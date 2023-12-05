Oil prices mixed as markets weigh OPEC+ cuts, China demand concerns

Updates with session details in paragraphs 1-4; quote in paragraph 5

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed in Asian trade on Wednesday, after posting four sessions' worth of losses, as markets weighed the effectiveness of OPEC+ cuts on suppliesand worries of a worsening demand outlook in China.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed 1 cents to $77.21 a barrel by 0438 GMT. U.S. WTI crude CLc1 futures were down 4 cents at $72.28 a barrel.

Both benchmarks closed at their lowest level since July 6 in the previous session, with WTI seeing four consecutive days of declines.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia (OPEC+) have agreed on voluntary output cuts of about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024 late last week. Those reductions include an extension of Saudi and Russian voluntary cuts of 1.3 million bpd.

"The only positive news over the last couple of days has been Saudi and Russian officials stating that the OPEC+ cuts could be extended or deepened depending on market situations prevailing" in the first half of 2024, said Suvro Sarkar, energy sector team lead at DBS Bank. "Beyond this ... we do not see any positive catalysts for oil price in the near term."

Worries about a spillover effect from the Israel-Hamas conflict on supplies provide some respite to earlier price declines, analysts say.

"Additionally, fears of a potential escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict came back into play after the U.S. held Iran responsible for an attack on U.S. vessels," said Phillip Nova's senior market analyst, Priyanka Sachdeva.

However, some analysts remained bearish on price movements.

"This may just be a short-term technical rebound, and the strength is very weak," said CMC Markets' Shanghai-based analyst Leon Li.

"At present, oil prices have entered a bearish trend...We have already seen an increase in inventories in the U.S. and il prices are likely to fall below the $70 a barrel mark," he added.

On Tuesday, rating agency Moody's lowered the outlook on China's A1 rating to negative from stable, citing "increased risks related to structurally and persistently lower medium-term economic growth and the ongoing downsizing of the property sector".

China will release preliminary trade data, including crude oil import data, on Thursday.

Weighing further on fundamentals, crude oil and fuel inventories in the U.S. rose in the week to Dec. 1, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks increased by 594,000 barrels, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Gasoline stockpiles gained by 2.8 million barrels, while distillate inventories rose nearly 1.9 million barrels.

U.S. government data on inventories is due on Wednesday.

