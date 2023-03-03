Oil Prices Retreat Amid Recession Fears, Growing U.S. Crude Inventories and Tightening Monetary Policy in Europe

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, looking past weakness in the crude complex and supported by strength in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures rose as Treasury yields took a breather from a week-long rally that was sparked by worries that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer to tame stubborn inflation.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are retreating, as investors weigh worries over recession, growing U.S. crude inventories and tightening monetary policy in Europe against renewed optimism on China's demand recovery. In China, activity in the services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February as the removal of COVID-19 restrictions revived demand. Manufacturing activity in China also grew last month, at the fastest pace in more than a decade, reinforcing expectations of a fuel demand recovery.

Natural gas futures are up in early trading as NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps for most of the US. Above-normal temps are likely over parts of southern TX through the Gulf Coast as well as parts of ME.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil was sued for racial discrimination by a U.S. federal agency on Thursday, with charges alleging that the oil major failed to protect workers from harassment after nooses were found at one of its facilities in 2020.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Nearly 50 offshore workers on several of BP’s North Sea installations have backed strike action in pursuit of a pay increase and overtime changes, British union Unite said on Friday.

Italian prosecutors have asked for a case against Eni and its head over alleged obstruction of justice in corruption cases in Nigeria and Algeria to be dropped, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Equinor said it had agreed to buy Suncor Energy UK Limited for $850 million.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Pason Systems announced its 2022 fourth quarter results and the declaration of a quarterly dividend. Pason generated $94.4 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 50% increase from the $62.8 million generated in the comparative period of 2021, as drilling activity remained strong across Pason's operating regions. With this increase in revenue, Pason generated $48.9 million in Adjusted EBITDA, or 51.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 38.5% of revenue.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has approved an enhanced shareholder return program, including an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.11 per share and authorization of a $50 million share repurchase program.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

On March 2, 2023, HF Sinclair entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with REH Company, pursuant to which the Company agreed to repurchase from the Selling Stockholder 1,969,279 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share in a privately negotiated transaction. The price per share to be paid by the Company under the Stock Purchase Agreement is $50.78 per share resulting in an aggregate purchase price of $99,999,988. The purchase price will be funded with cash on hand. The Stock Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants of the parties. The shares to be repurchased under the Stock Purchase Agreement will be held as treasury stock by the Company. This share repurchase is the eighth privately negotiated transaction between the Company and the Selling Stockholder.

Jefferies upgraded Marathon Petroleum to Buy from Hold.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures inched higher as Treasury yields slipped fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer on signs of sticky inflation. European shares rose, buoyed by technology stocks, while miners jumped on growing bets of demand recovery in China. Japan’s Nikkei closed higher, with Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing providing the biggest boost. The dollar eased, while gold prices jumped. Oil prices fell.

