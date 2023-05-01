Oil Prices Lower Ahead of Tomorrow’s Fed Meeting

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start amid weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S stock futures are struggling for direction as investors digest news of the latest bank collapse and ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting later this week. Over the weekend, JP Morgan announced they would acquire First Republic’s deposits and a “substantial majority of assets”.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are lower on demand concerns ahead of tomorrow’s Fed meeting where the central bank is expected to raise the benchmark rate by 25-basis points and on a stronger dollar. Weak economic data from China is also increasing selling interest, as China’s manufacturing PMI fell to 49.2 from 51.9 in March and slipped below the 50-point mark that signals contraction in activity on a monthly basis. Losses are being limited by output cuts from OPEC+ which will take effect this month.

Natural gas futures are down despite forecasts for below-normal temperatures as traders take profits following last week’s rally.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Brazilian environmental agency Ibama has recommended the rejection of state-run oil firm Petrobras' request to drill a well in the mouth of the Amazon River Basin, documents seen by Reuters showed.

According to headlines, Shell announced to sell interest in browse project in Australia.

Shell Plc planned to shut the crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 236,721 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery for an overhaul to begin in late September, people familiar with plant operations said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial announced that S.L. (Sherri) Evers, currently Vice President, Commercial and Corporate Development, will become the company’s Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Commercial Development and Product Solutions, assuming oversight and responsibility of the company’s downstream business effective May 1, 2023. Sherri will continue to oversee the commercial and corporate development business.

Veritas Research upgraded Imperial Oil to Buy rating.

U.S. E&PS

W&T Offshore announced that Dr. Nancy Chang was appointed as a new independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Chang will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and as the chair of the Environmental, Safety and Governance (“ESG”) Committee. She will stand for election at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced its first quarter 2023 financial results. Revenues for the quarter were $1.7 billion, flat compared to 1Q'22. Revenue ex-OAW1 increased $258 million, or 18%, primarily attributable to increased activity to support exercises, training and other activities in the European Command, on-contract growth in Science & Space, and growing demand in Sustainable Technology Solutions primarily from engineering and professional services and technology licensing. Diluted earnings per share and Adjusted earnings per share increased in line with the increase in net income attributable to KBR. Capital returned to shareholders totaled $77 million during the quarter, consisting of $61 million in share repurchases, inclusive of $50 million of open market repurchases and $11 million of repurchases to satisfy requirements of equity compensation plans, and $16 million in regular dividends.

Toromont Industries announced that on April 28, 2023, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2023 were elected as Directors of Toromont.

DRILLERS

Noble announced changes to its share capital. During the period since March 31, 2023, 37,180 new A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 have been issued.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for the first quarter 2023 of $1.025 per common limited partner unit, or $4.10 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 0.5 percent increase from the distribution for the fourth quarter 2022 of $1.02 per common limited partner unit ($4.08 per common limited partner unit annualized) and a 4.6 percent increase over Delek Logistics' distribution for the first quarter 2022 of $0.98 per common limited partner unit ($3.92 per common limited partner unit annualized). The first quarter 2023 cash distribution is payable on May 15, 2023, to unitholders of record on May 8, 2023.

Enbridge announced that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a definitive agreement with FortisBC Holdings Inc. to acquire its interest in FortisBC Midstream Inc., which holds a 93.8% interest in Aitken Creek Gas Storage facility and a 100% interest in Aitken Creek North Gas Storage facility (collectively, Aitken Creek Storage) for $400 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street stock index futures were muted as a slew of economic data will be analyzed for more clues on the Fed's interest rate trajectory. In Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei hit a more than eight-month high, after the Bank of Japan's maintained its dovish stance. Oil prices fell as concerns over weaker Chinese manufacturing data outweighed support from new OPEC+ supply cuts due to take effect this month. Gold prices dipped while the dollar rallied higher.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.