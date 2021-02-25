Oil Prices Reach 13-Month Highs as Fed Assures Low Rates

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to continue their ascent as the momentum behind the sector equities remains unrelenting. Earnings remain plentiful across the sector, while traders will continue to watch rising Treasury yields and other inflation measures.

Oil prices extended gains for a fourth session on Thursday to reach the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the storm in Texas.

Natural gas futures are moderately higher ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a drawdown of 332 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS | INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS | CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS | U.S. E&PS | CANADIAN E&PS | OILFIELD SERVICES | DRILLERS | REFINERS | MLPS & PIPELINES |

MARKET COMMENTARY

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Petrobras reported a fourth quarter net income of 59.9 billion reais ($11.1 billion) on Wednesday, a significant boost in annual and quarterly terms, due largely to the reversal of 31 billion reais in impairments. The impairment reversal was made to reflect new assumptions about crude prices, the company said.

According to Reuters, Petrobras said it signed a letter of intent on Wednesday with Holland's SBM Offshore SBMO.AS to hire a floating production storage and offloading platform (FPSO) for the Búzios field in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor announced that Russ Girling will stand for election to the Suncor Board of Directors at the company’s next Annual General Meeting to be held on May 4, 2021.

U.S. E&PS

Apache announced its financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter 2020.Apache reported net income attributable to common stock of $10 million, or on a fully diluted basis, a loss of $16 million or $0.04 per share during the fourth-quarter 2020. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, Apache's fourth-quarter loss totaled $20 million or $0.05 on a diluted share basis. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $498 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $630 million.

Callon Petroleum reported results of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter 2020 production of 94.9 MBoe/d (62% oil), an increase of 103% over fourth quarter 2019 volumes and a sequential decrease of 7% including the impact of completed divestitures. Loss available to common stockholders of $505.1 million, or $12.71 per diluted share, driven by an impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties of $585.8 million, adjusted EBITDA of $167.8 million, and adjusted income of $42.8 million or $1.00 per diluted share.

MKM Partners downgraded Cimarex Energy to Neutral from Buy.

ConocoPhillips announced the retirement of Matt Fox as executive vice president and chief operating officer after a successful 35-year career with the company. The retirement is effective on May 1, 2021.

QEP Resources reported fourth quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The Company reported a net loss of $130.6 million in the fourth quarter 2020, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $110.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2019. The higher net loss in the fourth quarter 2020 was primarily due to a $34.3 million increase in unrealized derivative losses. Net income (loss) includes non-cash gains and losses associated with the change in the fair value of derivative instruments, gains and losses from asset sales, asset impairments and certain other items. Excluding these items, the Company's fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted Net Loss (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with an Adjusted Net Loss of $25.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2019.

PDC Energy announced its 2020 fourth quarter operating and financial results. Net loss for 2020 was approximately $724 million, or $7.37 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $57 million, or $0.89 per diluted share in 2019. The year-over-year change was primarily due to $882 million impairment charges recognized in 2020 compared to $39 million recognized in 2019, partially offset by increased commodity price risk management gains between periods. Adjusted net loss was $625 million in 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $53 million in 2019. Net cash from operating activities of approximately $220 million and $870 million in the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively. Adjusted cash flows from operations of approximately $270 million and $920 million for the comparable periods.

Whiting Petroleum announced fourth quarter 2020 results. Revenue was $212 million and $732 million for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2020, respectively. Net loss was $1.2 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

Gran Tierra Energy announced the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. During the Quarter, the Company realized a net loss of $48 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $22 million, and funds flow from operations of $9 million or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $108 million, $22 million and $8 million, respectively, in the Prior Quarter.

Whitecap Resources reported its operating and audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Funds flow of $433.9 million ($1.06 per share) and capital investment of $195.9 million resulted in free funds flow of $238.0 million. Free funds flow significantly exceeded dividend payments of $87.3 million in the year. The company reported quarterly eps of $0.81. In the fourth quarter of 2020, production was 5% higher than forecasted. This allowed the company to achieve average production in 2020 of 68,662 boe/d which generated funds flow of $434 million, invested $196 million in capital expenditures and returned $87 million to shareholders through cash dividends. Despite the extremely challenging environment, discretionary funds flow was $151 million which it used to improve balance sheet strength by approximately $110 million resulting in year end net debt of $1.1 billion on total credit capacity of $1.77 billion.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Enerflex reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The company reported quarterly revenue of C$298.8 million and basic EPS of $0.36. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, Enerflex declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2021.

Oceaneering International reported a net loss of $25.0 million, or $(0.25) per share, on revenue of $424 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted net income was $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share, reflecting the impact of $9.8 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with asset impairments and write-offs, restructuring and other expenses, and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, and $9.6 million of discrete tax adjustments.

Pason Systems announced its 2020 fourth quarter results. In the fourth quarter, Pason generated consolidated revenue of $32.8 million, a decrease of 52% from the corresponding period in 2019, but a 42% increase from $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Pason of $2.2 million ($0.03 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to Pason of $10.4 million ($0.12 per share) recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

TechnipFMC plc reported fourth quarter 2020 results. U.S. GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.09. Includes total after-tax charges, net of credits, of $0.14 per diluted share. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding charges and credits, was $0.05. Includes expense resulting from increased liability to joint venture partners of $0.12 per diluted share.

TETRA Technologies announced fourth quarter 2020 results, which are within the range of the preliminary results that were pre-announced on January 29, 2021. Fourth quarter 2020 total revenue was $75 million and reflects an increase of 3% from the third quarter of 2020. Net loss per share attributable to TETRA stockholders in the fourth quarter was $0.12. Excluding the non-recurring charges and expenses, the net loss per share attributable to TETRA stockholders was $0.03.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Mizuho downgraded Phillips 66 Partners to Neutral from Buy.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq index slipped as investors continued to rotate out of high-flying growth stocks into cyclical shares that are expected to benefit from an economic rebound. European shares rose, led by gains in banking and mining shares, while Asian equities ended in the green on hopes of a broader economic recovery. The dollar index fell after dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Gold prices fell as U.S. Treasury yields continued their rally. First-time filings for unemployment insurance totaled 730,000 for the week ended February 20, well below the Dow Jones estimate of 845,000.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.