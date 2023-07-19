Oil prices open lower on dollar strength, profit-taking

By Laura Sanicola

July 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending the previous session's losses, as the dollar strengthened and on profit-taking after U.S. crude oil stocks fell less than expected.

Brent futures LCOc1 dipped 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.32 a barrel by 0001 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 15 cents to $75.20 a barrel.

Strength in the U.S. dollar index .DXY weighed on prices. The dollar bounced on Wednesday after sentiment was boosted by inflation in the United Kingdom falling more than expected in June to its slowest pace in more than a year at 7.9%.

A stronger greenback makes crude more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

Also weighing on sentiment, U.S. crude inventories fell by 708,000 barrels in the last week to 457.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 2.4 million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. EIA/S

On the demand side, the market is waiting to see what steps China takes to boost growth after its top economic planner pledged on Tuesday to roll out policies to "restore and expand" consumption in the world's second-largest economy.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Laura.sanicola@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.