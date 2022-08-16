Oil Prices Inch Higher After Two Days of Heavy Declines

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, recovering from yesterday’s drop on the backs of a spike in the underlying commodities while futures were little changed as traders weighed the earnings reports from two key retailers.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures inched higher this morning following two straight days of heavy declines but conviction was light as traders continued to digest weak economic data out of China, updates on the Iran nuclear deal and a report from the EIA projecting output in the major U.S. shale oil basins will rise. Iran responded to the European Union's "final" draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal on Monday, an EU official said but provided no details. The Iranian foreign minister called on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues. The EIA published a report projecting output in the major U.S. shale oil basins will rise to 9.049 million bpd in September, the highest since March 2020 and in the Permian, output will hit a record 5.408 million bpd. Traders will be looking towards the industry supply data later today ahead of tomorrow EIA report. Analysts polled expect the report to show a drop in oil and gasoline stockpiles and a rise in distillate inventories.

Natural gas futures bounced higher following their recent string of declines, rebounding on lower production expectations, strengthening European prices and extended forecast for warmer weather in key consuming regions that should spur additional demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Solar developer Lightsource bp is set to reach financial close later this year on two new solar farms in Australia for a total cost of A$800 million ($560 million), the company half-owned by BP Plc said.

Bloomberg reported that BP Plc is seeking to get rid of its oil assets in Mexico amid a shift in its business strategy toward renewable energy and a challenging political climate in the energy sector in the country.

Solstad Offshore ASA announced that Equinor has declared an option to extend the contract for AHTS Normand Ferking with one more year to November 2023. Equinor has the option to extend the contract with further one year thereafter. Normand Ferking has been on contract with Equinor since 2007 and will continue to support their activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Petrobras informed that it received an official letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, ratifying the nomination by the controlling shareholder of Mr. Jônathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro for the Company's Board of Directors, to be submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting called for 08/19/2022.

Total Eren, the renewable energy arm of TotalEnergies, plans to develop a green hydrogen hub in Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern Territory, to produce more than 80,000 t/yr of green hydrogen.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

TD Securities upgraded Imperial Oil to Buy from Hold.

U.S. E&PS

Coterra Energy announced current and pending retirements of three executive officers of the Company, along with the promotions of three individuals into executive leadership roles. Effective September 30, 2022, Steven W. Lindeman, Senior Vice President – Production and Operations, and Phillip L. Stalnaker, Senior Vice President – Marcellus Business Unit, will be retiring from their roles. Francis B. Barron, Senior Vice President and General Counsel has also indicated his intention to retire in the first quarter of 2023 and will transition out of his current role also effective September 30, 2022. Blake Sirgo has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Operations effective October 1, 2022, replacing Mr. Lindeman. Gary Hlavinka has been promoted to Vice President, Marcellus Business Unit, to replace Mr. Stalnaker. Additionally, Adam Vela has been promoted to Vice President – General Counsel effective October 1, 2022, replacing Mr. Barron.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes is expanding its presence in Asia by opening a new oilfield services chemicals manufacturing facility in Singapore, enabling manufacturing optimization and faster delivery of fit-for-purpose chemical solutions. The facility, which spans approximately 40,000 square meters, will manufacture, store and distribute chemical solutions for upstream, midstream, downstream and adjacent industries to support regional customers and boost Baker Hughes localization efforts.

Mining vehicle operators represented by Teamsters Local 104 unanimously voted to approve a new contract with Vulcan Materials following a two-year struggle to stop the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates from gutting their collective bargaining agreement.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Energy Transfer LP announced the completion of the sale of its 51 percent interest in Energy Transfer Canada ULC to a joint venture which includes Pembina Pipeline Corporation and global infrastructure funds managed by KKR. The sale of these assets allows Energy Transfer to further deleverage its balance sheet and redeploy capital within its U.S. footprint, which consists of a portfolio of energy assets with exceptional geographic and product diversity.

New Fortress Energy and Apollo reported they have completed the previously announced Joint Venture, establishing a platform which now owns and operates 11 liquefied natural gas infrastructure vessels consisting of Floating Storage and Regasification assets, Floating Storage vessels and LNG carriers. The Platform has been named Energos Infrastructure and is owned approximately 80% by Apollo-managed funds and 20% by NFE.

Scorpio Tankers announced that the Company has repurchased 1,293,661 of its common shares at $38.65 per share for a total of $50 million from Eneti, a related party.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures inched lower as investors assessed results from retailers Walmart and Home Depot, while signs of a slowing global economy continued to keep investors on edge. In Asian equities, China's stocks ended lower over COVID-19 concerns, while Japan's Nikkei ended flat. European stocks were up, supported by the mining sector. The dollar rose, while gold prices slipped. Oil prices fell on bleak economic outlook.

