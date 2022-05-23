Oil Prices Rise amid Expectations of Increased Demand, Tight Supply

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and the major market futures. A bounce in growth and bank stocks helped lift Wall Street slightly above bear market territory on Monday, while the euro leapt after the European Central Bank said it was likely to lift its deposit rate out of negative territory by September.

WTI and Brent crude oil are up in early trading on expectations that demand will increase as we head into the peak of U.S driving season and amid tight supply. The markets also reacted to a slightly weaker dollar, making crude cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. Gasoline markets remain tight as we near Memorial Day, the weekend that traditionally starts the U.S. driving season which ends on Labor Day. Despite soaring fuel prices, mobility data from TomTom and Google showed more people were on the roads in the United States. Crude oil gains have been capped by concerns over China’s efforts to crush COVID-19 lockdowns, even with Shanghai aimed to reopen by June 1st.

Natural gas futures fell on forecasts for milder weather and lower cooling demand over the next two weeks than what was previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Societe Generale downgraded Chevron to Hold from Buy.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Rio Tinto and bp have agreed to work together on a one-year biofuel trial to help reduce carbon emissions from Rio Tinto’s marine fleet. Under the trial, bp is supplying Rio Tinto with marine biofuel for approximately 12 months. The fuel will be trialled on Rio Tinto’s RTM Tasman vessel on a mix of Transatlantic and Atlantic-Pacific routes, in one of the longest-duration marine biofuel trials to date. The results of the trial will help Rio Tinto study ways to reduce its carbon emissions from its marine fleet and inform its future biofuel strategy.

Enjoy, Eni's car sharing service, is going electric, with the introduction of XEV YOYO city cars among its fleet.

Financial Times reported that Eni plans to spend at least €2.5bn in the UK over the next four years as the government demands oil and gas companies significantly increase investment in Britain’s energy system or face a windfall tax on their soaring profits.

The latest postponement of production at Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant was due to the need for final tests on a compressor that has been repaired, operator Equinorsaid on Sunday. The plant, which has been offline since a fire in 2020, is now expected to restart on May 27, four days later than the previous plan, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said earlier.

Societe Generale downgraded Equinor to Hold from Buy.

Petrobras said late on Friday that its natural gas imports so far this month from Bolivian state oil firm YPFB are 30% less than what has been contractually agreed, causing problems for the company's operational planning.

Shell, as part of its global push in the renewable energy space, developed a hybrid asset in the Netherlands. The power plant consists of a 50MW photovoltaic power plant and a 50MW wind farm.

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation for the development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration (HCS) project at Cameron LNG, a natural gas liquefaction and export facility located in southwest Louisiana, U.S.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Marathon Oil Corp Executive VP and CFO Dane White Discloses sale of 30.3K shares.

Occidental announced the tender results of its offers to purchase for cash its outstanding notes in three separate pools. The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated May 16, 2022. In connection therewith, Occidental further announced that it is increasing (a) the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 1 Notes it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, from the previously announced amount of $700,000,000 to $725,000,000; (b) the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 2 Notes it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, from the previously announced amount of $650,000,000 to $790,000,000; and (c) the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 3 Notes it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, from the previously announced amount of $650,000,000 to $2,250,000,000. Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

The board of directors of Compass Minerals has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This dividend is payable June 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2022.

Halliburton announced that it and Aker BP, a Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company, will co-develop next generation field development planning software. The collaboration delivers a new cloud application – Field Development Planning (FDP) – from Halliburton. It also expands the scope of the current Digital Well Program, a DecisionSpace 365 cloud application, built on an open architecture to provide integrated well planning and design to increase collaboration and connectivity across drilling activities.

KBR announced it has been awarded a $44 million task order to protect U.S. Air Force systems and software from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification or destruction. This effort directly supports the Air Force Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC) Cyber Systems Engineering Directorate.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

PBF Energy Inc CFO, SVP Erik Young discloses sale of 67K shares.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Genesis Energy, L.P. announced that it has redeemed 100% of the Alkali asset-level preferred units that were originally issued in 2019 to fund the expansion of its Granger soda ash facility. In conjunction with the redemption, certain subsidiaries of Genesis, which own, directly or indirectly, Genesis’ trona mineral mining and processing assets (excluding the SPV and the ORRI), are now once again restricted subsidiaries, which substantially increases the credit support for its secured lenders and unsecured bond holders.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, with beaten-down growth and bank stocks gaining ahead of a slew of data this week that could throw light on the health of U.S. economy. Japan's Nikkei share rallied to close 1% higher and retake the psychological 27,000 level. China stocks closed down after Beijing reported new COVID-19 cases - the highest daily tally in the capital during the current outbreak. European shares rose following upbeat German business morale data, while Siemens Gamesa jumped on a $4.28-billion takeover offer from its biggest investor. The euro rallied after the European Central Bank president said policymakers would likely lift interest rates out of negative territory by September. Gold prices rose, boosted by a slide in dollar to its lowest in a month. Oil prices gained with U.S. fuel demand and tight supply.

