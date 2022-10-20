Oil prices mixed amid uncertain demand, supply concerns

By Emily Chow

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as investors balanced caution over tightening supply against concerns that a global slowdown could curb demand.

"Prices face downward pressure from global growth concerns, a stronger U.S. dollar and rising U.S. 10-year nominal yields. Upward pressure though is coming from OPEC+ supply cuts and imminent EU sanctions on seaborne imports of Russian oil and refined production."

Oil prices have been boosted by a looming European Union ban on Russian crude and oil products, as well as the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, known as OPEC+.

The release however is "too small to impact the market," said Commonwealth Bank's Dhar, estimating it would increase global oil supplies by just 0.04 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, global demand for fuel remains uncertain. U.S. economic activity expanded modestly in recent weeks, although it was flat in some regions and declined in a couple of others, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a report that showed firms growing more pessimistic about the outlook.

China has also continued with strict COVID-19 curbs this year, hurting business and economic activity in the world's largest crude importer.

Global recession concerns and the potential for another aggressive U.S. rate hike were clouding the outlook for oil prices, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

"Therefore, oil prices would return to a downtrend after a short-term rebound," he said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Emily Chow in Singapore; editing by Richard Pullin and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.