Oil Prices Jump, Lifting Stocks Again

Benchmark oil prices are up for the fifth straight day, positioning energy-related stocks and the broader market for gains that would build on Monday’s late market rally.

All three major U.S. stock indexes started the week in the red, but rallied in the afternoon to close higher. By the end of trading Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen 0.1%, the S&P 500 closed 0.4% higher and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2%.

Tuesday morning, Dow and Nasdaq futures were up another 1%. S&P 500 futures have risen 0.9%. Overseas, stocks were in the green too. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up 1.1%, while India’s Sensex added 0.4%.

In Europe, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 1.4%. The German DAX gained 1.2% and the French CAC 40 rallied 1.4% despite a court ruling in Germany that raised questions around the European Central Bank’s main bond-buying program.

The euro fell as the court said the Bundesbank will no longer be able to participate without a clarification from the ECB.

Investors focused both on oil and prospects for economies locked down by the coronavirus to gradually begin to reopen.

The gain in oil futures is far outpacing stocks Tuesday morning. Oil prices are up 10%. What’s more, oil prices are up more than 80% over the past 5 days. The huge commodity-price gains have shares of companies in the sector moving higher.

Stock in Texas-based Apache (ticker: APA), for instance, gained 6.2% in early trading. Oil refiner Phillips 66 (PSX) stock was up 3.7% and has gained more than 19% over the past five days. Shares of the energy-services provider Halliburton (HAL) shares were up 6.3% and have risen more than 20% over the past five days.

In Europe, shares of France’s Total and Spain’s Repsol surged after both oil producers maintained their dividends. Last week, rival Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend by two-thirds.

The gains in the oil patch are impressive, but it isn’t all good news Tuesday.

Hertz Global (HTZ) shares fell 15% to $3.05 a share. The stock started out the year at about $16. Covid-19 has cratered travel demand, including demand for rental cars, and the company is reportedly considering seeking bankruptcy protection. The company has about $18 billion in net debt which it has used to finance its $24 billion in assets.

L Brands (LB) stock is moving lower too. On Monday afternoon, L Brands and the private-equity company Sycamore Partners disclosed an agreement ending Sycamore’s proposed purchase of Victoria Secret Monday afternoon. L Brands stock was down 2.1 in early trading.

Some, however, see the drop as an opportunity. BMO raised L Brands shares to the equivalent of Buy Tuesday morning.

Finally, Alaska Airlines parent Alaska Air Group (ALK) shares were up 2.3%. The carrier is one of the last airlines to report quarterly numbers. The company lost about 82 cents a share during the first quarter, but that was much better than Wall Street feared. Shares are still down about 57% year to date.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com and Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.