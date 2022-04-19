Oil Prices Pull Back as Investors Weigh Demand Concerns, Supply Disruptions

The energy sector is pointing to a lower start, pulling back from its recent string of gains amid volatility in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. Markets retreated this morning and treasury yields hit new highs on expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes, while investors awaited more earnings reports to assess the impact of soaring inflation and the Ukraine war.

Earnings season kicked off this morning with Halliburton reporting better-than-expected 1Q’22 results. The company posted an 85% rise in adjusted profit as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its services and equipment and said margins in its Drilling and Evaluation division eclipsed 15% for the first time since 2010, despite weather and supply chain disruptions. The company also noted it anticipates the supply chain issues that have plagued the industry since demand rebounded from coronavirus-related lockdowns to continue.

After four-consecutive days of heavy gains, crude futures came under pressure this morning as the dollar hit a fresh two-year high and as investors weighed demand concerns against tight global supplies after Libya halted some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen following a COVID-19 shutdown. Concerns over demand growth were also in focus ahead of the release of the IMF's World Economic Outlook today. Highlighting supply worries, the OPEC+ supply gap widened in March as sanctions hit Russian output.

Natural gas futures reversed course following five-straight days of gains, retreating from 13-year highs on the backs of moderating weather forecasts in key consuming regions that could temper demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and the United Steelworkers union (USW) rejected each other's proposals to end a month-long strike at the company's Richmond, California, refinery, a union official said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Novis Renewables Holdings, LLC, the US partnership for the development of solar, onshore wind and storage between Falck Renewables North America and Eni New Energy US, a fully owned subsidiary of Plenitude, adds 22.5 MW of new solar capacity with its North Eagle Village (Manlius, NY), Green Lakes (Manlius, NY), and Judd Rd (Whitestown, NY) plants reaching Commercial Operations Date.

Petrobras informed that it started the binding phase regarding the sale of the entire 20% stake held by its subsidiary Petrobras America in the company MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC., located in Texas, USA, which owns offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

TotalEnergies said Q1 2022 variable cost margin, European refining was 46.3 $/t versus 16.7 $/t in Q4 2021.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Canada is favouring oil projects with lower carbon emissions per barrel to help meet its climate targets, a strategy that may block Suncor Energy's plan to expand bitumen mining to feed its key oil sands operations.

U.S. E&PS

As per SEC filing, on April 14, 2022, Range Resources entered into an amended and restated revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and other lenders and agents party thereto. The Credit Agreement is initially a senior secured reserve based revolving credit facility with an aggregate maximum principal amount of $4.0 billion, a borrowing base of $3.0 billion and total lender commitments of $1.5 billion. The new agreement has a maturity date of April 14, 2027.

Majority Action asked Occidental Petroleum shareholders to vote against independent chair Stephen Chazen.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy provided a financial and operational update for Q1 2022. Production was approximately 86,200 boe/d exceeded the upper end of its initial 2022 guidance of 83,000 – 85,000 boe/d. Strong commodity prices during the quarter, including premium European gas, resulted in an estimated operating netback of $59.72/boe, including the impact from hedging. Fund flows from operations are estimated to be $380 to $390 million (cash flows from operating activities estimated to be $330 to $340 million), including the impact from hedging. Estimated exploration and development capital expenditures was $85 million (cash flow used in investing activities totaled $110 million), resulting in approximately $295 to $305 million of free cash flow. Net debt decreased $280 million from year-end 2021 to $1.365 billion (long-term debt of $1.381 billion) at the end of Q1 2022, reflecting a net debt to trailing FFO ratio of approximately 1.2 times. On March 28, 2022 it announced the acquisition of Leucrotta Exploration and upwardly revised 2022 annual production guidance to 86,000 – 88,000 boe/d while increasing the E&D capital budget to $500 million (both figures exclude the impact from the Corrib acquisition which is expected to close the second half of 2022). The revised guidance incorporates the Leucrotta acquisition and strong Q1 2022 production.

Vermilion Energy announced its intention to issue up to US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 8 year senior unsecured notes in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers, subject to market and other conditions. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the New Notes to reduce the amount outstanding on our credit facility. Contingent upon the completion of the Offering, it is its intention to reduce the size of its credit facility from $2.1 billion to $1.6 billion. The completion of the Offering is not subject to the reduction of the size of the credit facility.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC to Buy from Hold

Halliburton announced net income of $263 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $170 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022, excluding impairments and other charges and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt, was $314 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. Halliburton’s total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.3 billion compared to revenue of $3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Reported operating income was $511 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to reported operating income of $370 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding impairments and other charges, adjusted operating income was $533 million in the first quarter of 2022.

DRILLERS

Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy with a Buy rating.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced a collaboration with natural gas midstream companies, methane detection technology providers, and leading academic institutions to implement quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions at natural gas gathering, processing, transmission, and storage systems specific to Cheniere’s supply chain. The program is intended to improve the overall understanding of GHG emissions and further the deployment of advanced monitoring technologies and protocols. This collaboration builds upon Cheniere’s ongoing QMRV collaboration with natural gas producers and liquefied natural gas shipping providers, both of which commenced in 2021. These QMRV programs support Cheniere’s climate strategy initiatives, including the Company’s plan to provide Cargo Emissions Tags to customers beginning this year.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged lower with investors awaiting further earnings cues. European shares fell on worries about the war in Ukraine and aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Chinese stocks ended down, with traders watching whether tough pandemic controls might be relaxed, while Japan's Nikkei rose but failed to close above the psychological 27,000 mark, as concerns about the upcoming earnings season, a weaker yen and U.S. monetary policy outlook limited gains. Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar advanced slightly, supported by high U.S. Treasury yields. Oil prices slipped in volatile trading on demand concerns. Gold prices ticked lower from more than a month high. Housing data and results from IBM and Netflix will be in close watch later in the day.

