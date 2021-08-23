Oil Prices Jump on Weaker Dollar, Strong Equity Markets

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a bounce back today after several sessions of declines, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and the broader index futures. All eyes are on the Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting which takes place on Thursday and Friday. Investors will be looking for clues when the Fed will dial-back its bond-buying program.

WTI and Brent attempt to snap a 7-session losing streak. Technical buying, a weaker Dollar, stronger equity markets and some positive signs regarding the spread of covid in China are all aiding sentiment. "We expect to see more adjustments this week, but the market sentiment will likely remain bearish, with growing concerns over slower fuel demand worldwide," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

Natural gas futures are up 1.3% to $3.900. LNG feedgas flows on Sunday were at around 10.7 Bcf, down (0.1) Bcf from Saturday while preliminary data for today has a day-over-day decline of around (0.2) Bcf. NOAA 6-10 day forecast yesterday afternoon has the Dakota's and parts of Texas seasonal or below-seasonal temperatures while everywhere else in the Lower 48 is expected to experience above-seasonal weather.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Wells Fargo upgraded Continental Resources to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Wells Fargo downgraded Earthstone Energy to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Wells Fargo upgraded EOG Resources to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Wells Fargo upgraded Oasis Petroleum to Equal Weight from Underweight.

Wells Fargo downgraded Chesapeake Energy to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy to ‘Equal-weight’

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced that it has signed an alliance agreement with Johnson Matthey (JM) to license the FORMOX Integrated UFC Technology (iUFC).

Newpark Resources announced that Paul Howes, President and Chief Executive Officer, intends to retire as an officer of Newpark on February 28, 2022, and be succeeded at such time by Matthew Lanigan, the current President of Newpark's Industrial Solutions operating segment. Effective September 1, 2021, Mr. Lanigan will be promoted to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of Newpark, and Lori Briggs, the current Vice President of Marketing for Newpark Industrial Solutions, will be promoted to the position of President of the Newpark Industrial Solutions operating segment.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Kinder Morgan closed on its previously announced acquisition of Kinetrex Energy. The $310 million acquisition includes two small-scale, domestic LNG production and fueling facilities, a 50% interest in a landfill-based renewable natural gas (RNG) facility in Indiana, and signed commercial agreements for three additional RNG facilities with construction to begin shortly. Kinetrex is the leading supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Midwest and a rapidly growing player in producing and supplying RNG under long-term contracts to transportation service providers. The company will continue operations as Kinetrex Energy, a Kinder Morgan company.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., together with its institutional partners announced that 253,933,715 common shares of IPL, representing 65.6% of the common shares not beneficially owned by Brookfield Infrastructure, have been tendered and not withdrawn to the offer as outlined in the Fifth Notice of Variation and Extension dated August 6, 2021. Brookfield Infrastructure has taken-up and will pay for the Tendered Shares within three business days. All conditions to the Offer have been satisfied or waived (including the modified statutory minimum condition) and we are filing a mandatory extension of the Offer to September 3rd to provide remaining IPL shareholders time to tender. Upon the take up and payment of the Tendered Shares, Brookfield Infrastructure will own 68.9% of the total outstanding common shares of IPL.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures rose, ahead of a bunch of economic data due for release later in the day, including home sales, manufacturing and services PMIs. Rebound in luxury stocks and merger & acquisition speculation related to British supermarket chains pushed European stocks higher. Bargain hunting boosted Asian shares and crude, after they witnessed huge losses in the previous week. The dollar fell against its rivals on profit booking, while gold prices gained.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.