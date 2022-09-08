Oil Prices Meander as China Lockdowns Fuel Concern of Low Global Demand

Energy stocks are set to open modestly higher, with slightly higher oil prices lifting the sector, while weaker broader futures keep any gains in check. Trading will remain volatile as the markets price in further tightening from the Federal Reserve in an effort to reduce inflation pressures. Day 2 of the Barclays CEO Power-Energy Conference should continue to provide individual corporate updates.

Oil prices meandered and were higher more recently on discount buying after extending sharp losses from the previous session, as China's extension of lockdown measures to curb the COVID-19 spread exacerbated concerns that a slowdown in economic activity globally would hit fuel demand. Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said the decline was "driven by continued demand worries related to the risk of growth-killing rate hikes from central banks battling runaway inflation and China's continued economic struggle caused by its COVID-zero policy". China's Chengdu extended a lockdown for a majority of its more than 21 million residents on Thursday to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 while millions more in other parts the country were told to shun travel in upcoming holidays.

Natural gas futures are trading near the flat-line, with weekly inventory data due out later this morning. Analysts expect a build of 56 bcf versus the 5-year average of +65 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Shell have signed a joint agreement to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Asia Pacific, including Japan. This collaboration will also explore the conditions and policies needed to develop CCS, and evaluate options for owning and chartering ships designed to carry liquid carbon dioxide (CO2).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Hess said it achieved first oil from LLANO-6 well in U.S. Gulf of Mexico in August.

The Board of Directors of Hess declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 30, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on September 19, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Williams announced that it has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands. In addition to providing critical gas supply to power generation in north Texas, these assets also position Williams to provide storage services for Permian gas directed toward growing Gulf Coast LNG demand.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction while the dollar fell as investors awaited comments from the Federal Reserve chairman for insight on the path for monetary tightening. European stocks edged up ahead of what could be the European Central Bank's biggest-ever interest rate hike. Japan's Nikkei ended at a one-week high.

