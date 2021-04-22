Oil Prices Reverse Losses After Surprise Build-up in U.S. Crude Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, rebounding from a stretch of losses this week and seeking to carry over yesterday’s gains. Oil prices have recently turned higher. Earnings results continue to pick up across the sector.

Oil prices have reversed losses and are now positive by ~a quarter percent. Prices were lower overnight as a surprise build-up in U.S. crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan raised demand recovery concerns. "An unexpected and high increase in the U.S. inventories fuelled concerns over weak demand," said Rakuten Securities analyst Satoru Yoshida. "What is hurting the market sentiment is also the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading again at a fast pace in India and Japan despite hopes that vaccinations would improve the infection situation."

Natural gas futures are lower by 2 cents after reaching 6-week highs earlier this week. Analysts expect a weekly build in inventories of 49 bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited refers to its previous announcements in response to BP’s intended conversion of the Kwinana oil refinery to a fuel import terminal. The Board of Directors announced that Triangle Energy (Operations) Pty Ltd, (TEO), as Operator of the Cliff Head Joint Venture and on behalf of the Cliff Head Joint Venture Participants (Producers), has entered into a binding agreement with BP Refinery (Kwinana) Pty Ltd in relation to the storage of the Company’s crude oil produced at the Company’s Cliff Head Asset. The Company has also agreed terms with BP Singapore Pte Ltd (BP Singapore) in a nonbinding term sheet for a related offtake agreement for its product.

BP and Infosys signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to develop an integrated energy-as-a-service offering that will provide end-to-end management of customers' energy assets and services, the companies said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy to Buy from Neutral.

Whiting Petroleum announced that it has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission as principal regulator, and the Alberta Securities Commission, in accordance with the requirements of Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, for an order to cease to be a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. Whiting is not a reporting issuer in any other Canadian jurisdiction.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canacol Energy reported on the conventional natural gas prospective resources for its Esperanza, VIM‐21, VIM‐5, VIM‐19, VIM-33, VIM-44 and SSJN-7 exploration blocks located in the Lower Magdalena Valley basin, and VMM-45, VMM-47 and VMM-49 exploration blocks located in the Middle Magdalena Valley basin of Colombia. Prospective resources are based on a new independent resources audit prepared by Gaffney, Cline & Associates effective December 31, 2020. Canacol is a natural gas focused exploration and production company, and the largest independent gas producer in Colombia.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG signed a strategic agreement to support dCarbonX in the subsurface assessment of its operated clean energy projects offshore Ireland and the UK (which include geothermal energy and storage sites for CO2, hydrogen and ammonia). Such projects are critical in the ongoing energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy systems.

Core Laboratories N.V. reported continuing operations resulted in first quarter 2021 revenue of $108,400,000. Core's operating income was $11,600,000, with earnings per diluted share of $0.18, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $12,000,000, yielding operating margins of 11.0% and EPS, ex-items, of $0.15.

ATB Capital Markets upgraded Halliburton to Outperform from Sector Perform.

PGS ASA reported its first quarter 2021 results. Reported Revenues and Other Income according to IFRS was $165.7 million and an EBIT loss was $2.3 million, as compared to $128.8 million and EBIT loss of $80.2 million, respectively, in Q1 2020.Segment Revenues and Other Income was $132.2 million, as compared to $168.3 million in Q1 2020.

DRILLERS

Precision Drilling announced 2021 first quarter financial results. Revenue of $236 million was a decrease of 38% compared with the first quarter of 2020. Net loss was $36 million or $2.70 per share compared to net loss of $5 million or $0.38 per share in 2020.

REFINERS

Valero Energy reported a net loss attributable to Valero stockholders of $704 million, or $1.73 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $1.9 billion, or $4.54 per share, for the first quarter of 2020. The operating loss in the first quarter of 2021 includes estimated excess energy costs of $579 million, or $1.15 per share, related to impacts from Winter Storm Uri. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $140 million, or $0.34 per share. First quarter 2020 adjusted results exclude an after-tax lower of cost or market, or LCM, inventory valuation adjustment of approximately $2.0 billion.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer LP to Outperform from In Line.

Inter Pipeline announced the following update on production capacity contracting, adjusted EBITDA guidance, environmental advantages and other matters relating to its Heartland Petrochemical Complex. HPC, which is in the final stages of completion in Strathcona County, Alberta, will be an industry-leading petrochemical facility converting locally sourced, low-cost propane, into high-value polypropylene. The construction of HPC continues to advance, with the propane dehydrogenation plant expected to be substantially mechanically complete in May 2021 and the polypropylene facility by the end of the year. In 2023, the first full year of operations, Inter Pipeline expects HPC to generate annual adjusted EBITDA in the range of $400 to $450 million. In 2022, HPC adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately two thirds of the 2023 guidance range, as the facility's production begins partway through 2022 and capacity ramps up over the course of this two-year period. Long term, Inter Pipeline continues to expect HPC to generate approximately $450 to $500 million of average annual adjusted EBITDA. This represents a strong return on invested capital and is a substantial increase when compared to Inter Pipeline's consolidated 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $969 million.

Kinder Morgan’s board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the first quarter ($1.08 annualized), payable on May 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021. This dividend represents a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020. KMI is reporting first quarter net income attributable to KMI of $1,409 million, compared to a net loss attributable to KMI of $306 million in the first quarter of 2020; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $2,329 million, compared to $1,261 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 is also higher relative to the prior year period due to $971 million of impairment charges taken in the first quarter of 2020.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. The Partnership had net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $2.5 million, or $0.06 per limited partner unit. Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $200.9 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $198.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $30.9 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $31.0 million. In addition, the Partnership has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The distribution is payable on May 14, 2021 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is May 6, 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were subdued. European equities moved towards record highs, as strong company earnings brightened sentiment ahead of the ECB's policy decision. Asian shares ended mostly higher. The dollar fell as fading gains in U.S. Treasury yields reduced the greenback's interest rate advantage. Gold prices were in the red.

