Oil Prices Rise as Investors Consider the Impact of Israel’s Rejection of a Ceasefire

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open around breakeven levels, with higher oil prices being offset by slightly weaker broader index futures, while natural gas prices trade at their lowest levels since September, 2020. News flow across energy is light, with ConocoPhillips among the lone earnings reporters. The Company beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher production in the Permian Basin and from a recent acquisition, while forecasting 2024 total capital expenditure in the range of $11.0 billion to $11.5 billion. It expects to return $9 billion to shareholders in 2024, compared with $11 billion last year.

Oil prices gained ground on Thursday as investors considered the impact of Israel's rejection of a ceasefire offer from Hamas and unexpected drops in U.S. fuel stocks. The Brent benchmark breached $80 a barrel for the first time since February 1 as it extended three straight sessions of gains. "The recent strength is the result of the Israeli reply to the counter offer from Hamas to the original peace plan, which ensures that hostilities in the Red Sea will continue unabated," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

Natural gas futures are trading at 3 ½ year lows, currently bidding around $1.93 (-1.7%), as robust output and expectations for a below average weekly inventory draw weigh on sentiment. Analysts expect a draw of 76 bcf, which compares to the 5-year average of -193 bcf for this week.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP plans to keep the 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery shut for up to three weeks for inspections of units and piping following a Feb. 1 plant-wide power outage, said people familiar with operations.

TotalEnergies 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery shut down on Wednesday, two days after restarting following a Jan. 16 plant-wide power outage, said people familiar with plant operations.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.0 billion, or $2.52 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.2 billion, or $2.61 per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings were $2.9 billion, or $2.40 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.4 billion, or $2.71 per share. Special items for the current quarter were comprised of a benefit related to the reversal of a tax reserve, partially offset by a loss on foreign exchange contracts. ConocoPhillips announced its 2024 planned return of capital to shareholders of $9 billion. The company declared an ordinary dividend of $0.58 per share and a VROC of $0.20 per share, both payable March 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 19, 2024.

Murphy Oil announced the following promotions, effective February 1, 2024. The Board of Directors has appointed Eric M. Hambly to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer and E. Ted Botner to Executive Vice President. Mr. Hambly and Mr. Botner will continue to report to Roger W. Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that the Company received shareholder approval for the pending merger with Exxon Mobil. Pioneer will file the vote results of the special shareholder meeting on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Pioneer and ExxonMobil continue to work constructively with the Federal Trade Commission in its review of the merger. Pioneer expects that the merger will be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

Talos Energy, Talos Production, a Delaware corporation and a whollyowned subsidiary of the Company, certain of the Issuer’s subsidiaries and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee and as collateral agent, entered into (i) an indenture, pursuant to which the Issuer issued $625,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Issuer’s 9.000% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2029 and (ii) an indenture, pursuant to which the Issuer issued $625,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Issuer’s 9.375% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2031.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Diamond Offshore Drilling announced that it has executed a two-year contract extension with a subsidiary of bp in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackLion, commencing in September 2024 in direct continuation of the rig's current contract. This contract extension represents approximately $350 million dollars of additional backlog. Additionally, the Company has entered into a drilling contract with Serica Energy (UK) Limited to utilize the Ocean Patriot for two plug and abandonment (P&A) wells in the U.K. North Sea. The program is estimated to commence in March 2024 and to continue for approximately 60 days. The contract represents over $10 million of additional backlog, excluding mobilization.

REFINERS

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 20, 2024.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures see-sawed in a tight range following a strong finish on Wall Street a day earlier ahead of big-ticket earnings reports, while investors also awaited data that could offer clues on the economy's health. European shares edged higher, propped up by strong performances from consumer staples stocks including Unilever, while losses in Maersk and AstraZeneca following results kept gains in check. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed at the highest level in 34 years, surging more than 2% after a high-ranking Bank of Japan official signaled that any policy tightening would be gradual, while China shares closed up after Beijing appointed a veteran regulator as the new securities watchdog head. The dollar consolidated, while gold edged lower.

