Oil Prices Near $100 Are Tempting Investors -- but History Says Panic Buying Energy Stocks Is a Big Mistake

Key Points

Oil’s jump toward $100 a barrel doesn’t automatically make energy stocks a smart buy right now.

Disciplined research on balance sheets, cash flows, and where firms sit in the oil value chain is essential.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Surging crude prices can tempt investors into rushing back into energy stocks, but that kind of panic buying can be as damaging as panic selling. Watch the video below to learn how disciplined research and risk management can guide smarter oil exposure.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

*This video was published on March 9, 2026.

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