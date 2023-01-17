Oil Prices Rise After China Posts Weak but Better-Than-Expected Economic Growth Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities while weakness in the major equity futures will keep a cap on sentiment.

WTI crude oil futures extended their trend higher for the eighth-straight session and touched its highest mark in two weeks this morning but are trailing Brent after the UK benchmark failed to hold its trend during yesterday's U.S. holiday. Futures on both sides of the Atlantic rose after China posted weak but expectation-beating annual economic growth data and on hopes that a recent shift in its COVID-19 policy will boost fuel demand. China's gross domestic product expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of "around 5.5%" and marking the second-worst performance since 1976. But the data still beat analysts' forecasts after Beijing's rolling back of its zero-COVID policy in December. Traders are also digesting data from China that showed oil refinery output in 2022 had fallen 3.4% from a year earlier for its first annual decline since 2001, though daily December oil throughput rose to the second-highest level of 2022. The markets are also looking to reports from OPEC and IEA that will shed more light on the strength of oil demand.

Natural gas futures jumped over 5% this morning, supported by colder forecasts for the last week of January and the first few days of February.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Eni said it had made a new gas discovery in an Egyptian offshore field in the Eastern Mediterranean sea. The new discovery is located in the Nargis-1 exploration well and "can be developed leveraging the proximity to Eni's existing facilities", the group said in a statement. The Nargis-1 well is part of Egypt's 1,800-sq. km Nargis Offshore Area concession operated by Chevron, with a 45% interest in it. Eni also holds a 45% stake, while Tharwa Petroleum Company SAE holds a 10% interest.

Guyana's upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to quickly expand its oil industry and recruit developers to counterbalance an Exxon Mobil-led consortium that now controls all production. The Exxon group has outlined plans to install at least seven vessels to tap more than 11 billion barrels discovered to date.

Scotiabank upgraded ExxonMobil to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Electric vehicle batterymaker Italvolt will license fast-charging battery technology from Israeli start-up StoreDot to manufacture lithium-ion batteries at a plant it is raising funds to build in Italy. Italvolt will ringfence a minimum amount of the batteries produced at the plant for StoreDot's business and customers, Italvolt's statement said, without specifying the amount. StoreDot, whose investors include the truck division of then Daimler, now Mercedes-Benz, BP, VinFast, Volvo, Polestar and Samsung, develops fast-charging battery cells for electric cars using silicon-rich electrodes that enable the cells to charge more quickly.

Reliance Industries and a local unit of BP have suspended their latest auction for gas sales from their deepwater block in the east coast following changes in the country's gas marketing rules.

Scotiabank upgraded BP to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

Italy's antitrust authority said it had searched the offices of several oil companies, including Eni and Exxon Mobil subsidiary ESSO Italiana, over alleged fuel price violations.

Eni's renewable energy division Plenitude has agreed with Ireland's Simply Blue Group to jointly develop floating offshore wind projects in Italy.

From 9 January until 12 January, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,529,999 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 309.8380 per share.

Equinor announced on 28 October 2022 an ordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 and an extraordinary dividend per share of USD 0.70 for third quarter 2022. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 10 January 2023, in total seven business days.

The planned restart of the second process platform on Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield has been postponed due to an equipment fault, and repairs are now ongoing.

Equinor planned to close its Tjeldbergodden methanol plant from the second week of February until the end of April this year while installing a mercury removal unit.

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to berth at Shell's Prelude floating LNG site off Western Australia since it was shut down after a fire has begun loading, Refinitiv data shows.

TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision of the Lapa South-West oil development located in the Santos Basin, 300 km off the coast of Brazil. TotalEnergies operates the project with a 45% interest, in partnership with Shell (30%) and Repsol Sinopec (25%). Lapa South-West will be developed through three wells, connected to the existing Lapa FPSO located 12 km away and currently producing the North-East part of Lapa field since 2016. At production start-up, expected in 2025, Lapa South-West will increase production from the Lapa field by 25,000 barrels of oil per day, bringing the overall production to 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

TotalEnergies announced that cash flow from LNG business and gas trading activities is expected to be higher than previous quarter, despite lower gas prices, benefiting from our integrated portfolio. Hydrocarbon production is expected to exceed 2.8 Mboe/d this quarter, up 5% over the quarter, benefiting from project ramp-ups (Mero 1, Ikike) and the restart of Kashagan production. Downstream results are expected to remain strong, without replicating the performances reached over the two previous quarters, which benefited from a highly favorable environment. In line with the applicable accounting standards, the UK Energy Profits Levy (EPL) will be reported in the fourth quarter adjusted results for 0.4 B$, excluding a 0.3 B$ negative deferred tax impact accounted as special item. The EPL impact in the 2022 adjusted results is therefore expected to be 1 B$. The EU solidarity contribution for 2022, including the electricity production infra-marginal income contribution for 2022, will be reported in the fourth quarter as part of special items for a total of 1.1 B$. The impairment related to the decision to no longer equity account for the 19.4% stake in Novatek starting December 31, 2022 is estimated to be around 4 B$ after taking into account the ruble evolution. Share buybacks amounted to 2 B$ in the fourth quarter 2022 and should continue over the first quarter 2023 at the same pace.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy announced that the agreement dated July 16, 2022 with Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates "Elliott"), has, in the interest of continued cooperation, been amended by the agreement of the parties to extend the right for Elliott to appoint an additional director to the board of Suncor from January 31, 2023 to March 17, 2023.

U.S. E&PS

Gerdes Energy initiated coverage on Comstock Resources with a Buy rating, SM Energy with a Buy rating and Coterra Energy with a Buy rating.

Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

As part of the transaction, employees from companies recently acquired by KBR, including engineering systems consultancy Frazer-Nash, were given the option to the transfer into the LifeSight master trust.

Citi downgraded Liberty Energy to Neutral from Buy.

DRILLERS

Citi upgraded Nabors Industries to Buy from Neutral but downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to Neutral from Buy.

Transocean Ltd. announced today that Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary has commenced an offering of U.S. $1.175 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to eligible purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A/Regulation S. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Transocean Ltd. In addition, the Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain of Transocean Inc.’s subsidiaries that guarantee the existing (i) 7.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 issued by Transocean Phoenix 2 Limited (the “Thalassa Notes”), (ii) 5.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 issued by Transocean Guardian Limited (the “Guardian Notes”), (iii) 6.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 issued by Transocean Proteus Limited (the “Proteus Notes”) and (iv) 6.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 issued by Transocean Pontus Limited (the “Pontus Notes” and collectively, the “Existing Secured Notes”), in each case, up to a secured guarantee cap equal to the principal amount of such notes being refinanced (together with any applicable premium, fees and expenses) (the “Secured Limited Guarantee Cap”). Accordingly, Transocean Inc.’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Thalassa Notes, the Guardian Notes, the Proteus Notes and the Pontus Notes, will be subject to a Secured Limited Guarantee Cap on the Notes equal to $247 million, $320 million, $256 million and $352 million, respectively.

REFINERS

BMO upgraded Valero Energy to Outperform from Market Perform.

Vertex Energy provided an update on the construction of its renewable diesel conversion project as well as its fourth quarter 2022 operating and financial results. Vertex is continuing to advance construction activities on its renewable diesel conversion project, which is designed to convert the Mobile, Alabama refinery’s existing hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel fuel on a standalone basis. On January 6, 2023, the Company safely completed shutdown procedures on the hydrocracker unit for the next stage of construction activities, as planned. The unit is scheduled to remain offline for a total of approximately 70 days while the project is finalized, with ultimate mechanical completion expected to occur during the final week of March, 2023. Throughput volumes at the Company’s Mobile Refinery for the fourth quarter of 2022 came in at approximately 77 Mbpd, exceeding management’s prior forecast of 73 – 75 Mbpd, by 4% at the mid-point. The stronger throughput volumes for the quarter versus the Company's previously communicated estimates reflect continued consistent, efficient operations at the Mobile Facility. Operating expenses per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022 are estimated to total between $3.75 - $4.00 per barrel, while the targeted capture rate on the benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread is expected to be 50%-54%, in-line with prior forecasts.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Brooge Energy announced that on January 11, 2023, the Company received an additional notice of non-compliance from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC due to the Company not having been able to file interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission by December 31, 2022, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2). The Staff stated that the additional filing delinquency could serve as an additional basis for the delisting of the Company’s securities from Nasdaq. The Company was provided with the opportunity to update the Nasdaq Hearings Panel regarding the status of its efforts to evidence compliance with the Filing Rule prior to the expiration of the extension previously granted by the Panel on April 26, 2023. The Company plans to timely submit an update to the Panel with respect to its compliance efforts.

Kinder Morgan is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 18. The Houston Texas-based company is expected to report a 11.0% increase in revenue to $4.913 billion from $4.43 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc is for earnings of 30 cents per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.4% in the last three months. Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Kinder Morgan Inc is $19, above its last closing price of $18.85.

TC Energy announced that the company recovered about 12,289 barrels of oil after spill from keystone pipeline into Kansas Creek as of Jan. 14.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley which were set to wrap up a mixed season for big bank earnings. European stocks were down on fears of an economic slowdown. In Asian equities, Chinese shares closed lower after Beijing posted its weakest annual economic growth in nearly half a century, while Japan's Nikkei rebounded as yen's strength eased ahead of BOJ rate decision. Gold prices slipped, pressured by an uptick in the dollar. Oil prices rose ahead of the OPEC oil market report.

