Commodities

Oil Prices Rebound After Three-day Slump

July 29, 2026 — 05:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as hostilities continued in the Middle East and industry data pointed to continued tightness in global oil supplies.

Brent crude futures jumped nearly 4 percent toward $87.40 a barrel, snapping a three-day losing streak after the U.S. and Saudi forces struck Tehran-backed targets in Iran and Tehran fired missiles at U.S. bases, reviving concerns over energy supply disruptions.

WTI crude futures were up 3.7 percent at $82.18 a barrel after the American Petroleum Institute reported a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories for the week ending July 24.

It is estimated that crude oil inventories in the United States fell by 3.296 million barrels last week as against expectations for a 1.5-million-barrel draw.

The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to publish its weekly petroleum supply report later in the day.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command said Iran had launched multiple ballistic missiles targeting U.S. troops across the Middle East that were successfully intercepted.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted drones launched from Iraq and a Saudi tanker came under Houthi attack, underlining persistent regional tensions.

Iran reportedly rejected Oman's proposal for shared 50-50 control of the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that it 'will accept no formula' other than full control of the inbound shipping lane and part of the outbound route.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. President Trump warned that Washington could target key Iranian infrastructure, including "Kolang Mountain," major bridges, and power plans if negotiations fail.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.