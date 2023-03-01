Oil Prices Retreating Amid Signs of Ample Supply

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by both weakness in the underlying commodities and as the major equity futures pare early morning gains. U.S. stocks turned slightly negative as investors digested reports on key measures of China manufacturing.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are retreating, giving up an earlier gain, as signs of ample supply and rising U.S. crude inventories countered hopes for higher demand arising from a jump in manufacturing in China. Oil was up earlier in the session, supported by an official index that showed China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, adding to hopes that the country's recovery can offset a global slowdown and increase oil demand. China’s PMI climbed to 52.6 last month against 50.1 in January, rising for the first time in seven months.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading as consensus for EIA weekly storage data due has a draw of (72) Bcf vs the 5-year average of (134) Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron expanded its share buyback program and laid out plans to add 750,000 barrels of oil and gas per day to its U.S. production on gains from the country's shale basins and the Gulf of Mexico.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco and Algeria's Sonatrach lowered March official selling prices (OSPs) for propane by 9-11% compared to February amid weaker demand and rising global supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), traders said.

BNP Paribas downgraded Eni to Neutral from Outperform.

Equinor is close to reaching a deal to buy Suncor Energy's British North Sea oil and gas assets for around $1 billion, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Equinor said it had agreed to buy oil and gas stakes in five discoveries in the Troll, Fram and Kvitebjoern areas of the North Sea from Wellesley Petroleum AS.

TotalEnergies has agreed to buy the upstream assets in the United Arab Emirates of energy company Cepsa, TotalEnergies said on Wednesday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy has closed on the transaction to purchase bp’s 50% interest in the bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio, effective today. Cenovus already owned 50% of the facility, and now owns 100% and assumes operatorship. Total consideration for the sale is approximately US$370 million after closing adjustments, including working capital. Cenovus and bp will also enter into a multi-year product supply agreement.

U.S. E&PS

RANGE RESOURCES announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the first quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on March 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

Talos Energy announced its operational and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The Company also announced its year-end 2022 reserves figures pro forma for the recently closed acquisition, as well as 2023 operational and financial guidance for the combined company. Finally, Talos announced its participation in a major onshore CO2 sequestration leasehold in southeast Texas, bringing gross storage capacity in the region to more than 1 billion tons of CO2 in close proximity to multiple large industrial markets. For the fourth quarter, Net Income of $2.8 million, or $0.03 Net Income per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income of $16.6 million, or $0.20 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA of $185.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges of $242.3 million. For the full year, Net Income of $381.9 million, or $4.56 Net Income per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income of $244.1 million, or $2.92 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA of $841.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges of $1,267.3 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced that its ammonia technology has been selected for a large-scale one million tons per annum low-carbon ammonia facility in the Middle East GCC region.

Smart Sand announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Revenues were $255.7 million for the full year 2022, compared to $126.6 million for the full year of 2021, an increase of 102% year-over-year. The increase in revenues over 2021 results was due to higher sales volumes and higher pricing in 2022. Sand sales revenue in 2022 was $243.2 million compared to $117.4 million in 2021, an increase of 107% year-over-year, as a result of increased sand sales volumes and higher prices primarily driven by increased market activity in the operating basins the Company serves. Revenues were $73.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to third quarter of 2022 revenues of $71.6 million. Fourth quarter 2022 revenues increased by 110% compared to fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $35.1 million. The Company had lower shortfall revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2022, but this was offset by higher sand sales revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, was primarily due to higher volumes sold at higher average selling prices.

Smart Sand announced that it has repurchased 5.18 million shares of the Company’s common stock from Clearlake Capital Partners II (Master), L.P., an affiliate of Clearlake Capital Group, for approximately $8.85 million, of which $4.42 million was paid in cash and the remainder was financed through an unsecured promissory note issued to Clearlake. The promissory note will mature on December 15, 2023. The Shares represent all of the common stock owned by Clearlake and approximately 11.3% of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock immediately prior to the purchase.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a substantial contract by Azule Energy to supply flexible pipe for the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project, offshore Angola.

TETRA Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a Tax Benefits Preservation Plan intended to preserve the availability of the Company's existing net operating loss carryforwards ("NOLs") and other tax attributes.

DRILLERS

Noble Corporation announced changes to its share capital. During the period since January 31, 2023, 404,861 new A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 have been issued.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge is providing an update on its strategic priorities and financial outlook, which will be further discussed at the Company's investor conference in Toronto. The company highlighted the following: Expected average annual growth rate of 4%-6% in EBITDA and earnings per share and ~3% DCF per share over the 2022-2025 Plan period; xpected average annual growth rate of ~5% post 2025 for EBITDA, DCF and EPS.

Divert announced a $1 billion infrastructure development agreement with Enbridge, solidifying the company’s leadership in solving the wasted food crisis and delivering on its mission to decarbonize the food value chain and combat climate change.

Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan to Outperform from Market Perform.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures traded higher tracking European and Asian markets as strong Chinese manufacturing data outweighed concerns that the Federal Reserve's policies will remain restrictive for longer. Gold rose while the dollar fell. Oil slipped as signs of rising U.S. crude inventories countered hopes for higher Chinese demand.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.