Oil Prices Rise Amid Slow U.S. Output Recovery

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by mild gain in the crude complex while broader stock futures are down sharply as rising bond yields spark concerns of growing inflation which negatively impacts growth stocks that borrow at lower rates.

Oil prices are higher to start the week as a slow return of US crude output cut by last week’s frigid conditions served as a reminder of the tight supply situation, just as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, OPEC+ oil producers are set to meet on March 4, with sources saying the group is likely to ease curbs on supply after April given a recovery in prices, although any increase in output will likely be modest given lingering uncertainty over the pandemic. Goldman Sachs raised its Brent price deck for 2Q21 and 3Q21 by $10/bbl to $70 and $75/bbl, respectively. They believe demand will return to pre-virus levels by late-July. The WTI March contract expires today.

Natural gas futures are down 4% following last week’s strong rally. Traders this morning said US production has recovered roughly half the losses from freezing temps last week. The 8-14 day forecasts has everywhere East of the Mississippi above-seasonal, everywhere West of the Rockies below-seasonal while most locations in between the Rockies and Mississippi are expected to be seasonal.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil began restarting its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery on Sunday, according to a notice the company posted on-line for nearby residents.

Reuters reported that Singapore's Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply Pte Ltd said on Monday it signed a six-year sale and purchase agreement with Chevron for about 0.5 million tonnes per year of LNG supplies from 2023.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

RBC upgraded ENI to Sector Perform from Underperform.

Reuters reported that Brazil's government has decided to nominate Joaquim Silva e Luna as the next chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petrobras, according to a post on President Jair Bolsonaro's official Facebook account. Roberto Castello Branco, the current CEO of the state-run oil firm known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has drawn ire from Bolsonaro for raising fuel prices despite complaints from truckers threatening to strike.

According to Reuters, Petroleo Brasileiro SA's executive management is considering resigning en masse after the Brazilian government decided to replace Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco, three people close to the management said, asking not to be named as information is private. President Jair Bolsonaro earlier said he had decided to appoint former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna as the state-controlled oil company's CEO.

Reuters reported that Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM is expected to launch an investigation on Monday following the announcement by President Jair Bolsonaro of the change of CEO at state-controlled oil company Petrobras, according to one source with knowledge of the matter.

Credit Suisse downgraded Petrobras to Underperform from Outperform.

Scotiabank downgraded Petrobras to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Kosmos Energy announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss of $49 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors adopted a dividend policy pursuant to which the Company intends to pay quarterly cash dividends on its common stock of $0.025 per share. Pursuant to this policy, the Board declared Matador’s first quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 24, 2021.

Ring Energy provided an update on its fourth quarter 2020 operational and financial results. Ring continued to generate free cash flow for the fifth consecutive quarter and used a portion of that free cash flow to pay down $47 million on the Company’s senior credit facility during the fourth quarter of 2020. Ring had $313 million outstanding on its credit facility as of December 31, 2020. For the fourth quarter 2020, Ring produced 9,307 Boepd, exceeding the Company’s previous guidance range of 8,900 to 9,000 Boepd. Despite not bringing online any new wells during the quarter, Ring was able to continue to capture cost savings through its CTR program and other high rate-of-return workover projects, which also helped to minimize natural decline. In addition, FY 2021 production is expected to exceed FY 2020 production by 3% to 8% and average between 9,100 and 9,450 Boepd with approximately 85% to 87% oil. FY 2021 capital spending program is expected to be between $44 million to $48 million, which includes the estimated cost to drill up to eight new horizontal wells and complete up to ten new horizontal wells primarily in its NWS asset area.

CANADIAN E&PS

RBC upgraded MEG Energy to Outperform from Sector Perform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

RBC upgraded Calfrac Well Services to Sector Perform from Underperform.

KBR announced its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results. Revenue was $5.8 billion increased $128 million from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $478 million increased 2% from the prior year principally due to revenue growth. KBR's financial strength positioned the company to complete the strategic acquisition of Centauri on October 1, 2020, repurchase approximately $50 million of its common stock in 2020, and increase its quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share, a 25% increase over 2019 levels. In addition, KBR expects its 2021 financial results to be as follows: consolidated revenue in a range of $5.8 billion to $6.2 billion, earnings per Share of $1.39 to $1.59, and adjusted EPS of $2.00 to $2.20.

Barclay’s downgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Equal weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

DRILLERS

Transocean announced that it has executed private exchange agreements relating to the 0.5% Exchangeable Bonds due 2023 issued by Transocean Inc., Transocean’s wholly-owned subsidiary. Pursuant to the private exchange agreements, Transocean Inc. agreed to exchange approximately $252.8 million aggregate principal amount of its Existing Exchangeable Bonds for approximately $230.1 million aggregate principal amount of new 4.00% Senior Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds due 2025 to be issued by Transocean Inc. and approximately $8.9 million aggregate amount of cash.

REFINERS

Citi upgraded CVR Energy to Buy from Neutral.

JPMorgan upgraded Marathon Petroleum to Overweight from Neutral.

JPMorgan downgraded Phillips 66 to Neutral from Overweight.

Reuters reported Valero Energy began the restart of its 290,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, according to a notice filed with state pollution regulators on Friday and a notice issued to nearby residents on Saturday.

MLPS & PIPELINES

EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, EIH S.à r.l, a subsidiary ofEnbridge, a North American energy infrastructure company, and wpd, a European renewable energies company, announced the launch of construction activity on the Calvados offshore wind farm (Courseulles-sur-Mer). This announcement follows the finalisation of financing agreements between the consortium and its financial partners.

Simmons Energy upgraded Energy Transfer to Overweight from Neutral.

Energy Income Partners advised the Board of Directors of the general partner of TC PipeLines of its objections to and its intent to vote AGAINST the proposal to approve and adopt the Merger Agreement with TC Energy.

TC PipeLines reiterated its support of the pending merger with TC Energy. In reaffirming its support of the pending merger, the Partnership notes that TC PipeLines unitholders will benefit from a more stable, diversified and attractive value creation opportunity in TC Energy, the transaction is expected to enhance potential growth for the Partnership, TC PipeLines’ future outlook is negatively impacted by recent market conditions and changes in the regulatory regime, and TC PipeLines’ Conflicts Committee conducted a thorough process.

TC Energy responded to a unitholder’s recent assertion of the inadequacy of the exchange ratio in the definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding common units of TC PipeLines not beneficially owned by TC Energy or its affiliates. The exchange ratio of 0.70 of a TCE common share for each TCP common unit represents a 20.8 per cent premium to the TCP closing price before the original offer as of October 2, 2020. The exchange ratio was unanimously approved by a conflicts committee composed of independent directors of the Partnership’s general partner, after consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors.

U.S. stock index futures slipped, mirroring global equities, as investors were cautious over higher treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation due to vaccine-led global economic recovery. Japanese shares jumped, snapping a three-day losing streak, as hopes of recovery lifted cheap cyclical stocks. The dollar inched down, while gold prices gained. Oil prices rose as concerns remained over the return of storm-hit U.S. crude output.

