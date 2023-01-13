Oil Prices on Track for Weekly Gain Amid Expectations of Less Aggressive Interest Rate Rises in the United States

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, looking past mild strength in the crude complex and pressured by weakness in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures extended losses, as quarterly results from some major U.S. banks added to concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening has started taking a toll on economic growth.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading near the flatline and are on track for a weekly gain on solid signs of demand growth in China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate rises in the United States. The recent Chinese crude purchases and a pick-up in road traffic fueled confidence in a demand recovery in the world's second-largest economy following the reopening of its borders and easing of COVID-19 curbs after protests last year. Oil prices have also been buoyed by a slide in the dollar to a nearly nine-month low, after data showed U.S. inflation fell for the first time in 2-1/2 years, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of rate hikes.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps across the eastern half of the US, especially across parts of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Global energy majors Chevron, Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in a speech.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP produced 20.4 million tonnes of oil in Azerbaijan in 2022, the energy ministry said.

According to Reuters, Eni named Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit Bank AG coordinators of sustainability-linked 2023/2028 bond offer, placement.

Petrobras said the government has officially nominated Jean Paul Prates to serve as its chief executive officer and board member. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had already announced he would appoint Prates for the top job. Reuters reported earlier on Friday, citing sources, that the nomination had been formalized.

Petrobras informed that will pay on Thursday, 01/19/2023, the second installment of the remuneration to shareholders, approved by the Board of Directors, in connection to the Material Fact released on 11/03/2022 and Notice to the Market of 11/18/2022, based on the shareholding position on 11/21/2022 for holders of Petrobras shares traded at B3.

Luis Polo has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited, effective 1 March 2023. Mr Polo replaces Nicolas Foucart who held the post from September 2022, holding the position of Chief Operating Officer prior to this for four years. Mr Foucart leaves Repsol Sinopec to pursue an opportunity outside of the organisation.

TotalEnergies announced the start-up of the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG). Operated by Deutsche ReGas and located in Lubmin on the German Baltic Sea coast, the site's official inauguration will take place tomorrow, attended by German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This project, to which TotalEnergies is contributing a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and supplying LNG, will make the Company one of Germany's main LNG suppliers.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

The WSJ reported that ConocoPhillips, which abandoned Venezuela after its assets were nationalized in 2007, is now open to a deal to sell the country’s oil in the U.S. as a way to recover the close to $10 billion it is owed by Venezuela, according to people familiar with discussions between the company and Venezuela representatives.

W&T Offshore announced the pricing of its previously announced offering of $275 million in aggregate principal amount of 11.750% senior second lien notes due 2026 at par in a private offering that is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on January 27, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gerdes Energy Research initiated coverage on APA, CNX Resources, Chesapeake Energy, Diamondback Energy and EQT with a Buy rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

Stifel resumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources with a Buy rating.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor announced that its joint venture with Ballast Nedam, ALSÉÉN, signed the contract with the Ministry of Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) to perform design, construction and maintenance services for the A27 motorway project from Everdingen to Hooipolder in the Netherlands. Fluor will book its share of the $436 million (€414 million) contract in the first quarter of 2023.

USA Compression Partners, LP announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the fourth-quarter of 2022. The distribution will be USA Compression's 40th consecutive distribution since its initial public offering in 2013, and will be paid on February 3, 2023 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2023.

RBC upgraded Vulcan Materials to Outperform from Sector Perform.

DRILLERS

Valaris provided fleet status report. Some highlights include: For Floaters, four-well contract with BP offshore Egypt for drillship VALARIS DS-12. The contract is expected to commence late in third quarter or early in fourth quarter 2023 and has an estimated duration of 320 days. The estimated total contract value, inclusive of a mobilization fee, is $136 million. Option exercised by TotalEnergies EP Brasil offshore Brazil for drillship VALARIS DS-15. Following the exercise of this option, the rig is expected to be under contract through December 2023. There is one priced option remaining with an estimated duration of 100 days. For Jackups, two one-year options exercised by Harbour Energy in the UK North Sea for heavy duty harsh environment jackup VALARIS 120. The first option period is expected to commence in July 2023 in direct continuation of the existing contract. For ARO Drilling, three-year contract extension offshore Saudi Arabia for standard duty modern jackup VALARIS 147. The extension period commenced in December 2022 in direct continuation of the existing contract. In accordance with the terms of shareholder agreement, Valaris will bareboat charter VALARIS 147 to ARO.

REFINERS

Vertex Energy previously filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2022 (as amended by that Form 8-K/A (Amendment No. 1) filed with the SEC on April 26, 2022) disclosing that on April 1, 2022, Vertex Refining Alabama LLC, which is indirectly wholly-owned by the Company; the Company, as a guarantor; substantially all of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries, as guarantors; the lenders party thereto as lenders; and Cantor Fitzgerald Securities, in its capacity as administrative agent and collateral agent for the lenders, entered into a Loan and Security Agreement. The Company subsequently filed (i) a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC on May 27, 2022 disclosing that an amendment to the Loan and Security Agreement was entered into on May 26, 2022; and (ii) a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC on October 5, 2022 disclosing that an amendment to the Loan and Security Agreement was entered into on September 30, 2022. On January 8, 2023, Vertex Refining; the Company, as a guarantor; substantially all of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries, as guarantors, Vertex Renewables LLC and Vertex Renewables Alabama LLC, both wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of the Company; the lenders thereto; and the Agent, entered into a third amendment to the Loan and Security Agreement.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Williams announced the promotion of Chad Zamarin to Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development, effective immediately. In his expanded role, Zamarin will assume responsibility for the company’s commodity marketing efforts, in addition to his current responsibilities that include corporate strategy, business development, project analysis, upstream joint ventures, new energy ventures, communications and corporate social responsibility.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged down, as investors digested quarterly results from major banks, including JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. European shares rose, buoyed by healthcare and banking stocks and upbeat economic data from the UK. Asian shares closed mostly higher, though Japan’s Nikkei fell over 1%, with Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing being the biggest drag. The yen surged against the dollar on speculation that Japan could revise its ultra-loose monetary policy, while gold prices were up. Oil prices gained on solid signs of demand growth in top oil importer China.

