Oil Prices Rise as Investors Await OPEC+ Decision

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open slightly higher, though trading should remain volatile, as mixed to higher broader index futures and slightly weaker oil prices will offer cross-current cues to trading. News flow is active, with Chevron announcing capex for next year, Shell commencing a share repurchase program, and Chesapeake Energy announcing a common equity and warrant repurchase program.

Oil prices rose on Thursday as investors awaited an OPEC+ decision on supply policy amid fears that the Omicron coronavirus variant could hit fuel demand. Global oil prices have lost more than $10 a barrel since last Thursday, when news of Omicron first shook investors. OPEC+ are likely to decide on Thursday whether to release more oil into the market as previously planned or to restrain supply.

U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Thursday with a small decline in output after dropping to a three-month low in the prior session as the market awaited direction from a federal report expected to show a bigger than usual storage withdrawal during last week's colder than normal weather.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron announced a 2022 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $15 billion, at the low end of its $15 to $17 billion guidance range and up more than 20% from 2021 expected levels. This capital program supports Chevron’s objective of higher returns and lower carbon, including approximately $800 million in lower carbon spending. The program excludes expected inorganic capital of $600 million in anticipation of the formation of a renewable fuel feedstocks joint venture with Bunge.Consistent with its track record of returning excess cash to shareholders, the company is raising its share buyback guidance range to $3 to $5 billion per year, versus prior guidance of $2 to $3 billion per year. “We’re a better company than we were just a few years ago. We’re more capital and cost efficient, guided by a clear and consistent objective to deliver higher returns and lower carbon,” Wirth continued. “And this enables us to return more cash to shareholders.”

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

SSE and Equinor have secured financing to proceed with the construction of the 3 billion pound ($3.98 billion) Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in Britain, the companies said on Thursday, Reuters reported. Dogger Bank C will have a capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW) and generate about 6,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity a year when completed in 2026, the companies said.

Shell Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell completed the sale of its interest in the Permian to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. The agreement covers the sale of Shell's 225k net acres and existing production of around 175 thousand barrels equivalent per day.

Royal Dutch Shell announced the commencement of up to $1.5 billion of share buybacks today, being the first tranche of the $7 billion shareholder distributions from the sale of the company’s Permian business in the United States. The form and timing for distributing the remaining $5.5 billion (together with any unpurchased amount of the $1.5 billion of shares under this tranche) will be announced in early 2022. These distributions are in addition to our shareholder distributions in the range of 20-30% of cash flow from operations. The company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with a broker to enable the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares for a period up to and including January 28, 2022. The aggregate maximum consideration for the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares is $1.5 billion. All shares repurchased as part of this arrangement will be cancelled.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion in aggregate value of its common stock and/or warrants from time to time. The repurchase authorization permits Chesapeake to make repurchases on a discretionary basis as determined by management, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, available liquidity, compliance with the company's debt agreements and other appropriate factors.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Newpark Resources announced the repayment of $39 million of outstanding convertible notes at maturity. In addition, consistent with its stated focus on expansion within industrial end-markets, the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all assets and operations of Lentzcaping for cash consideration of approximately $14 million.

Shawcor announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement to sell, pursuant to a private placement offering C$150 million aggregate principal amount of 9.00% senior unsecured notes due 2026. The Notes will be issued at a price of C$1,000 per C$1,000 principal amount of Notes.

Weatherford International announced it was awarded a three-year digital oilfield contract from one of the digital leaders in the upstream industry, Kuwait Oil Company, aiming to support its digital transformation strategy in North Kuwait Heavy Oil field and for deploying its Integrated Enterprise Excellence Platform across KOC. The award also includes instrumentation, real-time monitoring, and production optimization and assurance of wells to enable KOC to optimize its production and workover plans.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Valero Energy announced that it has called for redemption the entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023. According to information provided by the tender and information agent for the “any and all” tender offer, $594,520,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered in the “any and all” tender offer (excluding $202,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures, which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures).

MLPS & PIPELINES

Palantir Technologies and Kinder Morgan announced a multi-year partnership to deploy Palantir’s data integration software platform, Foundry, in Kinder Morgan’s storage operations to drive efficiency and safety.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher despite Omicron variant concerns and ahead of jobless claims data due later in the day. European shares fell and Japan’s Nikkei ended in the red due to fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant and the possibility of sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes. The dollar was lower and gold dropped on Powell’s hawkish remarks. Oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC+ decision over supply policy.

