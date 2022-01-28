Oil Prices Near 7-Year High on Supply Concerns, Hitting 6th Straight Week of Gains

The energy sector is set for a mixed to lower open, supported by strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in major equity futures which continued to retreat this morning on worries of a hawkish Fed. Futures did regain some ground after the core personal consumption expenditure price index, the Fed’s favored inflation gauge, rose for the month of December in line with expectations. Earnings season continued to ramp up with Chevron reporting a fourth quarter profit, which missed estimates by analysts on weaker than expected production that outweighed gains from recovering prices.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are pushing higher in early trading, trending near 7-yr highs as the front month is on pace for its sixth-straight week of gains. Oil prices continue to receive support from concerns that the Ukraine crisis could further disrupt energy markets as Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border but says it does not plan to invade. Traders are also digesting comments from several OPEC+ sources who said the group is likely to stick with a planned rise in its oil output target for March. On the demand side, crude oil imports in China, the world's biggest importer of the commodity, could rebound by as much as 7% this year, analysts and oil company officials said

March 2022 natural gas futures rose more than 11% in early trading on the first day of trading as the front month contract, backed by new overnighter forecasts that turned colder for next week then initially expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron reported earnings of $5.1 billion ($2.63 per share - diluted) for fourth quarter 2021, compared with a loss of $665 million ($(0.33) per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2020. Included in the current quarter were asset sale gains of $520 million, losses on the early retirement of debt of $260 million and pension settlement costs of $82 million. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $40 million. Adjusted earnings of $4.9 billion ($2.56 per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2021 compares to adjusted earnings of $298 million ($0.16 per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2020. During 2021, Chevron increased its quarterly dividend per share by 4 percent to $1.34 and repurchased $1.4 billion of company stock, all while increasing return on capital employed to 9.4 percent and reducing debt by $12.9 billion. The company raised its dividend per share an additional 6 percent to $1.42 earlier this week and guided first quarter 2022 buybacks to the top of its $3 to $5 billion annual guidance range.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni announced the establishment of a collaboration with Holcim to develop an innovative technology for the use of CO2 in a perspective of circularity and decarbonisation.

Shell's head of renewable energies Elisabeth Brinton has stepped down less than two years after taking the reins of the business which the company seeks to rapidly grow as part of its strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Following Brinton's departure, starting Feb.1, Shell will create two new positions in the renewables leadership, the company said. Thomas Brostrøm, currently senior vice president for renewables, will be appointed head of renewable generation. Steve Hill, currently executive vice president for Shell Energy, will be appointed head of energy marketing. Both roles will report into Wael Sawan, head of integrated gas and energy solutions.

Shell said it has started production at its 20 megawatt (MW) zero-carbon hydrogen project in Zhangjiakou, a northern Chinese city co-hosting what President Xi Jinping has vowed will be the "green" 2022 Winter Olympics.

Petrobras confirmed it has decided alongside conglomerate Novonor to postpone the sale via a share offering of their stakes in petrochemical producer Braskem SA due to inadequate demand and price conditions.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Maverick Natural Resources announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain producing properties in the Permian Basin from ConocoPhillips for a purchase price of $440 million, subject to customary adjustments, with an effective date of September 1, 2021. The assets to be acquired produced over 11,000 boepd (50% oil) from the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin during September 2021. The position spans approximately 144,500 net acres across Andrews (Texas), Ector (Texas), Eddy (N.M.), and Lea (N.M.) Counties and is largely operated and held by production.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

BTIG upgraded Kirby to Buy from Neutral.

The Board of Directors of Matson declared a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend will be paid on March 3, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2022. The Board also approved adding three million shares, or approximately seven percent of outstanding common shares, to the existing three million share repurchase program, to be effective after the announcement of Matson's fourth quarter 2021 financial results on or about February 17, 2022.

Schlumberger will deploy the DELFI cognitive E&P environment on the Norwegian CO2 project by the Northern Lights Joint Venture (NL), to streamline subsurface workflows and longer-term modeling and surveillance of CO2 sequestration. NL was established to develop the world’s first open-source CO2 transport and storage infrastructure, providing accelerated decarbonization opportunities for European industries, with an ambition to store up to 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year based on market demand.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

Phillips 66 reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.3 billion or $2.88 per share; adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion or $2.94 per share. The company also increased quarterly dividend to 92 cents per share.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Reference is made to the press release issued on the 27 January 2022. Golar LNGannounced that Cool Company Ltd. has successfully closed an upsized private placement of $275 million in new shares. Following the equity raise CoolCo will have an initial equity value of $400 million. Eastern Pacific Shipping will be the largest shareholder with a 38% shareholding, Golar will own 31% and the public will own 31% of the Company.

NuStar Energy L.P. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2021 common unit distribution of $0.40 per unit. The fourth quarter common unit distribution will be paid on February 14, 2022 to holders of record as of February 8, 2022.

Phillips 66 Partners LP announced fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $286 million, or $1.19 per diluted common unit. Cash from operations was $302 million, and distributable cash flow was $267 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $400 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $367 million in the prior quarter. On Jan. 18, 2022, the general partner’s board of directors declared a fourth-quarter 2021 cash distribution of $0.875 per common unit.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged lower, mirroring global equities, as worries about a sudden stop to major central banks' stimulus and rising tensions between Western powers and Russia hurt investor sentiment. Japan's Nikkei rebounded, buoyed by strong earnings from Apple. The dollar consolidated gains, while gold prices were in the negative territory. Oil prices advanced amid supply concerns due to geopolitical tensions. Consumer spending data for December is on the economic radar.

