Oil Prices Jump as Tight Supply Outweighs Recession Fears

The energy sector is poised for a sharply higher start, rebounding from last week’s selloff amid strength in the crude complex and major equity futures. Stock futures rallied higher this morning as investors assessed a more aggressive Federal Reserve and rising chances of a recession.

WTI crude oil futures jumped higher in early trading and are outpacing Brent, clawing back more of last week's losses as the focus returned to tight supply of crude and fuel products as we move into the summer driving season versus concerns about a recession hitting demand down the track.

Natural gas futures extended their slide lower, pressured by forecasts for lower demand this week and next and expectations the extended shutdown of the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas would allow utilities to quickly rebuild low U.S. gas stockpiles.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and PT Pertamina recently signed a memorandum of understanding. They will look for opportunities in geothermal energy, hydrogen, nature-based offsets, and carbon capture, utilization and storage.

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday concerning the transport, import, liquefication and export of gas from the eastern Mediterranean, Egypt's petroleum ministry said.

ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy announced they have signed an agreement to further develop Qatar’s North Field East project, which will expand Qatar’s annual LNG capacity from 77 million tons to 110 million tons by 2027. The deal was announced at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha.

ExxonMobil announced a unique process technology to enable the manufacture of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from renewable methanol.

Four North Sea oil producers on Monday said they agreed to develop an engineering and design plan for a project seeking to bury up to five million tonnes of greenhouse gases in fields off the Dutch coast. Neptune Energy, EBN Capital BV, ExxonMobiland Rosewood Exploration, previously agreed to contribute infrastructure for the so-called L10 North Sea project, for which financial details have yet to be finalised. The project members plan to share existing infrastructure and aim to have a design ready by year-end.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said it would take time for energy market volatility to end and expected three to five years of fairly tight oil markets.

Iraq's Basra Oil Company will acquire the biggest share in ExxonMobil's stake in the southern West Qurna 1 oilfield after approving the 2022 budget, oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told reporters on Sunday.

Credit Suisse upgraded ExxonMobil to Outperform from Neutral.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco and Cognite have launched CNTXT, a joint venture based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, CNTXT will support industrial digitalization in the Kingdom and the wider MENA region.

Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil major Rosneft, said on Saturday that BP still remains its largest private shareholder despite having announced its departure in February after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

ENI request of gas supply from its Russian supplier Gazprom for Tuesday has been only partially confirmed, the company said in a note published on Monday on a platform of Italian energy exchange operator GME.

Gazprom has told Eni that it would deliver similar gas supplies on Sunday to those it sent in recent days, Eni said in a statement, signalling a fifth consecutive daily shortfall.

Eni has been selected by QatarEnergy as a new international partner in the North Field East (NFE) expansion project. The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, and Eni CEO, Claudio Descalzi, signed the partnership agreement for the creation of the new Joint Venture company during an official ceremony. QatarEnergy will hold a 75% interest while Eni the remaining 25% interest. The JV will hold 12,5% interest in the entire NFE project, including the 4 mega LNG trains with a combined capacity of 32 MTPA.

A 650,000-barrel-cargo of Venezuela's oil chartered by Eni is about to set sail carrying the first export of crude from the U.S.-sanctioned country to Europe in two years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Friday.

Equinor Energy AS, operator of production licence 1049, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 34/9-1. The well was drilled about 35 kilometres northeast of the Kvitebjørn field in the North Sea and 167 kilometres northwest of Bergen.

Equinor is launching a new Apprenticeship Levy transfer to support the ongoing development of the North East England offshore wind workforce, with a particular emphasis on local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and companies that are diversifying into the offshore wind industry.

Petrobras said that its chief executive Jose Mauro Coelho has resigned, adding in a securities filing that an interim CEO will now be appointed for board consideration.

Petrobras informed that due to the vacancy in the CEO position, the Chairman of the Board of Directors has appointed the Chief Exploration & Production Officer, Fernando Borges, as interim CEO of the company, until a new CEO is elected and takes office.

Reuters reported that the sudden resignation of Petrobras' CEO may speed up the accession of a government-backed candidate to the top job, four sources said, an appointment seen aimed at giving the state a greater say over fuel pricing in Latin America's No. 1 economy.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that privatizing state-run oil firm Petrobras via migration to the "Novo Mercado" segment of the Brazilian stock exchange would increase its market cap from 450 billion reais to 750 billion reais ($145 billion).

Petrobras informed that it is carrying out the payment of the 1st installment of the remuneration to shareholders approved by its Board of Directors in a meeting held on that date. The gross amount distributed corresponds to dividends and interest on equity (IOE) of R$ 1.857745 per outstanding common and preferred share, based on the shareholding position as of May 23, 2022.

Petrobras acknowledged on Monday that board member Francisco Petros has proposed new measures for the company's fuel pricing, but that those were not discussed internally.

Reuters reported that Petrobras' board of directors held discussions Friday over freezing fuel prices for 45 days.

Petrobras informed that it received, at 20h44min of 06.15.2022, the nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors by minority common shareholders, if the multiple vote system is adopted, for election to the Board of Directors, for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened by the Company, with no date yet set. The minority shareholders indicated Mr. José João Abdalla Filho and Mr. Marcelo Gasparino da Silva as candidates to the Board of Directors.

Nigeria's Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that stopped Shell Plc from selling its assets in Nigeria until a dispute between the oil major and a Niger Delta community over a 2019 oil spill is resolved.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

RBC Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy to Outperform from Sector Perform.

U.S. E&PS

APA announced flow test results from the Krabdagu exploration well (KBD-1) on Block 58 offshore Suriname. APA Suriname holds a 50% working interest in the block, with TotalEnergies (TTE), the operator, also holding a 50% working interest. Flow test data collected in the two lower intervals, the Upper Campanian and Lower Campanian, indicates oil-in-place resource of approximately 100 and 80 million barrels (MMbbls) respectively connected to the KBD-1 well.

QatarEnergy signed a deal with ConocoPhillips for the Gulf state's North Field East expansion, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, following agreements with TotalEnergies and Eni.

Diamondback Energy announced the next step in its return of capital program. Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved an increase to its return of capital commitment to at least 75% of Free Cash Flow, from its previous commitment of at least 50% of Free Cash Flow. Additionally, the Company today announced its intention to increase its base dividend to $3.00 per common share annually ($0.75 per quarter) beginning with the second quarter of 2022. When declared, this will represent a 7.1% increase from the Company's previous annual base dividend of $2.80 per share ($0.70 per quarter) and implies a 2.5% annualized yield based on the June 17, 2022 closing share price of $122.29. Diamondback’s base dividend will remain its primary mechanism for returning capital to stockholders, with additional return of capital expected to come in the form of variable dividends and opportunistic share repurchases. For the second quarter of 2022, the Company plans to maintain its first quarter 2022 base-plus-variable dividend payout of $3.05 per share, which implies a 10.0% annualized yield based on the June 17, 2022 closing share price of $122.29. Diamondback has also repurchased 1,966,516 shares of its common stock for approximately $253 million to date during the second quarter at a weighted average price of approximately $128.42 per share. While the second quarter has not yet ended, the Company expects that the combination of these stock repurchases together with its expected base-plus-variable dividends for the quarter will constitute a return of capital to stockholders well in excess of 50% of Diamondback’s Free Cash Flow for the second quarter.

As per SEC filing, SM Energy used cash on hand to redeem the $446.7 million of aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 10.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 at a redemption price of 107.5 percent of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 2025 Senior Secured Notes. In connection with the redemption of the 2025 Senior Secured Notes, on June 17, 2022, the Company satisfied and discharged all of its remaining obligations under the Indenture, and all collateral that secures such obligations will be released and discharged. The Company cancelled all redeemed 2025 Senior Secured Notes upon settlement.

Southwestern Energy’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding common stock beginning immediately and continuing through and including December 31, 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced its SOCAR-KBR joint venture has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED), turnaround engineering, and procurement support services contract by BP Exploration for the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform in Azerbaijan.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Valero Energy on Monday has issued an all-clear after a fire at its 205,000-barrel-per-day Houston, Texas, refinery and said the facility has been returned to routine operations, according to a community alert message.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DHT Holdings announced the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 16, 2022. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted to elect Einar Michael Steimler and Joseph H. Pyne to DHT’s Board of Directors, as Class II directors, for a term of three years.

Scorpio Tankers announced that the President of the Company and Scorpio Holdings Limited, a related party, have purchased common shares of the Company in the open market. The President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, has purchased 150,000 common shares of the Company in the open market at an average price of $33.68 per share, and Scorpio Holdings Limited has purchased 150,000 common shares of the Company in the open market at an average price of $34.19 per share.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, with investors scooping up shares of megacap growth companies and banks which led a market rout last week on increasing jitters about a global economic downturn. European equities extended gains, helped by chemical and commodity-linked sectors. In Asian equity markets, Chinese stocks closed lower, while Hong Kong shares rose for a third straight session, as China recovers from the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks. Gold prices inched lower as the prospect of more rate hikes kept non-yielding bullion under pressure, while the dollar fell. Oil prices climbed on high summer fuel demand.

