Oil Prices Near 2023 Highs on Supply Concerns

Energy stocks are set to open in the green, with higher broader index futures set to offset slightly lower energy commodity prices. News flow and earnings are slowly beginning to wind down, with late August seasonal trends on the horizon. July inflation data came in as expected, with a 0.2% rise month-over-month and a 3.2% increase from 12 months ago. Probabilities for Fed rate increases at the upcoming meetings in September and November declined following the inflationary data.

Oil prices are marginally lower, consolidating near 2023 highs. Both benchmarks have been on a sustained rally since June, with WTI trading at its highest this year on Thursday and Brent hitting its highest price since January. Oil prices have been boosted in recent days by extensions to output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, alongside supply fears driven by the potential for tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea region to threaten Russian oil shipments.

Natural gas futures are down by a nickel, trading around $2.91, ahead of weekly inventory data.

US INTEGRATEDS

Cummins and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron, announced a memorandum of understanding to leverage complementary positioning in hydrogen, natural gas, and other lower carbon fuel value chains. The announcement expands the two companies’ previous strategic collaboration on hydrogen and renewable natural gas and is expected to encompass other liquid renewable fuels, such as renewable gasoline blends, biodiesel and renewable diesel. This collaboration is intended to encourage commercial and industrial adoption in North America.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Citi downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Crescent Energy announced results for the second quarter of 2023 and declared a quarterly cash dividend for the period of $0.12 per share. Reported $57 million of net income and $25 million of Adjusted Net Income. Raised full year 2023 outlook for production and cash flow based on operational performance including improved capital efficiencies.

Enerplus announced second quarter of 2023 results, updated 2023 guidance and return of capital plans, and an increased dividend. The Company reported second quarter 2023 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $186.6 million and $196.6 million, respectively, compared to $250.9 million and $297.4 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. Cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow decreased from the prior year period primarily due to lower commodity prices.

Enerplus announced that its dividend will increase 9%, to US$0.06 per share, effective with the September 15, 2023 dividend, which is payable to all shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023. The ex-dividend date for this payment is August 30, 2023.

KeyBanc downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation to Sector Weight from Overweight.

Occidental Petroleum said it appointed Sunil Mathew as its new chief financial officer.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

BMO downgraded Enerflex to Market Perform from Outperform.

Enerflex reported its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Enerflex reported solid Q2/2023 financial results that included revenue of $777 million and a gross margin of $147 million or 18.9% of revenue. Enerflex is reaffirming its full-year 2023 financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA, bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio, and synergies.

ProFrac Holding announced financial and operational results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Total revenue was $709.2 million compared to $857.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net loss for the second quarter was ($4.6) million, or a $0.02 loss per share of the Company's Class A common stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Note that the first quarter 2023 results include only a partial month impact post closing the acquisition of Greene's Energy Group, LLC on March 8, 2023. Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $234.0 million, a decrease of 2% compared to first quarter 2023 revenue of $239.6 million. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $11.4 million, compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $9.4 million. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $13.1 million, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted net income of $11.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 increased 4% sequentially to $39.7 million, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $38.2 million. In light of current market conditions, the Company is deferring capital projects and lowering full year capital spending guidance to approximately $45 to $55 million from $60 to $70 million.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Excelerate Energy reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Reported Net Income of $29.6 million for the second quarter. Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $88.6 million for the second quarter. Excelerate is narrowing its full year 2023 guidance range. The Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA to range between $325 million and $335 million for the full year 2023. Maintenance capex for 2023 is expected to range between $20 million and $30 million.

Golar reported interim Q2 2023 Net income of $7 million, and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $83 million, inclusive of $72 million of non-cash items. Repurchased 1.4 million shares at an average cost of $21.06 per share. 106.0 million shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023. Agreed to sell 1977 built LNG carrier Gandria for net consideration of $15 million.

JonesResearch downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to Hold.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose in the premarket, with key July inflationary data rising in line with expectations of +0.2% and +3.2%, respectively for month over month and year over year. European shares were up, owing to a lift in luxury and travel stocks after China eased travel restrictions. British stocks were little changed as a number of large-cap companies ex-dividend shares weighed. On the Asian front, Japan's Nikkei share average ended higher on strong corporate earnings. Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong shares closed higher after China lifted a ban on foreign group tours, which boosted airline and travel-related stocks. Gold prices rebounded while the dollar and oil fell.

