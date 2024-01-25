Oil Prices Rise After Data Shows U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fell More Than Expected

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

U.S. stock indexes rose after a stronger than expected fourth quarter 2023 U.S. GDP report, which showed economic activity grew by 3.3%, and remains robust. Energy stocks are set to follow suit, gaining on the heels of the strong GDP report, as well as on Brent crude breaking back above $80 this morning on yesterday’s large stockpile draw and still elevated tensions in the Red Sea. Earnings are continuing to pick up across the sector.

Oil prices rose on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week and a fresh attack by Houthi forces on ships off Yemen's coast underscored the peril facing trade in a key global transit route. U.S. crude stockpiles tumbled by 9.2 million barrels last week, the EIA said, while analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 2.2 million-barrel draw. The draw was driven by a stark drop in U.S. crude imports as winter weather shut in refineries and kept motorists off the road.

Natural gas futures are higher by 5%, trading around $2.80, ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a large draw of 321 bcf, which would be the third largest draw of all-time if realized.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras said it had notified the country's energy policy council it would exercise its preferential rights to acquire the Jaspe oil block. The offshore block, located in the Campos Basin, would be tendered by the country's regulator.

Vaar Energi, majority-owned by Italy's Eni said it expected to book non-cash impairments in the fourth quarter related to its Balder oil and gas project of around $530 million before tax.

TotalEnergies and its partner Corio Generation (Corio) announced that the State of New Jersey selected their Attentive Energy Two offshore wind project for a 20-year contract to supply 1.34 GW of renewable electricity to the state. The project will deliver renewable power to over 650,000 homes.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

CNX Resources reported fourth quarter results. “In the fourth quarter of 2023, CNX generated $62 million in free cash flow, which marks our 16th consecutive quarter of generating free cash flow despite the continuing challenges on commodity price realizations. This quarter brings our 2023 free cash flow total to $305 million and our cumulative total since the first quarter of 2020 to $1.9 billion…We continue to see share repurchases as a compelling capital allocation opportunity for creating long term per share value for our owners. As such, during the quarter, we repurchased 5.3 million shares, or an additional 2.4% of our shares outstanding. This brings our total 2023 repurchases to 17.7 million shares for a purchase price of approximately $320 million, or $18.10 per share. We have also repurchased an additional 800,000 shares so far in 2024 through January 11th…In 2024, we expect production volumes to be between 570 to 590 Bcfe, which, based on the midpoint, is in-line with the previously announced annual guidance of approximately 580 Bcfe. We expect to spend between $575 million to $625 million for total capital expenditures. This includes drilling and completion (D&C) capital for a core one rig drilling program, supplemented periodically with a spot rig and a top-hole rig, and a continuous all-electric frac crew during the year. It also includes between $145 million to $175 million of non-drilling and completion (non-D&C) investments in land and our long-lived midstream and water infrastructure, as well investments in the New Technologies group.”

According to Reuters, Matador Resources announced the appointment of Susan M. Ward to its board of directors.

Murphy Oil announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, including net income attributable to Murphy of $116 million, or $0.75 net income per diluted share. Excluding discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, adjusted net income attributable to Murphy was $140 million, or $0.90 adjusted net income per diluted share. For full year 2023, the company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $662 million, or $4.22 net income per diluted share. Murphy reported adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, of $709 million, or $4.52 adjusted net income per diluted share. Subsequent to the fourth quarter: Announced an additional 9 percent increase of the quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share, or $1.20 per share annualized for 2024.

Talos Energy announced that Talos Production, a wholly owned subsidiary of Talos, has upsized its previously announced offering of $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of new Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes, consisting of Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2029 and Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2031. The Offering has been upsized from the previously announced $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of New Notes.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

RPC announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights: Revenues increased 19% sequentially to $394.5 million; Net income was $40.3 million, up 120% sequentially, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.19; net income margin increased 470 basis points sequentially to 10.2%; Adjusted EBITDA was $79.5 million, up 53% sequentially; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 440 basis points sequentially to 20.1%; The strong sequential improvement in revenues and profitability resulted from significantly higher pressure pumping fleet utilization compared to the third quarter of 2023. Full Year 2023 Highlights: Revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $1.6 billion; Net income was $195.1 million and diluted EPS was $0.90; net income margin was 12.1%; Adjusted EBITDA was $374.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1%; Net cash flow from operating activities was $394.8 million and free cash flow was $213.8 million; The Company remained debt-free, paid $34.6 million in dividends and repurchased $21.1 million of common stock in 2023 (including $8.6 million of buyback program repurchases during 4Q:23); The Company acquired the Spinnaker cementing business effective July 1, expanding RPC's existing cementing operations and customer relationships.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Valero Energy reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $1.2 billion, or $3.55 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.1 billion, or $8.15 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $3.2 billion, or $8.45 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For 2023, net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $8.8 billion, or $24.92 per share, compared to $11.5 billion, or $29.04 per share, in 2022. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $8.8 billion, or $24.90 per share, in 2023, compared to $11.6 billion, or $29.16 per share, in 2022. Additionally, on January 18, Valero announced an increase of its quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $1.02 per share to $1.07 per share.

Citigroup initiated coverage of the following companies: Delek US Holdings with Neutral rating and a $26 price target; Marathon Petroleum with Neutral rating and a $155 price target; PBF Energy with Neutral rating and a $48 price target ; Phillips 66 with Buy rating and a price $153 target; Valero Energy with Buy rating and a $160 price target.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2023 of $1.055 per common limited partner unit, or $4.22 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 1.0 percent increase from the distribution for the third quarter 2023 of $1.045 per common limited partner unit ($4.18 per common limited partner unit annualized) and a 3.4 percent increase over Delek Logistics' distribution for the fourth quarter 2022 of $1.02 per common limited partner unit ($4.08 per common limited partner unit annualized). The fourth quarter 2023 cash distribution is payable on February 12, 2024, to unitholders of record on February 5, 2024.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock indexes rose after a stronger than expected fourth quarter 2023 U.S. GDP report, which showed economic activity remains robust. In Asia, Chinese markets surged as policy support revived investor confidence, while Japan's Nikkei erased early losses to end flat. The dollar was soft as investors awaited economic data this week to gauge where U.S. rates are headed, while gold rose. Intel, Visa, and T-Mobile are among companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings after the closing bell.

