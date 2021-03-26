Oil Prices Recover on Fears of Prolonged Suez Canal Ship Blockage

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start, backed by gains in the crude complex while the broader equity markets traded mixed to higher and look to close out the volatile week in positive territory. Interest rates moved higher, weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite while the Dow rises, indicating that the reflation trade will be in full effect today.

Oil prices are higher this morning, rebounding on concerns it could take weeks to dislodge the container ship blocking the Suez Canal which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products. Both benchmarks were on track for their third weekly loss. The oil markets were also lifted by worries over escalating geopolitical risk in the Middle East. Yemen's Houthi forces said that they launched attacks on facilities owned by Saudi Aramco. Lastly, a much stronger U.S. dollar is also adding to the downside.

Natural gas futures are down half of a percent to $2.569. The April contract expires Monday. Forecasts 6-14 days out last night leaned negative for demand as temperatures look colder in the South (muting cooling demand) and warner in the north (muting heating demand).

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

In accordance with the requirements of listing rule 9.6.11(2), BP plc announced that, as referred to in the notice of its Annual General Meeting to be published, Professor Dame Ann Dowling will retire as non-executive director of bp at the conclusion of bp's Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021. Dame Ann's retirement will be in addition to the previously announced retirement at the same time of Brendan Nelson.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

NextDecade Corporation and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, a subsidiary of Occidentalannounced that they have executed a term sheet for the offtake and permanent geologic storage of CO2 captured from NextDecade’s planned Rio Grande LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

No deal has yet been reached between Mexican state-run Pemex and Talos Energyon the future of a lucrative shared oil deposit as a deadline expired on Thursday, but they will keep talking, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Talos Energy announced that the unitization process of the Zama field will enter its next phase, as established in Mexican regulation. The Mexican Ministry of Energy is now required to propose finalized terms of a Unitization and Unit Operating Agreement ("UUOA") based on international best practices and considering inputs from the parties.

CANADIAN E&PS

Touchstone Exploration reported its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. It recognized a net loss of $11,030,000 ($0.06 per share) compared to a net loss of $5,620,000 ($0.04 per share) in 2019, driven by $11,418,000 in net impairment losses recorded in the year predominantly based on lower forecasted crude oil pricing. The company also reported funds flow from operations of $263,000 in 2020 versus $6,840,000 generated in the prior year. Petroleum sales recognized in 2020 decreased by 49 percent or $19,062,000 from 2019, reflecting a 34 percent reduction in realized sales pricing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a 24 percent decline in crude oil production volumes from limited capital and operational investment.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced its Board of Directors has authorized a 10% increase to its quarterly dividend. A dividend of $0.11 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, will be paid on April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on April 5, 2021.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Crestwood Equity Partners LP announced that Crestwood Gas Services Holdings LLC, a company controlled by an investment fund sponsored by First Reserve, has priced a private placement of six million common units representing limited partner interests of Crestwood for gross proceeds of $132 million. The private placement is expected to close March 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Crestwood is not selling any common units and will not receive any proceeds from the private placement.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP announced that it and Crestwood Holdings LLC have executed a series of definitive agreements whereby Crestwood will acquire approximately 11.5 million common units and the general partner interest from Crestwood Holdings for total consideration of approximately $268 million. In addition, in a separate press release issued today, Crestwood announced that First Reserve priced a private placement of six million common units for total proceeds of $132 million. With the combination of these transactions, First Reserve expects to have fully exited its investment in Crestwood. Crestwood will retire the approximate 11.5 million outstanding common units currently held by First Reserve, and transition to a publicly elected Board of Directors. Additionally, the Board of Directors has authorized a $175 million opportunistic common and preferred unit repurchase program.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Stock futures moved modestly higher early Friday as Wall Street looked to end the volatile week on a high note. European stocks rose, helped by gains in commodity-linked companies. Japan’s Nikkei closed higher, as investors scooped up beaten-down names after their sharp retreat this week. The dollar was in the green, buoyed by hopes over improving U.S. economic data, while gold prices steadied. Oil prices rose on mounting fears that it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products. Advance goods trade balance, wholesale inventories and personal income data are due on the U.S. economic schedule.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

