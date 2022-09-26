Oil Prices Near Nine-Month Lows on Global Recession Fears, Stronger U.S Dollar

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the broader markets. U.S stock futures are set to extend last week’s sell-off as investors fear a soft-landing may not be possible following aggressive interest rate hikes around the world.

WTI and Brent crude oil are trading near nine-month lows amid a stronger U.S dollar and fears higher interest rates will tip global economies into a recession. Additionally, the dollar index climbed to a 20-year high against its peers on Monday. Interest rate hikes by central banks around the world have increased concerns of an economic slowdown which investors believe will put a dent on oil demand. However, disruptions in the oil market stemming from sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine has lent support. On Monday, oil executives said global oil stocks are set to rise next year adding that OPEC+ will have to cut output to reduce supply if they want prices to remain supported.

Natural gas futures are extending last week’s plunge this morning on record output and a drop in global oil prices.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron New Energies International Pte, Ltd., and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd (MOECO) announced the signing of a Joint Collaboration Agreement to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of advanced geothermal power generation in Japan.

Exxon Mobil temporarily halted maintenance at an East Texas oil drilling facility after a fatality this week, which was at least the second death this year of a contractor at one of its Texas production sites.

Oil and natural gas projects that Exxon Mobil invested in between 1998 and 2017 ended up costing $138 billion more than early-stage estimates, potentially due to mismanagement by operators and poor planning, according to an internal analysis seen by Bloomberg.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Equinor consent for exploration drilling in block 6605/1 in the Norwegian Sea.

Petrobras said it has signed a six-month framework agreement to supply India's Indian Oil Corporation Ltd with up to 12 million barrels of oil.

India's state-run Bharat Petroleum said it had signed a preliminary agreement with Petrobras to help it diversify its crude oil sourcing.

Petrobras informed that it has terminated the contract with SPE Kerui-Método, responsible for the works of the Natural Gas Processing Units (UPGN) of the Itaboraí Gaslub Cluster. As a result of this fact, and in order to minimize impacts on the entry into operation of the Route 3 Integrated Project, Petrobras has already started the necessary contracting for the conclusion of the works of the remaining scope of the UPGN and estimates to start gas processing operations at the GasLub Cluster in 2024.

Shell has pulled out of two offshore wind projects in the west of Ireland operated by Simply Blue Group a year after the British company acquired stakes in the developments.

Yokogawa Electric announced that it has been selected by Shell to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of its Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam.

Schneider Electric, AVEVA, and Shell have formed a global strategic alliance to support their respective and wider sectors' transition to net-zero agendas. The organizations will explore opportunities to co-develop integrated end-to-end energy solutions designed to power the decarbonization of their customers in hard-to-abate industries, such as cement.

Workers at TotalEnergies' three refineries in France will start a three-day strike over pay from tomorrow, according to the CGT union. Meanwhile, strikes at ExxonMobil'sFrench refining and petrochemical sites face a "pivotal" day.

Petro Rio SA said it has agreed to buy a 40% stake in the Itaipu oilfield from TotalEnergies, a move that will take its interest in the asset to 100%.

Reuters reported that TotalEnergies is expected to lay out its strategy for a possible future without Russia at an investor presentation this week, with shareholders also hoping the group will increase the amount of money it plans to return to them.

TotalEnergies will invest around $1.5 billion in the planned expansion of Qatar's liquefied natural gas capacity, the French energy major said on Saturday, a project that promises to ramp up gas supplies to energy-hungry European markets. The company's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne travelled to Doha to sign a deal with QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi for the North Field South (NFS) expansion, saying that the deal came at a "perfect time" when world leaders particularly in Europe were seeking new LNG supplies.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy announced offers to purchase for cash any and all of the ten series of outstanding notes, up to a maximum C$1,750,000,000 aggregate amount of Total Consideration, on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated September 26, 2022.

U.S. E&PS

S&P MidCap 400 constituent EQT will replace Duke Realty in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent ExlService Holdings will replace EQT in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mister Car Wash will replace ExlService Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories Inc to Underweight from Equal-Weight.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced settled charges against Compass Minerals International for misleading investors about a technology upgrade that the company claimed would reduce costs at its most significant mine, but in reality, had increased costs, and for failing to properly assess whether to disclose the financial risks created by the company's excessive discharge of mercury in Brazil. Compass is ordered to pay $12 million to settle the charges.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich and Payne Inc to Equal-weight from Underweight.

Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc to Equal-weight from Overweight.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that it will hold a special meeting of unitholders at 8:00 a.m. CT on November 22, 2022. At the meeting, Enterprise unitholders will be asked to consider and vote upon 1) an amendment and restatement of the 2008 Enterprise Products Long-Term Incentive Plan and 2) an amendment and restatement of the EPD Unit Purchase Plan. The meeting will be held in Houston, Texas for unitholders of record as of October 11, 2022. It is anticipated that the mailing of the proxy and proxy statement to unitholders of record will begin on or around October 24, 2022.

Scorpio Tankers announced that it has purchased its common shares in the open market. The Company purchased 220,504 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $40.90 per share as part of the Company’s securities repurchase program.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell on fears that the Federal Reserve's hawkish rate policy to curb inflation will push the American economy into recession. European shares were down on worries about an economic downturn, although Italian shares outperformed after the right-wing coalition led by Georgia Meloni looked set to win the country's general election. Japan's Nikkei ended lower on deepening recession worries. Sterling crashed to a record low, helping the dollar to a new two-decade peak against a basket of major peers, while gold prices dropped. Oil slipped on concerns of lower fuel demand from a possible global recession sparked by rising interest rates.

