Oil Prices Higher as China Opens its Borders, Raises Import Quotas

The energy sector is expected to begin the week higher, amid a jump in crude and gains in the broader market futures. U.S. stock futures edged up on optimism over China’s reopening and signs of a cooling labor market. There were a handful of recommendation changes from KeyBanc, BofA and Wolfe across E&Ps, OFS, and MLPs/pipelines.

WTI and Brent crude oil are higher on China’s reopening as the country eased travel restrictions and raised crude import quotas. Yesterday, Chinese officials opened the nation’s borders for the first time in three years, following strict COVID-19 policies. Additionally, China issued a second batch of 2023 crude import quotas, raising the total for this year by 20% from the same time last year. A weaker U.S. dollar is also supporting the price gain.

Natural gas futures are trading higher as ECMFW models indicate a pattern shift by the end of this month that could bring colder weather in February.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Russia has restored oil output at its Sakhalin-1 project after struggling with production following the exit of previous operator Exxon Mobil due to sanctions, an industry source said. Oil output from Russia's Sakhalin-1 project has recovered to 140,000-150,000 barrels per day (bpd), about 65% of the capacity and will soon hit full level of about 220,000 bpd, an industry source familiar with the matter said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Altera Infrastructure and certain of its subsidiaries announced that it has emerged from the chapter 11 process in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas after successfully consummating its chapter 11 plan of reorganization. The restructuring also enabled Altera to reach an agreement with Equinor UK for a bareboat charter in respect of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO vessel--the Debtors’ most significant asset, which served as one of the key drivers in the restructuring. The asset is set to be deployed for the Rosebank field development project, pending final investment decision and regulatory approvals. The Equinor Contract is firm for nine, with options up to a total of 25 years. The contract also provides liquidity for substantial capex upgrades to the FPSO. As such, the Equinor Contract allows Altera to utilize the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO to generate significant cash flows and value to the business.

According to Reuters, Norway's oil production is expected to rise by 6.9% this year as the giant Johan Sverdrup field ramps up output while gas volumes are predicted to stay unchanged at near-record levels, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said. Norway has since last year overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest gas supplier, with Equinor the top exporter, after Russia's Gazprom cut off much of the gas on which Europe previously depended.

According to Reuters, Petroleo Brasileiro is stepping up security at its refineries, in a cautionary measure after attack threats against assets including Brazil's biggest such fuel plant, three company officials said, declining to be named as information is private. The state-controlled company said in a statement all its assets and refineries are operating normally.

Goldman Sachs downgraded TotalEnergies to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy provided an update on its Downstream operations following recent extreme winter storms and severe cold temperatures at the company’s U.S. and Canadian refining operations, coupled with unplanned operational challenges and third-party pipeline outages, which impacted refinery throughput and operational availability. Cenovus’s priority remains the safety of its people and the reliability and integrity of its operations. The Lloydminster Refinery has continued to run well through December and into January. However, the company’s refineries in the U.S. and the Lloydminster Upgrader experienced various degrees of unplanned operational issues, weather-related impacts and third-party pipeline outages. As a result, downstream throughput was significantly reduced in December.

U.S. E&PS

Gerdes Energy Research initiated coverage on California Resources with a Buy rating.

Gerdes Energy Research initiated coverage on Denbury with a Neutral rating.

KeyBanc downgraded Comstock Resources to Sector Weight from Overweight.

KeyBanc downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Sector Weight from Overweight.

W&T Offshore announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $275 million in aggregate principal amount of senior second lien notes due 2026 in a private offering that is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, along with cash on hand, to redeem all of the Company’s 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes due 2023. The redemption price of the Existing Second Lien Notes is equal to 100.000% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Existing Second Lien Notes, and it does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Existing Second Lien Notes.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Bank of America upgraded Helmerich and Payne Inc to Buy from Neutral.

Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. to Neutral from Underperform.

Kirby announced its Board of Directors has concluded the Company’s review of strategic alternatives for its Distribution and Services business, which was initiated in early 2022. The Kirby Board of Directors, with the support of its independent financial and legal advisors, reviewed a range of alternatives, including a sale or spin-off of the Company’s Distribution and Services business, and held discussions with a number of potential strategic and financial counterparties. Following this process, the Board concluded that, under current financial market conditions, the best path for Kirby is to continue to execute its strategic plan for both its Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services businesses. The Board and management team remain open to reviewing any and all opportunities that may maximize value for shareholders.

DRILLERS

Transocean announced that Transocean Titan Financing, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Transocean Ltd., commenced a private offering of U.S. $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 to eligible purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A/Regulation S. The Notes will be guaranteed by Transocean Ltd., Transocean Inc., and a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary that owns and initially will operate the Deepwater Titan and will be secured by a lien on the Deepwater Titan and certain other assets related to the rig.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Ardmore Shipping announced the appointment of Mr. James Fok to the Company's Board of Directors as a Class III director, and he is expected to serve on the audit and nominating committees.

DHT Holdings announced a new $305 million secured credit facility. It is in line with the “DHT-style financing” including a six-year tenor and a 20-year repayment profile. The new facility will bear interest at a rate equal to Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus a margin of 1.90%, including the historical Credit Adjustment Spread of 26 basis points. The cost of the facility compares to a Libor equivalent margin of 164 basis points, representing a reduction in the Company’s borrowing cost. The new facility will refinance the outstanding amount on the current ABN Amro credit facility and be secured by 10 of the Company’s VLCCs.

Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream to Market Perform from Strong Buy.

Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to Outperform from Peer Perform.

Wolfe Research upgraded MPLX to Outperform from Peer Perform.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures edged higher on optimism around China's reopening, while signs of cooling in the labor market boosted bets of a slower pace of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Asian and European markets rose. Spot gold hit an eight-month high, as the U.S. dollar slipped. Oil prices ticked higher. The consumer credit number for November is scheduled for release later in the day.

