Oil Prices Rangebound As COVID Concerns Offset Supply Cuts

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start, supported by gains in the underlying commodities which are offset by weakness in U.S stock index futures which fell but off morning lows after J&J said its vaccine was less effective against some Covid variants.

Oil prices edged up but traded in a tight range as demand concerns caused by new coronavirus variants and slow vaccine rollouts offset a cut in Saudi Arabian oil supply and falling U.S. oil inventories. "Restrictions on the demand side because of lockdowns are countered by a sufficient reduction in supply...preventing prices from falling or rising to any significant extent," said Commerzbank Analyst Carsten Fritsch. Saudi Arabia is set to cut output by 1 million barrels per day in February and March.

Natural gas is trading near the flat line. Very cold temperatures moved into the East starting yesterday and are expected to hold there through tomorrow.

Press Release – Chevron reported a loss of $665 million ($(0.33) per share - diluted) for fourth quarter 2020, compared with a loss of $6.6 billion ($(3.51) per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2019. Included in the current quarter was a charge of $120 million associated with Noble Energy, Inc. acquisition costs. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $534 million. Adjusted loss of $11 million ($(0.01) per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2020 compares to adjusted earnings of $2.8 billion ($1.49 per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2019.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA said that it has discovered hydrocarbons in a pre-salt area of the Santos basin. In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the firm is more commonly known, said it will study data from the Pioneiro well to determine the discovery's potential and scope for further exploration.

Reuters - Brazilian sugar and ethanol maker Raizen, a joint venture between Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell said it has submitted a request for a possible merger with Biosev SA to anti-trust agency Cade.

Reuters - A Dutch appeals court said that the Nigerian subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell was responsible for oil pipeline leaks in the Niger Delta and ordered it to pay unspecified damages farmers. The decision went a step further than a 2013 ruling by a lower court, saying that Shell's Nigerian subsidiary was responsible for multiple cases of oil pollution.

Press Release - Bonterra Energy and its Board of Directors reiterates the previous recommendation that shareholders reject Obsidian Energy's highly-conditional, unsolicited bid to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bonterra in exchange for shares of Obsidian and continues to strongly recommend that Bonterra shareholders TAKE NO ACTION and REJECT the Hostile Bid by NOT TENDERING their shares.

Press Release - Talos Energy commented on recent Secretarial and Executive Orders pertaining to oil and natural gas activities on federal lands and reiterated its ability to continue normal operations for both existing production and future drilling projects. Talos does not expect any material near-term impact to its business model, operating plans or ability to continue generating long-term shareholder value from the recently announced Orders. Specifically, last week's Secretarial Order 3395 temporarily revised delegations of authority within the Department of the Interior for approvals of leases and permits outside of existing ongoing operations for the next 60 days, and does not constitute a ban or moratorium. Furthermore, as stated in this week's Department of the Interior news release, the Executive Order issued on Wednesday places a pause on new leasing activities in federal lands, but it has no impact on existing operations or permits for existing leases, which are continuing to be reviewed and approved. Thus, Talos does not expect any material near-term impact to its current production or its ability to conduct development, exploitation and exploration activities across the Company's significant footprint of approximately 1.5 million gross acres. Additionally, Talos expects to continue its highly active business development efforts across the industry's 11.7 million acres of active federal leases in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources to ‘Hold’ from ‘Overweight’

US Capital Advisors upgraded Marathon Oil to ‘Buy’ from ‘Overweight’.

Press Release - TETRA Technologies announced a series of transactions related to CSI Compressco including (i) the sale to Spartan Energy Partners of its General Partner interests, incentive distribution rights and 10.95 million of the 16.19 million common units TETRA owned in CSI Compressco LP for $13.95 million, plus a contingent payment that could increase the proceeds to $17.1 million if certain financial targets are met; (ii) the sale of 15 large compressor units for $14.2 million that are subject to a lease arrangement with CSI Compressco and (iii) the settlement of outstanding intercompany balances for which CCLP paid TETRA $2.5 million, resulting in combined proceeds of approximately $30.7 million, or $33.8 million if the contingent payment is earned. As a result of these transactions, TETRA will reflect CSI Compressco as an asset held for sale and a discontinued operation in its financial statements to be included in its 2020 Form 10K, and will not consolidate CSI Compressco in TETRA's financial statements beginning in the first quarter of 2021.

Press Release - Phillips 66 announced a fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $539 million, compared with a loss of $799 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding special items of $32 million, the company had an adjusted loss of $507 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a third-quarter adjusted loss of $1 million.

Press Release – Phillips 66 Partners LP announced fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $104 million, or $0.40 per diluted common unit. Cash from operations was $170 million, and distributable cash flow was $240 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $318 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $313 million in the prior quarter.

U.S. stock futures dropped as a Wall Street battle between hedge funds and retail investors rattled investor confidence. European stocks were lower as uncertainties over COVID-19 vaccine supply in Europe cooled risk appetite. Asian equities ended in the red. Oil prices edged up on tighter supply and falling U.S. oil inventories. Demand for safe-haven currency strengthened the U.S. dollar. Gold prices were higher. On the U.S. economic calendar, personal consumption expenditure, personal income and pending home sales numbers are due among other data later in the day.

