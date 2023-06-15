Oil Prices Rise as Data Shows a Jump in Refinery Runs in Top Crude Importer China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open around the flat line, as markets digest yesterday’s Fed announcement to keep interest rates unchanged, while leaving open the option for another hike at its approaching near-term meetings. Sector news flow, other than an OFS merger, remains light as quarter-end nears, quarterly S&P rebalancing approaches tomorrow, and the annual Russell indices rebalancing is set for next Friday. Both events will usher in elevated trading as benchmarks rebalance weightings.

In deal news, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. and NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction. The combined company, with an enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion, will be an industry leading drilling and completions services provider with operations in the most active major U.S. basins, and strong free cash flow to accelerate the return of capital to shareholders.

Oil prices rose on Thursday after a plunge the previous day, as data showed a jump in refinery runs at the world's top crude importer China, but a weak economic backdrop capped gains. The market saw support after data on Thursday showed China's oil refinery throughput in May rising 15.4% from a year earlier, hitting its second highest total on record. Chinese demand for oil is seen continuing to rise at an assured rate during the second half of the year, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) chief executive said on Thursday.

Natural gas futures are up by 3% ahead of weekly inventory data.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

AGL Energy said it has partnered with BP for a three-year agreement to offer discounted charging to customers of electric vehicles in New South Wales.

Algeria's Sonatrach signed hydrocarbon deal with Pertamina and Repsol.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. announced that pursuant to a warrant repurchase agreement with Cenovus Energy. Cenovus repurchased for cancellation from HWEI 26,299,491 common share purchase warrants of Cenovus at a price of C$15.6357 per Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds to HWEI of C$411,210,951.43 which will be paid by Cenovus to HWEI on or before January 5, 2024. Each Warrant entitled the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share until January 1, 2026 at an exercise price of C$6.54 per Common Share.

U.S. E&PS

Earthstone Energy announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Novo Oil & Gas Holdings, LLC, a privately-held Delaware Basin focused E&P company backed by EnCap Investments L.P., for $1.5 billion. Concurrently, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will acquire working interests equal to a pro-rata 33⅓ % of the oil and gas assets of Novo for $0.5 billion from Earthstone, resulting in a $1.0 billion purchase price net to Earthstone for the retained 66⅔ % interest. Consideration at closing will be subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The effective date of the Novo Acquisition is May 1, 2023, and closing is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Range Resources to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Denbury with a Neutral rating.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced it has been awarded a feasibility study contract by Southern Rock Energy Partners to support the development of a first-of-its-kind refinery in Cushing, Oklahoma.

DRILLERS

Patterson-UTI Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction. The combined company, with an enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion, will be an industry leading drilling and completions services provider with operations in the most active major U.S. basins, and strong free cash flow to accelerate the return of capital to shareholders.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Vertex Energy announced that it has received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency for the generation of D4 Renewable Identification Numbers credits under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, for each gallon of renewable fuel produced at its refining facility located outside of Mobile, Alabama. Currently, the Company's Mobile Facility is producing approximately 5,500 barrels per day with plans to increase toward the Phase I installed capacity target of 8,000 bpd, by the end of 2Q23, in-line with previously disclosed targets.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged lower as the Federal Reserve hinted at the possibility of more rate hikes later this year after it skipped raising them in its latest meet. European shares fell amid rising fears of an increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank later in the day. Gold slid to a near three-month low as the dollar strengthened. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei closed lower as investors locked in profits after the index's sharp gains in a four-session winning run, while Chinese shares rose the most in nearly four months, after the central bank cut the borrowing cost of its medium-term policy loans for the first time in 10 months.

