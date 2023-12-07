Oil Prices Reclaim Ground, Investors Remain Concerned About Sluggish Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to regain some of their recent losses, though the psyche remains fragile around oil and energy stocks following crude’s drop below $70 to a fresh 6-month low yesterday. Crude prices are rebounding, and are back above $70, currently trading around $75. News flow is fairly light, though a handful of operational updates were released, with Chevron issuing 2024 capex of $15.5-$16.5 billion, while Shell was upgraded by a research arm.

Oil prices reclaimed some ground on Thursday after tumbling to a six-month low the previous day, but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand in the U.S. and China. "With the largest global importer of oil (China) shuttering its thirst for crude, pressure remains on prices as the largest producer, the United States, continues with headline output," PVM Oil analyst John Evans said.

Natural gas futures are down 1% after falling 5% yesterday. Weekly inventory data expects a draw of 105 bcf vs the 5-year average of -48 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has assigned loading windows this month to two vessels bound for India under crude spot deals with ENI and Chevron following a temporary relief of U.S. sanctions on the country, a company document showed. Indian refiners including Reliance Industries, Indian Oil and HPCL-Mittal Energy (HMEL) have been looking for Venezuelan crude cargoes to buy since Washington eased the sanctions in October. Some refiners have agreed to purchase deals with trading houses that had access to Venezuelan oil, while others are set to buy from PDVSA's partners.

Chevron announced an expected organic capital expenditure range of $15.5 to $16.5 billion for consolidated subsidiaries (capex) and an affiliate capital expenditure (affiliate capex) budget of approximately $3 billion for 2024. Upstream spending in 2024 is expected to be about $14 billion. Of this planned expenditure, two-thirds is allocated to the United States, including approximately $6.5 billion to develop Chevron’s U.S. shale and tight portfolio, of which around $5 billion is planned for Permian Basin development. About 25 percent of U.S. upstream capex is planned for projects in the Gulf of Mexico, including the Anchor project, which is expected to achieve first oil in 2024. Downstream capex is expected to be roughly $1.5 billion, with 80 percent allocated to the United States. Corporate and other capex is projected to be about $0.5 billion.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BoFA Global Research upgraded Equinor ASA to Buy from Neutral.

Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Shell PLC to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Talos Energy provided operational updates. Talos expects the impact related to the Main Pass Oil Gathering pipeline shut-in to be immaterial to its fourth quarter 2023 results. Talos is among seven oil producers whose production has been shut-in since mid-November 2023 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a result of the closing of the pipeline. Talos anticipates first production ahead of schedule by year-end 2023 for Talos's Venice and Lime Rock discoveries, which will be tied-back to the Talos-owned and operated Ram Powell facility. Talos owns a 60% working interest in both wells. Talos reaffirms its fourth quarter 2023 operational guidance. As previously reported, for the fourth quarter 2023, Talos expects average daily production of 66.5 - 68.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Thermon Group Holdings announced the appointment of Mr. Victor L. Richey, retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ESCO Technologies, to Thermon’s board of directors. Mr. Richey’s addition is part of the Board’s ongoing succession planning efforts.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer for sale in a private placement pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029. The Notes are expected to be jointly and severally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain of the Company’s domestic subsidiaries, including each of the Company’s subsidiaries that is a borrower or guarantor under the Company’s $275 million senior secured asset based revolving credit facility.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Nasdaq futures gained from a rise in Google, while Dow and S&P 500 futures were subdued before the upcoming payrolls report. European shares retreated after recent strong gains, led by declines in travel and leisure stocks. China's blue-chip shares hit a nearly five-year low, and Hong Kong stocks also fell amid Moody's credit outlook cut for both regions. The weakening dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pushed gold prices higher. Oil prices rebounded from a six-month low, though lingering demand concerns persisted among investors.

