Oil Prices Higher as China Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions, Set to Boost Global Oil Demand to a New Record High in 2023

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in oil futures. U.S. stock futures are trading near the flatline as investors digest new economic developments across the Atlantic and retail sales data.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are higher on hopes demand will increase following China’s re-opening and the Bank of Japan’s response in deciding to keep yield curve controls in place. According to the EIA, the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China would boost global oil demand to a new record high in 2023. They mentioned that Chinese oil demand would grow by 510,000 barrels per day this year after contracting for the first time in years in 2022 due to COVID containment measures. Japan’s decision, as well as news of easing inflation abroad, has helped tame investor concerns over an economic slowdown.

Natural gas futures are sharply lower as forecasts for warmer weather in the late January has forced some in the market to give up hopes for extreme cold this winter.

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron has shipped its next cargo of heavy naphtha to an oil project it shares with Venezuelan state-run company PDVSA, according to a shipping document, data and sources.

Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas expects the transfer of a participating interest and operatorship of Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) gas project from Chevron to be to concluded in the first quarter, the agency's deputy Wahju Wibowo said.

Redburn downgraded Exxon to Sell from Neutral

Redburn downgraded BP to Neutral from Buy.

Redburn downgraded Shell to Neutral from Buy.

Reburn downgraded Equinor to Sell from Neutral.

Redburn downgraded TotalEnergies to Sell from Buy.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco announced the launch of Aramco Trading Americas. Aramco Trading Americas will be sole supplier and 'Offtaker' of Motiva Enterprises.

Aramco saw increased demand for fuel from China and is discussing investments in petrochemicals with Chinese companies, Asharq reported citing an interview by the company's chief executive with Bloomberg.

BP revealed plans to evaluate the construction of an ammonia cracker in Wilhelmshaven, Germany and utilize repurposed oil/gas facilities to transport hydrogen.

Equinor has made a gas discovery near the Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea believed to contain between 2 billion and 11 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas, Norway's Petroleum Directorate.

From 16 January until 17 January, Equinor has purchased a total of 142,755 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 305.6411 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 57,338,894 own shares, corresponding to 1.81% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

The maintenance period at the Shell-operated Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (QCLNG) plant will be shortened to Jan. 19 from a previous date of Jan. 21, according to a notice on the Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO) website.

Volta announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement under which Shell USA Inc., a subsidiary of Shell, will acquire Volta in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $169 million. The transaction brings Volta's powerful dual charging and media network to Shell's established brand and seeks to unlock robust, long-term growth opportunities in electric vehicle charging.

Oman LNG agreed with Thailand's PTT Pcl and France's TotalEnergies to supply up to 1.6 million metric tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) starting from 2025.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA provided supplemental information regarding certain fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operational results. The estimated weighted-average basic common shares for the fourth quarter is 324 million, compared with a weighted average of 329 million shares in the third-quarter 2022. The company repurchased 12.1 million shares at an average price of $44.40 per share, during the period. For the full year, the company repurchased 36.2 million shares at an average price of $39.33 per share.

Barclays initiated coverage on Enerplus with an Equal-Weight rating and C$28 price target.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Core Laboratories announced the Company's Board of Directors has approved a plan to reorganize the Company's corporate structure, which will include redomestication of the parent company from the Netherlands to the United States. The Company and its Board believes that the Redomestication will enhance shareholder value over the long-term through simplifying the corporate structure, improving operational efficiencies and reducing administrative costs. The Redomestication will, if completed, change the Company's jurisdiction of organization from the Netherlands to the State of Delaware.

Stifel upgraded Enerflex to Buy from Hold and downgraded Pason Systems to Hold from Buy.

Halliburton Labs introduced Matrix Sensors, Renew Power Systems (RPSi), and SunGreenH2 as the newest participants in its clean energy accelerator.

Schlumberger NV is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 20 and is is expected to report a 25.4% increase in revenue to $7.807 billion from $6.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 21 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $7.72 billion and $7.84 billion.

DRILLERS

Transocean announced that Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary has priced its previously-announced offering of U.S. $1.175 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2030 to eligible purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A/Regulation S. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Transocean Ltd. In addition, the Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain of Transocean Inc.’s subsidiaries that guarantee the existing (i) 7.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 issued by Transocean Phoenix 2 Limited, (ii) 5.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 issued by Transocean Guardian Limited, (iii) 6.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 issued by Transocean Proteus Limited and (iv) 6.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 issued by Transocean Pontus Limited (the “Pontus Notes” and collectively, the “Existing Secured Notes”), in each case, up to a secured guarantee cap equal to the principal amount of such notes being refinanced. Accordingly, Transocean Inc.’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Thalassa Notes, the Guardian Notes, the Proteus Notes and the Pontus Notes, will be subject to a Secured Limited Guarantee Cap on the Notes equal to $247 million, $320 million, $256 million and $352 million, respectively.

REFINERS

HF Sinclair and Holly Energy Partners announced results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 on February 24, 2023, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. HF Sinclair and HEP have scheduled a joint webcast conference on February 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Crestwood Midstream Partners LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, announced that it has priced $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.375% unsecured Senior Notes due 2031 in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This represents a $100 million increase in the original offering amount. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by all of CMLP’s subsidiaries that guarantee its existing notes and the indebtedness under its revolving credit facility. CMLP expects to close the offering on January 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and the Notes will be issued at par.

Frontline plc confirmed that it has received from Euronav NV an emergency arbitration request for urgent interim and conservatory measures following Frontline’s decision to terminate the combination agreement as further explained in Frontline’s press release dated 9 January 2023. Frontline is currently analysing this request with its legal advisors. Frontline once again confirms that its decision to terminate the combination agreement was entirely lawful.

Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to Overweight from Equal-Weight and downgraded Williams to Equal-Weight from Overweight.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures inched up after big banks kicked off reporting season with a mixed bag of earnings, while investors awaited a host of economic data, including producer prices, retail sales and factory output, due later in the day. European shares edged higher, supported by a slate of upbeat corporate earnings and outlook. Japan's Nikkei jumped to its highest close in a month after the BOJ maintained its ultra-easy policy. Gold prices rose as the dollar pulled back from session highs. Oil gained on optimism that the lifting of China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a fuel demand recovery.

