Oil Prices Hit 2-month High Amid Tight Supply and Waning Omicron Worries

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by further strength across the underlying commodities and in the major index futures, which rose after consumer prices data came largely in line with expectations, easing some concern about faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Fed.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher for their second-consecutive session, hitting two-month highs amid tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant. OPEC+ oil producers continue to hold back more than 3 million barrels per day in output, while sanctions on Iran pin back its exports. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, the markets are also digesting last night’s API report which showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels last week, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Natural gas futures jumped just ~4.5% in early trading, extending its swing higher for the fourth-straight session and reaching levels last seen late November. Prices are supported by some overnight models turning colder 11-15 days out while LNG feedgas flows approach a daily record.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, according to a marketing document seen by Reuters, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 operated wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent of natural gas, according to the document.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor has revised its estimate of the total recoverable reserves in the Mariner field from an earlier assessment of approximately 275 mmbbl to about 180 mmbbl. The revision will result in an impairment in the region of USD 1.8 billion which will be reflected in IFRS net operating income for Equinor’s Exploration and Production International segment in Q4 2021 results, to be reported on 9 February 2022.

Repsol has agreed to sell its interest in two remaining Russian assets to Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the state gas company Gazprom, both companies said.

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) is expanding its global downstream presence with investments in Poland’s refining, wholesale, and jet fuel marketing segments. The Company has agreed to acquire equity stakes of 30% in a 210,000 barrels per day refinery in Gdansk; 100% in an associated wholesale business; and 50% in a jet fuel marketing joint venture with BP. The acquisitions will be made from Polish refiner and fuel retailer PKN Orlen following its proposed merger with Grupa Lotos. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including from the European Commission. In addition to the investments, Aramco has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PKN Orlen and SABIC to explore joint opportunities in Poland and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe. Another MoU was signed by Aramco and PKN Orlen which focuses on exploring potential opportunities for research and development.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite announced that it has secured the approximately $16 million contract for the Eastside Rail Corridor Regional Trail NE 8th Street Crossing project in Bellevue, Washington. The project was awarded by King County and will be funded by King County and Sound Transit. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s first quarter CAP.

A trade group seeking to promote geothermal energy in Texas will launch on Thursday with backing from large oil and utility firms seeking to transform their businesses. The Texas Geothermal Energy Alliance was organized as many fossil fuel giants and startup companies look to transition to low-carbon energy from oil and gas. The group includes Halliburton, Repsol, Chevron, Baker Hughes, CenterPoint Energy and GeothermEx, a Schlumberger company.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures rose, in line with world stocks, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a Congressional testimony. The dollar was little changed ahead of U.S. inflation data due for release later in the day, while gold prices retreated. Oil jumped on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus.

