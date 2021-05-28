Oil Prices Inch Higher on Strong U.S. Economic Data, Upbeat Demand Outlook

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start this morning, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and the broader index futures amid growing optimism over the U.S. economic recovery following strong labor market data. News flow it quiet and trading levels are expected to be muted heading into the extended holiday weekend.

Oil prices inched higher, with Brent holding near $70 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. Brent and WTI are both on track to post weekly gains of 5% and 6%, respectively. "Gasoline demand has now exceeded 2019 levels in many areas," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Natural gas futures are up 2% and trading above $3, despite yesterday’s larger-than-expected storage build.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Moody's said that the credit risk of major oil producers has increased with recent events including Royal Dutch Shell losing a Dutch climate lawsuit this week and Exxon Mobil losing a battle with shareholders.

According to Reuters, shareholders in oil and gas group Total voted overwhelmingly in favour of rebranding the group as TotalEnergies, reflecting its push into areas such as renewable power, its chairman and chief executive said.

According to Reuters, Total investors have backed the French energy firm's strategy, including its approach on climate change, in shareholder votes, chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said. Total sought backing from shareholders for a motion on its environmental goals, which include reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, at a time when some oil companies have faced pushback from investors for not doing enough.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

RBC initiated coverage of California Resources with an Outperform rating.

RBC initiated coverage of Whiting Petroleum with a Sector Perform rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Calfrac Well Services announced that the Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the leave to appeal application by Wilks Brothers with costs. Wilks Brothers' proposed appeal related to the decision of the Court of Appeal of Alberta upholding the order of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, which approved Calfrac's Plan of Arrangement pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Shawcor announced that Steve Orr will retire as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company effective June 1, 2021. Current President, Mike Reeves, will succeed him and will also be appointed as a director on that date. Following his retirement, Mr. Orr will continue to support the Company in an advisory role.

Barclay’s downgraded U.S. Silica to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal-weight’.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced the final ratio for the Stock Distribution portion of its previously announced special dividend of $492 million, which is payable in a combination of cash and the common stock of Delek US Holdings held by the Company. The special dividend will be paid on June 10, 2021. In the Stock Distribution, the Company will distribute 0.1048 of a share of Delek common stock for each share of the Company’s common stock outstanding as of the close of business on May 26, 2021. The final Stock Distribution ratio was calculated by dividing the 10,539,880 shares of Delek common stock to be distributed by 100,530,599 shares of CVR Energy common stock outstanding as of the close of business on the Record Date. No fractional shares of Delek common stock will be distributed. Instead, stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional share of Delek common stock that they otherwise would have received. The Company intends to announce the amount of cash per share of its common stock to which each of its stockholders will be entitled on the Distribution Date.

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded CVR Energy to Sell from Hold.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Delek US Holdings to Buy from Hold.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose as stocks head for winning week. European shares rose as UK-exposed financial stocks gained following a hawkish comment from a Bank of England official. Japanese equities closed higher as steady vaccine rollout boosted hopes of a swift economic recovery, while Chinese stocks ended in the red. A stronger dollar weighed on gold prices. Oil prices advanced on expectations of a strong rebound in global fuel demand.

