Oil Prices Move Higher on Falling U.S. Dollar, Drawdown in Fuel Stocks

Energy stocks are set to continue their recent strength, underpinned by improving economic fundamentals, rising oil prices and continued investor interest in the intrinsic value available in energy after years of underperformance.

Oil prices rose on Thursday on a weaker dollar as fears of rising U.S. inflation eased while a steep fall in U.S. fuel stocks meant a crude glut would be short-lived as refiners restart in Texas. OPEC said on Thursday a recovery in oil demand will be focused on the second half of the year as the impact of the pandemic lingers as a headwind for the group and its allies in supporting the market. In its monthly report, OPEC said demand will rise by 5.89 bpd in 2021, or 6.5%, up slightly from last month. But the group cut its forecasts for the first half. "Total oil demand is foreseen to reach 96.3 million bpd with most consumption appearing in the second half," OPEC said in the report.

Natural gas futures held steady on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show last week's storage draw was smaller than usual for this time of year. That lack of price movement came despite forecasts for slightly cooler weather over the next two weeks than previously expected. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 73 bcf of gas from storage during the week ended March 5.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Eni and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) have formed a joint venture to invest around 800 million euros ($957 million) over five years in solar and wind energy production, they said in a statement.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell's greenhouse gas emissions dropped in 2020 to 1.38 billion tonnes of CO2, a 16% decline from 2019, as oil and gas sales dropped due the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in its annual report.

The Board of Directors of Royal Dutch Shell announced the appointment of Sir Andrew Mackenzie as the new Company Chair with effect from the conclusion of Shell’s 2021 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 18, 2021. Andrew will succeed Chad Holliday who will step down on May 18 having served as Chair for six years and as a Board Director since September 2010.

Total and Microsoft announced that they have agreed to collaborate as strategic partners to further digital transformation and support progress toward net-zero emissions.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources to Equal Weight.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache to Overweight.

MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources to Neutral from Buy.

Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Net loss was $18.4 million or $0.28 per Adjusted Diluted Share and adjusted net income was $5.8 million or $0.09 per Adjusted Diluted Share.

Talos Energy announced its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter 2020. Net Loss was $430.7 million inclusive of $267.9 million in commodity price-related impairments, or $5.73 loss per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Loss was $31.2 million, or $0.41 adjusted loss per diluted share.

CANADIAN E&PS

Tourmaline Oil Corp. released its financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2020 cash flow was $396.9 million ($1.44 per diluted share) and full-year 2020 cash flow was $1,185.7 billion ($4.36 per diluted share). Fourth quarter 2020 free cash flow was $144.8 million. Full-year 2020 after-tax earnings were $618.3 million ($2.27 per diluted share) as Tourmaline remained profitable despite a challenging year for Industry.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ION Geophysical Corporation announced it has commenced an offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding 9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021 for its new 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025 and the other consideration described below, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in its prospectus dated today and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NOV announced that it intends to redeem in full all $182.7 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.60% senior notes due December 2022 (CUSIP No. 637071AJ0). The redemption will be made in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Notes and the terms of the notice of redemption.

Shawcor Ltd. announced fourth quarter 2020 results. Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $326 million, 3% lower than the $334 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $56 million (or earnings per share of $0.79 diluted) compared with a net loss of $82 million (or loss per share of $1.17 diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of impairment charges, restructuring costs, gains on the sale of land and other, investment in associates, and operating unit and the adjustment for Argentina hyperinflationary accounting, adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9 million (or adjusted earnings per share of $0.13) compared with adjusted net loss of $4.0 million (or $0.06 adjusted loss per share) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Societe Generale resumed coverage of TechnipFMC with a Buy rating.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has reviewed the directors’ circular filed by the Board of Directors of Inter Pipeline Ltd. in response to the offer by Bison Acquisition Corp. to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of IPL as set forth in the Offer and Circular dated February 22, 2021. Importantly, the Directors’ Circular does not include new information that changes Brookfield Infrastructure’s view of the value of the Company. ” As the largest individual shareholder in IPL, we are pleased that the Board has established a Special Committee and will commence a Strategic Review. We welcome the Board’s efforts to market test the Offer against other take-private proposals for IPL.”

The Company notes in the Directors’ Circular that a comprehensive data room has been prepared and contact has been initiated with a number of third parties. Brookfield Infrastructure has not been contacted by IPL or its advisors since the initiation of the Offer.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were up after a report on U.S. consumer prices calmed investor nerves about inflation and lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close in the previous session. European stocks hit a new one-year high with attention turning to the European Central Bank's policy decision, while Japanese shares closed higher as investors picked up beaten-down cyclical stocks. Gold prices gained on a weaker dollar. Investors will also focus on the third U.S. Treasury auction of the week, with $24 billion of 30-year paper coming to market. Weekly jobless claims totaled 712K versus expectations of 725K.

