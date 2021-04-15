Oil Prices Near One-Month Highs Driven by Positive Demand Forecasts From IEA, OPEC

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, as firm gains in equity futures more than offset a slight reversal of yesterday’s strong oil price gains. Equity indices sitting just off all-time highs are set to re-test those levels amid a strong early start to the earnings season, primarily from banks, and solid economic data. Notably, retail sales surged 9.8% in March versus an estimated gain of 6.1%, and weekly jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic-era low of 576,000.

Scotiabank made a number of recommendation changes across its E&P coverage today.

Oil prices eased on Thursday but remained close to a one-month high that was driven by more positive demand forecasts from the IEA and OPEC as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Support is coming from various sides: for one thing, the macro environment remains favourable in terms of the economic outlook, the high risk appetite among investors and the weak U.S. dollar," Commerzbank said. The IEA and OPEC made upward revisions to their global oil demand growth forecasts for 2021 this week to 5.7 million bpd and 5.95 million bpd, respectively.

Natural gas futures are mildly lower, by 2 cents, ahead of weekly inventory data. Prices have risen in five of the six prior sessions. Analysts expect a build of 67 bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Iraq said it is in discussions with U.S. oil companies over a possible purchase of ExxonMobil shares in the southern West Qurna 1 oil field. It did not say which companies were interested in buying the shares, and provided no further details.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, shareholders in Petroleo Brasileiro SA have approved a dividend payment of 10.272 billion reais ($1.82 billion), based on the firm's 2020 performance, it said in a Wednesday securities filing. The payment corresponds to roughly 0.787 reais per share, the company said.

Reuters reported that Spain's High Court placed Antonio Brufau, the current chairman of oil company Repsol, and Isidro Faine, the former chairman of Spain's Caixabank, under formal investigation as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, the court said in a statement. The decision follows a request by the anti-corruption public prosecutor a few days ago. Brufau and Faine will now be investigated on evidences of bribery in connection with both companies' alleged dealings with former ex-police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo. Repsol and Caixabank declined to comment.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell said the majority of its oil and gas reserves will be produced by 2050, playing down the risk of stranded assets as it prepares to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades. The disclosure is still a rare admission by a major oil and gas company that some of its reserves may be worthless in a world shifting away from fossil fuels to renewable energy in an effort to stem global warming.

According to Reuters, EIG Global Energy Partners will lead a yet-unnamed consortium to issue billions of dollars in bonds across two or three transactions to replace bank debt backing an investment in Saudi Aramco's oil pipeline assets, two sources said. The Washington, D.C.-based firm's consortium will issue bonds to replace $10.5 billion in so-called staple financing that was arranged by Aramco for potential suitors to take the 49% stake, the sources said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

U.S. E&PS

Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

EQT announced its commitment to seek independent certification of a majority of its produced natural gas under certification standards developed by Equitable Origin and MiQ. The certification process is expected to commence this month, and it is anticipated that certification from Equitable Origin and MiQ will be obtained later this year.

Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

Scotiabank downgraded Occidental Petroleum to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

Ring Energy announced it recently initiated the next phase of its previously-announced Northwest Shelf drilling program with three wells located in the top tier acreage of the Company’s highest rate-of-return projects, located in Yoakum County, Texas.

CANADIAN E&PS

National Bank of Canada downgraded Nuvista Energy to Sector Perform from Outperform.

National Bank of Canada downgraded Surge Energy to Sector Perform from Outperform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Calfrac Well Services announced the completion of the rescission of the purchase of the previously described $1,050,000 of 1.5 Lien Notes acquired by an institutional Shareholder. The purchaser's original purchase price, less the amount of interest paid on March 15, 2021, has been returned and the 1.5 Lien Notes have been cancelled. Further details in respect of the rescission are contained in Calfrac's press releases dated March 1, 12 and 29, 2021.

DRILLERS

National Bank of Canada upgraded Precision Drilling to Outperform from Sector Perform.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher as major U.S. banks got the first-quarter earnings season off to a good start. European shares hit record high, buoyed by miners and strong earnings reports. Asian equities ended in the green. The dollar index was little changed, while gold gained.

