Oil Prices Hit One-Year Highs on Economic Growth Hopes

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for a higher start, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which extended its record run on positive vaccine news, low interest rates, solid corporate and economic data and prospects for more fiscal stimulus. In company news, units of Noble Midstream rose after Chevron said it would buy the pipeline operator in a deal valuing the company at $1.13 billion.

Oil prices hit their highest level in a year this morning, on economic revival hopes and supply curbs by producer group OPEC+. WTI is trading at new highs not seen since January 2020 and Brent is at new highs not seen since last February. "The conditions still remain supportive for oil markets," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA. "Oil should find plenty of willing buyers on any material dip."

U.S. natural gas futures rose almost 3% to a 12-week high on forecasts calling for the coldest weather of the winter to hit in mid-February. "A blast of Arctic air will sweep through the Central states in the coming days. The frigid weather will usher in the lowest temperatures of the season so far," meteorologists at AccuWeather said, noting lows in Chicago are forecast to dip below zero degrees Fahrenheit (-18 degrees Celsius) during several nights.

US INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chevron announced that it has submitted a non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of Noble Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of Noble Midstream Partners, to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in NBLX not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates. Chevron is proposing to acquire the Common Units through a merger transaction in exchange for shares of common stock of Chevron, at a value of $12.47 per Common Unit (based on the most recent closing price of NBLX Common Units as of February 4, 2021). Chevron expects the proposed transaction to align long term interests by efficiently combining two highly integrated businesses while streamlining governance of the NBLX assets, which primarily serve Chevron as its largest customer. Agreement of definitive terms is subject to negotiations and approval by the Board of Directors of NBLX. There can be no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that a definitive agreement will be executed, or that any transaction will be consummated.

Bloomberg - Activist investor Jeff Ubben is being considered for a board seat at Exxon Mobil, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Ubben's investment firm Inclusive Capital Partners is also discussing taking a stake in the U.S. oil producer if he was appointed to the board, according to the report.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Palantir Technologies and BP have extended their partnership to support bp as it works towards its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Palantir will provide its software to bp at the enterprise level, with global deployment across the organization in a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal.

Reuters - Brazil oil regulator ANP has notified state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and fuel distributor BR Distribuidora of an investigation on the quality of aviation gasoline, the regulator said in a statement on Friday. ANP said aviation gasoline produced by Petroleo Brasileiro SA in January did not meet required standards and that its auditors have been at the Presidente Bernardes refinery investigating the issue since Feb. 3. Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters - Total has bought 2.2 GW of solar projects and 600 MW of battery storage assets in Texas from SunChase Power and private energy investment firm MAP RE/ES, the French oil major said on Friday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release – Cabot Oil & Gas provided an operational update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, reported its year-end 2020 estimated proved reserves, and announced 2021 guidance. Cabot expects its production for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be approximately 2,375 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day, exceeding the high-end of the Company's fourth quarter guidance range of 2,300 to 2,350 Mmcfe per day. Based on the expected production volumes for the fourth quarter, the Company expects its production for the full-year 2020 to be approximately 2,344 Mmcfe per day, exceeding the Company's full-year guidance range of 2,325 to 2,340 Mmcfe per day.The Company's operating plan for the year is expected to deliver an average net production rate of 2,350 Mmcfe per day from a capital program of $530 to $540 million, representing a six percent reduction in capital spending year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. Cabot has also provided its first quarter 2021 production guidance range of 2,250 to 2,300 Mmcfe per day.

Press Release – Northern Oil and Gas announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.75 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of its common stock. The Offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.56 per share (equivalent to $2.24 per share on an annualized basis). The quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share is payable April 14, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Reuters - The UK Serious Fraud Office lost a Supreme Court case against U.S. engineering, procurement and construction company KBR over whether it has the power to compel foreign businesses to hand over documents held overseas. In a judgment that will hamper cross-border criminal investigations, senior judges said they unanimously disagreed with a 2018 lower court ruling that so-called Section 2 notices could have extra-territorial reach.

Press Release - NOV reported fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $1.33 billion, a decrease of four percent compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 42 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $347 million, or -26.1 percent of sales, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges of $236 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $54 million sequentially to $17 million, or 1.3 percent of sales. Revenues for the full year 2020 were $6.09 billion, operating loss was $2.43 billion, and net loss was $2.54 billion, or $6.62 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $350 million, or 5.7 percent of sales.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher as investors closely monitored for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package and solid economic data. The Labor Department said the U.S. added 49,000 jobs in January, slightly below the 50,000 payrolls expected by economists. The unemployment rate fell to 6.3%, better than projections of 6.7%. December’s numbers were revised much lower, with the month posting a loss of 227,000 from the initial reading of 140,000 jobs lost. European stocks rose on hopes of a faster global economic turnaround, while Asian equities ended in the green. The dollar inched lower, while gold prices gained. Oil prices hit its highest level in a year on demand recovery hopes and supply cuts by OPEC and its allies.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.