plans to invest $3 billion in carbon capture and other emissions-cutting technology. Conoco also reported a loss but smaller than forecasted.

Natural gas futures are up another 4% today adding to the 11.1% gain yesterday as some overnight forecasts for the next 14 days turned colder. Preliminary estimates for next two week have combined draws at over 175 Bcf above their 5 year average.

US INTEGRATEDS

Press Release – ExxonMobil said its fourth quarter loss of $20.1 billion included unfavorable identified items of $20.2 billion, primarily non-cash impairments; earnings excluding identified items were $110 million, or $0.03 per share assuming dilution. Itexceeded cost-reduction objectives, with 2020 capital spending of $21 billion below target by $2 billion; cash operating expense more than 15% below 2019, of which $3 billion is a structural reduction. In addition, the company met 2020 methane emissions (15%) and flaring (25%) reduction targets versus 20161, and announced 2025 emission reduction plans; projected to be consistent with the Paris Agreement.

Press Release - ExxonMobil said it has created a new business to commercialize its extensive low-carbon technology portfolio. The new business, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, will initially focus on carbon capture and storage, one of the critical technologies required to achieve net zero emissions and the climate goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Press Release - ExxonMobil said that Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin has joined its board of directors. Wan Zulkiflee served from 2015 to 2020 as president and group chief executive officer of Petronas, the national oil and gas company of Malaysia.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release – BP reported profit for the quarter was $1.4 billion, compared with $0.5 billion loss in the previous quarter. The result included $2.3 billion gain on disposal from the sale of BP's petrochemicals business. For the full year, the reported loss was $20.3 billion, including significant impairments and exploration write-offs taken in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $4.0 billion in 2019. Underlying replacement cost profit for the quarter was $0.1 billion, similar to the previous quarter. Performance was significantly impacted by lower marketing performance in the Downstream, with volumes remaining under pressure due to COVID-19 and continuing pressure on refining margins and utilization. In addition, the result was impacted by a significantly weaker result in gas marketing and trading and higher exploration write-offs, partially offset by a higher Rosneft contribution and a lower underlying tax charge. The full-year result was a loss of $5.7 billion compared to $10 billion profit in 2019, driven by lower oil and gas prices, significant exploration write-offs and refining margins and depressed demand.

Press Release - Versalis, the chemical company of Eni, has licensed to Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. a Low Density Polyethylene/Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (LDPE/EVA) swing unit to be built as part of a new Gas to Chemical Complex based on MTO-Methanol to Olefins technology to be located in the Karakul area in the Bukhara region of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The plant is part of a global complex that will have a major importance in Central Asia due to its size and the technologies involved.

Reuters - Eneva SA has entered into direct talks with state-run oil firm Petrobras to purchase a complex of oil and gas fields in the Amazon rainforest known as the Urucu cluster, the companies said in separate securities filings on Monday.

Press Release - Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft announced the launch of the Open AI Energy Initiative, a first-of-its-kind open ecosystem of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for the energy and process industries. The OAI provides a framework for energy operators, service providers, equipment providers, and independent software vendors for energy services to offer interoperable solutions, including AI and physics-based models, monitoring, diagnostics, prescriptive actions, and services, powered by the BHC3 AI Suite and Microsoft Azure.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Imperial Oil announced fourth quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The company recorded a net loss of $1,146 million for the fourth quarter, which included a non-cash impairment charge of $1,171 million related to the company’s previously announced decision to not develop a significant portion of its unconventional portfolio. Upstream recorded a net loss of $1,192 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $96 million in the same period of 2019. Results were negatively impacted by a non-cash impairment charge of $1,171 million, related to the company's decision to no longer develop a significant portion of its unconventional portfolio, lower realizations of about $270 million and higher operating expenses of about $70 million. These items were partially offset by higher volumes of about $180 million and lower royalties of about $80 million.

Press Release - Imperial Oil declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2021.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - ConocoPhillips reported a fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.8 billion, or ($0.72) per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.7 billion, or $0.65 per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings were a loss of $0.2 billion, or ($0.19) per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $0.8 billion, or $0.76 per share. Full-year 2020 earnings were a loss of $2.7 billion, or ($2.51) per share, compared with full-year 2019 earnings of $7.2 billion, or $6.40 per share. Excluding special items, full-year 2020 adjusted earnings were a loss of $1.0 billion, or ($0.97) per share, compared with full-year 2019 adjusted earnings of $4.0 billion, or $3.59 per share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - TETRA Technologies announced that it has received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange dated February 1, 2021, informing the Company that it has regained full compliance with the NYSE's minimum average closing share price listing requirement as set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

REFINERS

Press Release – Marathon Petroleum reported net income of $192 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $443 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 results include net pre-tax benefits of $851 million as shown in the accompanying release tables. Adjusted net loss was $608 million, or $(0.94) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with adjusted net income of $1.0 billion, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Press Release - Marathon Petroleum announced that Brian C. Davis has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Davis will be responsible for leading all commercial business activities across MPC's integrated value chain and will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release – AltaGas announced the appointment of a new Independent Director, Jon-Al Duplantier, effective today and the planned retirement of Allan Edgeworth from the Board effective upon the conclusion of AltaGas' next Annual General Meeting of shareholders, to be held in late April of this year. Following Mr. Edgeworth's planned retirement, AltaGas' Board will revert to being comprised of eleven directors with Nancy Tower assuming the role of Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

Press Release – Magellan Midstream Partners reported net income of $183.9 million for fourth quarter 2020 compared to $286.4 million for fourth quarter 2019. Diluted net income per common unit was 82 cents in fourth quarter 2020 and $1.25 in fourth quarter 2019. Diluted net income per unit excluding mark-to-market (MTM) commodity-related pricing adjustments, a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measure, of 94 cents for fourth quarter 2020 was higher than the 80-cent guidance provided by management last fall, primarily due to incremental revenues from the partnership's refined products pipeline system as a result of higher-than-expected shipments and average tariff rates. Management does not intend to provide specific financial guidance beyond 2021 at this time but expects annual DCF to improve over the next few years. Net income per common unit is estimated to be $3.55 for 2021, with first-quarter guidance of 75 cents.

Press Release - MPLX LP reported fourth-quarter 2020 net income attributable to MPLX of $691 million, compared to a net loss attributable to MPLX of $581 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth-quarter 2019 results include non-cash impairment charges of $1.2 billion primarily related to goodwill associated with western U.S. gathering and processing businesses. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1.4 billion, compared with $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced that its wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary, Summit Permian Transmission, LLC, has received $175 million of commitments from three leading commercial banks to finance the development of its Double E Pipeline Project. The lenders have committed to provide senior secured credit facilities consisting of a $160 million delayed draw term loan facility and a $15 million working capital facility. The Credit Facilities are non-recourse to SMLP and mature seven years after the date of initial borrowing. SMLP expects to close and fund on the Credit Facilities shortly and will post a $15 million letter of credit under its corporate revolving credit facility to support back-end equity contributions, if any needed, upon first funding.

Press Release - Targa Resources Partners LP, a subsidiary of Targa Resourcesannounced that its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its 5 1/8% senior notes due 2025 expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 1, 2021. As of the Expiration Time, $152,123,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes (31.63%) were validly tendered, which excludes $5,816,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Targa Resources Partners expects to accept for payment all such 2025 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer and expects to make payment for the 2025 Notes on February 2, 2021, subject to Targa Resources Partners’ successful completion of its previously announced debt financing transaction. Concurrently with the launch of the Tender Offer, Targa Resources Partners exercised its right to optionally redeem any 2025 Notes not validly tendered and purchased in the Tender Offer, pursuant to the terms of the Indenture relating to the 2025 Notes, conditioned upon and subject to satisfaction of the Financing Condition.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose as investors awaited a slew of earnings from corporate America including Exxon Mobil, Amazon.com and Alphabet, while being optimistic on economic stimulus. European shares were up on hopes of a faster economic recovery and gains in technology shares. Asian equities ended in the green. The dollar edged up, benefiting from a euro selloff. Silver prices dropped as a margin hike by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange halted the metal’s rally. Oil prices advanced on falling inventories and higher demand.

