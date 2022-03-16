Oil Prices Hover around $100-mark as Russia-Ukraine Talks Progress, Demand Dips

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the major equity futures and underlying commodities. U.S. stock index futures surged this morning on signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks, while investors braced for a widely expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the day. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates for the first time in three years and give guidance on future tightening. Investors are expecting the central bank to raise rates by at least 25 basis points.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures turned higher this morning following three-straight days of heavy declines, hovering around the $100-mark. Futures however initially came under pressure from signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Chinese lockdown concerns and a closely-watched report that cut its forecast of world demand. On the heels of OPEC’s announcement yesterday which held its forecast steady, the IEA issued their monthly report this morning and cut its oil demand forecast for 2022. Ukraine's president said the positions of Ukraine and Russia were sounding more realistic, but time was needed while Russia's foreign minister said some deals with Ukraine were close to being agreed.

Natural gas futures bounced back this morning following two-straight days of heavy declines, inching back ahead of tomorrow storage report and despite moderate weather forecast in key consuming regions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Kazakhstan's Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO) plans to increase exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through the Georgian port of Batumi and may resume shipments to Poland, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and traders.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Norway will boost its natural gas output in the coming months, delivering higher volumes to Europe at a time of shortages and soaring prices, operator Equinor said.

Petrobras said it received a binding offer from EIG Global Energy Partners for the control of a natural gas pipeline that connects Bolivia and southern Brazil.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he expects state-run oil company Petrobras to reduce fuel prices following the plunge in international oil futures.

Repsol will lower the price of all its fuels - gasoline, diesel, natural gas and AutoGas - by 10 euro cents per liter for those private customers who pay with the Waylet app at its more than 3,300 service stations in Spain. This discount will be available from today through April 18, coinciding with the end of the Easter holidays, one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

TotalEnergies said PTTEP International, a subsidiary of the Thai national energy company PTT, would take over equity stakes in local units and resume some of its operations in Myanmar. The French oil and gas giant in January announced its decision to withdraw from the Asian country.

The Church of England's Pensions Board and the manager of the church's investment fund said they will reconsider their shareholding in TotalEnergies over the company's decision to not cut its business ties with Russia.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report published on Tuesday.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips said the source of an ongoing gas leak at an oil-producing field in Alaska's North Slope is a "shallow gas zone," and not the producing formation itself, a spokesman said.

Talos Energy announced that Bayou Bend CCS LLC, Talos's venture with Carbonvert, executed definitive lease documentation with the Texas General Land Office, formalizing the previously announced carbon capture and sequestration site located offshore Jefferson County, Texas, near the Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas industrial corridor. Talos separately announced that it had established a CCS strategic alliance with Core Laboratories N.V. to provide technical evaluation and assurance services for CCS subsurface analysis, including the Company's upcoming 2022 stratigraphic evaluation wells.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

A pipeline leak in Illinois that began last week and has since been fixed could add some buoyancy to oil inventory figures at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, which has seen nine straight weeks of drawdowns. A leak on the pipeline in Edwardsville, Illinois, released about 3,900 barrels of crude oil last week before being repaired. Marathon Petroleum, parent of the pipeline's operator Marathon Pipe Line, said that its crews were still removing crude oil from the area.

MLPS & PIPELINES

NextDecade Corp discloses $5.5M convertible preferred stock purchase agreement with Avenue

On March 1, 2022, Ruby Pipeline, L.L.C. executed confidentiality agreements with members of an ad hoc group of holders of over 70% of the 6.0% notes due 2022 issued by Ruby. The Confidentiality Agreements facilitated discussions among certain affiliates of Ruby and the Ad Hoc Group concerning a potential restructuring of Ruby's capital structure. Negotiations among the Company Parties and their representatives, on the one hand, and the Ad Hoc Group and its representatives, on the other hand, concerning a Transaction have taken place. During those negotiations, the Company Parties, the Ad Hoc Group and their respective representatives exchanged proposals for Transactions on a confidential basis. Such proposals are not acceptable to the necessary parties, and negotiations among principals are not continuing at this time.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures surged, aided by signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks, while investors awaited a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the day. European shares rose and Asian equities ended higher after China promised to roll out more stimulus to boost its economy. The euro jumped against the dollar, while gold prices steadied. Crude fell below $100 a barrel in a volatile session after the IEA cut its oil demand growth forecast for 2022. Retail sales, and import and export prices data are on the economic radar.

