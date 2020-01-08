Oil Prices Reverse After Initial Surge From Iran Missile Attack

Oil prices reversed on Wednesday following an initial surge after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two joint U.S.-Iraqi air bases.

After closing lower on Tuesday, brent crude futures surged 4% higher to above $71 per barrel following the attack, which Iranian state TV described as a revenge operation after the U.S. killing of top general Qassem Soleimani. The Pentagon said more than a dozen ballistic missiles were fired against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq and that it would take “necessary measures” to defend U.S. troops.

But despite tensions appearing to escalate, the global oil benchmark pulled back on Wednesday in the aftermath of the strikes, trading 0.8% down for the day at $67.71.

Neil Wilson, Markets.com analyst, said developments in the Middle East were causing brief price surges before giving back gains.

He said: “Oil markets are hypersensitive to news from the Middle East. Short-term spikes seem good to fade, although we continue to make higher lows for the time being.”

Gold followed a similar path, soaring above $1,600 per ounce to eight-year highs early on Wednesday before sliding back to $1574, while U.S. stock futures also climbed higher having suffered heavy losses initially.

Dow futures remained under pressure after a Boeing jet operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, killing 176 people.

