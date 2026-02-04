Commodities

Oil Prices Little Changed After Tuesday's Rally

February 04, 2026 — 04:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday after gaining nearly 2 percent in the previous session following reports of growing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Losses were capped after the American Petroleum Institute (API) said that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 11.08 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 30.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $67.24 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were little changed at $63.16.

Escalating U.S.-Iran tensions raised fears of supply disruptions from the crude-rich Middle East region.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington is negotiating with Iran "right now," without offering details.

His remarks came after a U.S. fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone approaching a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

A group of Iranian gunboats were also seen approaching a U.S.-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, raising tensions just ahead of scheduled talks between Washington and Tehran this week.

Iran' Foreign Ministry said that preparations are underway to hold the talks in the next few days, with consultations ongoing to finalize the venue.

According to reports, Iran has demanded that this week's talks with the U.S. be held in Oman rather than Turkey.

