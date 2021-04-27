Oil Prices Rise Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Oil Output Policy

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start, backed by gains in the underlying commodities while the broader index futures trade near the flat line following yesterday’s record close for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ composite as investors digested a string of economic data ahead of highly anticipated earnings reports and FOMC meeting this week. In sector news, BP reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter, following a period of stronger commodity prices and a brighter demand outlook. BP said it intends to resume its share buybacks at a cost of around $500 million in the second quarter.

Oil prices rose ahead of today’s OPEC+ meeting to discuss oil output policy amid concern India's coronavirus crisis could dent a recovery in fuel demand. "Traders do not want to miss out on a potential bullish OPEC+ meeting so a limited optimism is reflected in prices," said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy. "Should OPEC+ turn a blind eye to India though, the gains may quickly evaporate." Also in focus this week will be the latest U.S. oil inventory reports, which analysts expect will show a rise in crude stocks.

Natural gas futures are up 0.8% to $2.898, with the May contract expiring tomorrow. Preliminary pipeline data for today puts US production down over (1.5) Bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil N is looking for temporary workers for its Beaumont, Texas, refinery between May and August, sources familiar with the search said. Exxon told the United Steelworkers union (USW) last week that 650 hourly employees will be locked out of their jobs at the refinery if there is not a new contract agreement by Saturday.

According to Reuters, the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) said on Monday it plans to vote for Engine No. 1's four director nominees to Exxon Mobil's board, becoming the second large pension fund after New York to throw support to the activist hedge fund in its proxy fight with the company.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP reported profit for the quarter of $4.7 billion, compared with $1.4 billion profit for the fourth quarter 2020. Underlying replacement cost profit was $2.6 billion, compared with $0.1 billion for the previous quarter. This result was driven by an exceptional gas marketing and trading performance, significantly higher oil prices and higher refining margins. The company said it is committed to buying back shares after its net debt dropped below its target of $35 billion, earlier than expected. In addition, it now expect disposal proceeds for the year to reach $5-6 billion during the latter stages of 2021. As a result of this quarter's divestments, the target of $25 billion of disposal and other proceeds between the second half of 2020 and 2025 is now underpinned by agreed or completed transactions of around $14.7 billion with approximately $10 billion of proceeds received. For full year 2021 it expect reported upstream production to be lower than 2020 due to the impact of the ongoing divestment programme. However, underlying production* should be slightly higher than 2020 with the ramp-up of major projects, primarily in gas regions, partly offset by the impacts of reduced capital investment and decline in lower-margin gas assets.

Repsol, Enerkem, and Agbar will build the first waste to chemicals plant on the Iberian Peninsula. The plant will have a capacity to convert around 400,000 metric tons of non-recyclable municipal solid waste into an annual production of 220,000 metric tons of methanol for renewable plastics or advanced biofuels.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

(PRNewswire) – Chesapeake Energy Corporation today announced the departure of Doug Lawler from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake, effective April 30, 2021. Mike Wichterich, the Chair of Chesapeake's Board of Directors, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a new Chief Executive Officer, which it expects to complete over the coming months.

Range Resources announced its first quarter 2021 financial results. GAAP revenues for first quarter 2021 totaled $626 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $109 million, and GAAP net income was $27 million ($0.11 per diluted share). Non-GAAP revenues for first quarter 2021 totaled $645 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $193 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $73 million ($0.30 per diluted share) in first quarter 2021.

Talos Energy announced the nomination of Paula R. Glover for election to the Talos Board of Directors. Formal voting and confirmation of the appointment will be completed as part of the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for May 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central Time. Ms. Glover is being nominated to replace James M. Trimble upon his retirement from the Talos Board of Directors.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Citi upgraded Baker Hughes to Buy from Neutral.

Helix Energy Solutions reported a net loss of $2.9 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2021 compared to a net loss of $11.9 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the same period in 2020 and net income of $4.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2020. Helix reported Adjusted EBITDA of $36.2 million in the first quarter 2021 compared to $19.3 million in the first quarter 2020 and $35.3 million in the fourth quarter 2020.

KBR won a $49.5 million contract from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency to sustain and maintain critical automated hydrant fueling systems at Department of Defense facilities worldwide.

TechnipFMC announced the sale of 25 million Technip Energies shares, representing ca. 14% of Technip Energies’ share capital, through a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering. The sale price of the Shares in the Placement is set at €11.10 per Share, yielding total gross proceeds of €277.5 million.

TechnipFMC announced it has received a Notice to Proceed for a significant subsea production system contract from Santos Ltd. for the Barossa project, located 300 kilometers north of Darwin, Australia, at a water depth of approximately 130 meters.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

JPMorgan upgraded BP Midstream Partners LP to Overweight from Neutral.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. First quarter 2021 net loss was $38.3 million, compared to net loss of $23.4 million in first quarter 2020. First quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $165.4 million, an increase of 9% compared to $151.4 million in the first quarter 2020. In addition, the Board of Directors authorized a $175 million opportunistic common and preferred unit repurchase program through December 31, 2022 that will provide additional flexibility for increased return of capital to investors, once the company’s long-term leverage target is met

JPMorgan downgraded Holly Energy Partners to Neutral from Overweight.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed ahead of Federal Reserve's policy meeting and a raft of earnings from top companies including Alphabet, Microsoft and Starbucks later in the day. European shares were in the red as UBS became the latest bank to disclose a hit from dealing with Archegos. Asian equities ended on a mixed note with Nikkei closing lower after disappointing quarterly updates. Oil rose ahead of the OPEC+ meeting to discuss output policy. The dollar index and gold prices were slightly higher.

