Oil Prices Minimally Changed Amid Tighter Crude Supply and Fears of a Global Economic Slowdown

Energy stocks and broader equities are trading firmly in negative territory, with losses in futures accelerating following robust private sector payrolls growth in June. ADP reported new job openings grew 497,000 in June, more than double expectations. While this illustrates a strong labor market, it increases the likelihood of further rate increases from the Federal Reserve in the near-term.

In sector news, ExxonMobil is lower by more than 2% following its pre-earnings release after-market close yesterday. The update showed operating profits for the quarter fell sharply on lower natural gas prices and weaker oil refining margins.

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as the market digested tighter crude supply alongside fears of global economic slowdown. On the supply side, top oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh round of output cuts for August. The total cuts now stand at more than 5 million bpd, equating to 5% of global oil output.

Natural gas futures are lower by a penny on higher gas output, which overshadowed forecasts for hotter weather.

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil signaled second-quarter operating profits fell sharply on lower natural gas prices and weaker oil refining margins, according to a regulatory filing. Operating earnings dropped to about $7.8 billion from $17.85 billion a year earlier, when surging oil and gas prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine boosted global energy results to record levels.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

California Resources announced that Nicole Parra has been appointed as Vice President of Community Affairs, effective July 6, 2023. In this role, she will be responsible for engaging community stakeholders to help further strengthen CRC’s local partnerships and enact regional Community Benefits Plans for CRC’s low-carbon oil and natural gas and carbon management businesses.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced it has been awarded an order by Bechtel Energy Inc. (Bechtel) – to be booked in the second quarter of 2023 – to supply three Main Refrigerant Compressors (MRCs) for NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

Granite has been awarded an approximately $48 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to mitigate flood risk and damage in Wharton, Texas. Project funding will come from the USACE’s fiscal 2023 civil construction funds and is expected to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

Fluor announced its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Carbfix, the world’s first carbon dioxide (CO2) mineral storage operator, to pursue integrated carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions. Together, the companies look to minimize the impacts of climate change by helping to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries with high greenhouse gas emissions, such as steel, aluminum and cement.

TD Securities initiated Pason Systems with a Buy rating.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Compass Diversified Holdings announced that Mr. C. Sean Day retired from the Board of Directors of Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC, effective as of June 30, 2023, for personal health reasons. Mr. Day joined the Board in 2006, concurrent with CODI’s initial public offering, and served as Board Chair until July of 2022.

TEN announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.59375 per share for its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures slid as investors digested minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting, while stronger than expected June payrolls data triggered further rate hike expectations. European shares slumped as heightened concerns about an economic slowdown and further rate hikes globally dented risk sentiment. Japan's Nikkei closed at a more than one-week low, dragged down by chip-related firms. Hong Kong stocks fell 3%, tracking weakness in regional markets and escalation in Sino-U.S. tensions. The dollar weakened.

