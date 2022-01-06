Oil Prices Rise Amid Escalating Kazakhstan Unrest, Libyan Supply Outages

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, underpinned by rising oil prices and continued capital rotations out of growth stocks and into value sectors such as energy and financials. A more hawkish Fed is driving Treasury yields higher, which is pulling capital out of high multiple sectors.

Oil prices are higher, with Brent oil delivery for March up to $82.40, on improving demand, escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. Russia sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan on Thursday to help quell a countrywide uprising after deadly violence spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet state. "The political situation in Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly tense," Commerzbank said. "And this is a country that is currently producing 1.6 million barrels of oil per day." Libyan oil output is down by over 500,000 barrels per day due to pipeline maintenance and oilfield shutdowns.

Natural gas futures are modestly lower after yesterday’s gains. Well freeze-offs impacting production and colder temperatures for heating demand have supported prices recently. Weekly inventory data due out later this morning is expected to show a drawdown of 54 bcf, which compares to -127 and -108 for a year ago and the 5-year average, respectively

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Oil production at Chevron's Tengizchevroil (TCO) venture in Kazakhstan has continued even as some contractors gathered outside the Tengiz field in support of protests taking place across the central Asian country, the company said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Truist Securities upgraded Exxon Mobil to Hold from Sell.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

At least five Nigerian oil and gas companies are preparing to submit bids this month for Royal Dutch Shell's onshore oilfields in a sale that could fetch up to $3 billion, three sources involved in the process told Reuters. Shell started talks with the Nigerian government last year about selling its stake in the West African country's onshore fields, where it has been active since the 1930s, as part of a global drive to reduce its carbon emissions.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Callon Petroleum announced the resignation of S.P. "Chip" Johnson IV from its Board of Directors effective immediately. With the resignation of Mr. Johnson and the recent appointment of Ms. Shafer-Malicki, the Company's Board of Directors now comprises eleven directors, ten of whom are independent, with three board members scheduled to retire over the next three years starting in May 2022.

Ranger Oil Corporation announced a 20 percent increase to the Company's borrowing base under its revolving credit facility from $600 million to $725 million. Ranger’s elected commitment under the facility remains at $400 million.

According to SEC filing, on January 5, 2022, Southwestern Energy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a prospectus supplement to the prospectus dated August 16, 2021 included in the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-238633). The Resale Prospectus Supplement was filed for the purpose of registering the sale from time to time by certain selling stockholders of up to 99,337,748 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite announced that it has been selected by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) as the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) for the approximately $90 million State Route 70 Binney Junction Roadway Rehabilitation and Complete Streets CM/GC project. In the first phase of this project, valued at $1.3 million, Granite will work closely with Caltrans and project designers on the design, constructability, and cost estimating portions of the project.

DRILLERS

Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of December 2021, the Company had an average of 110 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an average of 106 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Precision Drilling provides a series of announcements including: 1) An introduction to its capital allocation framework through 2025; 2) 2021 debt reduction and year-end liquidity updates; and 3) Operations update for drilling activity, Alpha™ technologies and EverGreen™ solutions. Precision’s debt reduction plans will continue with the goal of repaying over $400 million in debt over the next four years and reaching a sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 1.5 times. Precision reduced total debt by $115 million in 2021, exceeding the midpoint of its annual debt reduction goal of $100 million to $125 million. Since the beginning of 2018, Precision has paid down approximately $665 million of debt. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Precision’s average active rig count was 52 for Canada, 45 for the U.S., and six internationally. As of January 6, 2022, Precision has 66 active rigs in Canada and 50 active rigs in the U.S., representing increases of 38% and 61%, respectively, from the same date in 2021. Precision continues to have six rigs active internationally.

REFINERS

Credit Suisse initiated Calumet Specialty with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.465 per unit, or $1.86 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, February 11, 2022, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Monday, January 31, 2022. This distribution represents a 3.3 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the fourth quarter of 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for the Nasdaq were lower, after the tech-heavy index posted its biggest daily drop since February in the previous session, as hawkish signals from the minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting crushed investor sentiment. Europe and Asia 's bourses also fell heavily. The dollar was little changed against its major peers. Gold prices slid.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.