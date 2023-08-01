Oil Prices Inch Back Amid Lack of Real Catalyst

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is taking a step back this morning following two straight days of strong gains, tracking a small pullback in crude prices and as major equity futures ebbed. Investors are skittish this morning as they are navigating a flood of corporate earnings reports and ahead of key economic data later this week. Sector news this morning was highlighted by results from BP and a host of mid-cap E&Ps and services.

After three-consecutive days of strong gains, WTI and Brent crude oil futures inched back this morning amid a lack of real catalyst. Looking ahead, the group will be focused on the next round of inventory reads and to comments from the OPEC+ committee meeting on Friday. Expectations of further voluntary output cuts from Saudi Arabia has put a cap on this morning’s declines.

Natural gas futures are extending yesterday’s losses as record levels of output outweigh forecasts for above normal temperatures in key consuming regions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil is in talks with Tesla, Ford Motor, Volkswagen and other automakers to supply lithium for electric vehicle batteries, Bloomberg Law reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP will defend its rights "to the absolute fullest" in an arbitration case against U.S. exporter Venture Global LNG for failing to supply contracted cargoes, Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said on Tuesday.

BP reported second quarter profit of $2.6 billion, missing forecasts and dropping 70% from a year earlier as fuel prices cooled, but still allowing the energy giant to boost its dividend by 10%.

From 27 July to 28 July 2023, Equinor has purchased a total of 565,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 307.3106 per share.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Verde Clean Fuels announced a Carbon Dioxide Management Agreement (CDMA) between Verde and Carbon TerraVault JV HoldCo, LLC, a carbon management partnership focused on carbon capture and sequestration development formed between Carbon TerraVault, a subsidiary of California Resources, and Brookfield Renewable.

California Resources reported second quarter 2023 operational and financial results. Reported net income of $97 million, or $1.35 per diluted share. When adjusted for items analysts typically exclude from estimates including mark-to-market adjustments and one-time costs, the Company’s adjusted net income1 was $38 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.

Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $285.2 million (including realized hedging gains of $55.5 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the second quarter of 2023 was $145.5 million, and net loss available to common stockholders for the second quarter was $45.7 million or $0.17 per share. The reported net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $60.0 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share.

Benchmark initiated coverage on DiamondBack Energy with a Buy.

Diamondback Energy announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Diamondback's second quarter 2023 net income was $556 million, or $3.05 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) was $669 million, or $3.68 per diluted share. The company also announced increasing annual base dividend by 5% to $3.36 per share; declared Q2 2023 base cash dividend of $0.84 per share payable on August 17, 2023; implies a 2.3% annualized yield based on July 28, 2023 closing share price of $145.64.

Viper Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, announced its intent to convert its legal status from a Delaware limited partnership into a Delaware corporation. The conversion is expected to be completed by or before December 31, 2023. After the conversion, it is expected that Viper’s current limited partners would own the same percentage of the corporation’s outstanding shares as they currently own of Viper’s outstanding equity interests.

Occidental and ADNOC announced that they will evaluate investment opportunities in Direct Air Capture (DAC) facilities and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration hubs in the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a pathway toward the development of carbon management platforms to accelerate the net-zero goals of both companies.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Total revenues were $25.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which was a decrease of 8% compared to the second quarter of 2022. et loss of $(32.2) million and loss per share of $(13.02), compared to a net loss of $(5.5) million and a loss per share of $(2.25) in the same quarter of 2022.

TETRA Technologies announced second quarter 2023 financial results. Net income was $18.2 million, an improvement of 9 times compared to $1.7 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $36.0 million is nearly double the $18.7 million in the second quarter of last year and represents an increase of 75% from the $20.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

DRILLERS

Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $165 million, $0.22 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total contract drilling revenues were $729 million, compared to $649 million in the first quarter of 2023 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $748 million, compared to $667 million in the first quarter of 2023). Adjusted EBITDA was $237 million, compared to $217 million in the prior quarter.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced net income of $130 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.2 billion for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $165 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.64 per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $2.45 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022, with the decline in the current period primarily driven by lower crack spreads. Second quarter 2023 EBITDA was $300 million, compared to second quarter 2022 EBITDA of $401 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $347 million, down from $511 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Marathon Petroleum reported net income attributable to MPC of $2.2 billion, or $5.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $5.9 billion, or $10.95 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $4.5 billion, compared with $9.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enterprise Products Partners announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Enterprise reported net income attributable to common unitholders of $1.3 billion, or $0.57 per unit on a fully diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.4 billion, or $0.64 per unit on a fully diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2022.

Enterprise Products Partners announced the start of service at its 12th natural gas liquids fractionator in Chambers County, Texas, adding an incremental 150,000 barrels per day of nameplate capacity.

Enterprise Products Partners announced the start of service at its second propane dehydrogenation plant in Chambers County, Texas. Underwritten by long-term, fee-based contracts, PDH 2 has the capacity to consume 35,000 barrels per day of propane to produce 1.65 billion pounds of polymer grade propylene per year. Combined with Enterprise’s existing PDH 1 plant, the company can consume 70,000 BPD of propane to produce 3.3 billion pounds per year of PGP at its Chambers County complex.

MPLX reported second-quarter 2023 net income attributable to MPLX of $933 million, compared with $875 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1,531 million, compared with $1,457 million for the second quarter of 2022. Logistics and Storage (L&S) segment adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $1,022 million, compared with $966 million for the second quarter of 2022. Gathering and Processing (G&P) segment adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $509 million, compared with $491 million for the second quarter of 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were down on caution ahead of factory activity and jobs data, while investors also awaited major pharma earnings. European stocks slipped as factory activity shrank in the euro zone. Meanwhile, British stocks turned lower as losses in mining firms outpaced upbeat earnings by HSBC. In the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei ended higher amid a weaker yen and gains led by heavyweight chip related firms and Toyota Motor. Separately, Chinese stocks closed lower as investors grew sceptical about the country's stimulus policy. Gold prices fell as the dollar firmed. Oil dipped on signs of profit-taking.

